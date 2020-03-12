Coronavirus and cycling: A timeline of the pandemic's effect on the sport

In early December, 2019, the first cases of a mysterious new respiratory illness emerged in Hubei province in China and despite the Chinese government's best efforts, the disease now known as Covid-19 caused by a new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has spread to every country on the planet.

In four months the virus has moved from an unknown animal source to the level of a global pandemic, declared by the World Health Organisation on March 11, 2020.

Cyclingnews followed the course of the outbreaks as they affected the sport of cycling.

What is the Covid-19 coronavirus and how might it continue to affect professional cycling?

January 27, 2020 - first race postponed

The Tour of Hainan was postponed due to coronavirus as the number of global cases approached 3,000 with 80 deaths and 37 cases confirmed outside of China and 11 countries affected.

February 11, 2020 - Olympic fears

The Olympic organisers dismiss fears coronavirus could derail Tokyo 2020 Games despite the number of cases worldwide rising to 43,000 with over 1,000 deaths and 395 cases confirmed outside of China. The virus had spread to 24 different countries.

February 21, 2020 - more Chinese races postponed

The UCI postpones the Tour of Chongming Island, a Women's WorldTour event, which was due to take place from May 7-9, the Tour of Zhoushan Island - scheduled for May 12-14 - and the Tour of Taiyuan - scheduled for May 31 as the virus tally hit 76,000 cases, 1200 outside China, 2200 deaths and 26 countries affected.

The first three cases were confirmed in Italy and soon worries about RCS Sport's spring races began to form.

February 26, 2020 - Coronavirus infections take off in Italy

Over the course of a week, the number of cases in Italy exploded to more than 300, and RCS Sport director Mauro Vegni expressed concern over the races. Strade Bianche and Trofeo Alfredo Binda were also under threat as Italian officials scrambled to clamp down the region.

February 27, 2020 - UAE Tour stopped as coronavirus hits entourage

The final UAE Tour stages were called off after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in the race entourage. The initial reports pointed to Italy as the source of the virus at the race, with Italian staff likely infected before coming to the race. The race hotels in Abu Dhabi were locked down, with riders, staff and journalists confined first to the hotel then to their rooms.

Chris Froome and the rest of the riders, staff and journalists underwent several rounds of testing over the next few days.

March 1, 2020 - Most UAE Tour teams allowed to leave as coronavirus isolated to one floor of hotel

Some teams were allowed to leave but UAE Team Emirates, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Gazprom-Rusvelo were kept quarantined in the hotel as six people from the Russian and UAE teams tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lack of information and isolation was a source of frustration.

By this point the virus had infected over 87,000 worldwide, with 7169 confirmed cases outside China, almost 3,000 deaths and 58 counties impacted.

March 4, 2020 - teams withdraw from racing

Teams withdraw en masse from racing to prevent both the spread of the virus and risk of riders being quarantined in hotels.

Meanwhile, the riders cooped up in the hotel in Abu Dhabi received gaming consoles, bikes and stationary trainers to help pass the time.

Coronavirus: Team withdrawal tracker



Coronavirus live updates

March 5, 2020 - Strade Bianche cancelled

RCS Sport announced the cancellation of Strade Bianche as the number of infections in Italy topped 3,000 with 107 deaths.

March 6, 2020 - Milan-San Remo cancelled for first time since World War II

Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Sicily, GP Larciano, Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Settimana Coppi e Bartali are postponed or cancelled as the entirety of Lombardy region is under government-declared isolation.

March 7, 2020 - Paris-Nice goes on as planned

Paris-Nice gets underway without eight WorldTour teams despite the number of coronavirus cases in France rising to 613 with nine deaths.

Worldwide the number of cases exceeded 100,000 with 93 countries affected and 3,400 dead.

March 9, 2020 - Paris-Nice 'behind closed doors' as Gazprom-Rusvelo riders transported to hospital with Covid-19

A government ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in France forced Paris-Nice organisers to run the race 'behind closed doors' - limiting access for fans to riders at the start and finish of all stages.

France reported the second highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe behind Italy with 1,116 confirmed cases and 19 deaths but the race continued.

Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) is the first professional cyclist to be publicly confirmed as positive for the coronavirus. He and two teammates were transferred from the Abu Dhabi hotel to a hospital. They were said to be in a good condition.

March 11, 2020 - Paris-Nice continues

Race director Christian Prudhomme insisted Paris-Nice would be completed despite coronavirus epidemic despite speculation that the town of Nice would prevent the race from coming there. In Northern France, the Tour de Normandie was cancelled.

The Volta a Catalunya organisers planned to employ the same distancing strategy as ASO used for Paris-Nice to ensure the WorldTour race could go on as planned.

Meanwhile in Belgium, there was increased concern about the Tour of Flanders as the number of cases rose to 239 in the country.