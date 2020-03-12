Coronavirus and cycling: A timeline of the pandemic's effect on the sport
By Laura Weislo
From the first outbreak in December to mass race cancellations
In early December, 2019, the first cases of a mysterious new respiratory illness emerged in Hubei province in China and despite the Chinese government's best efforts, the disease now known as Covid-19 caused by a new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has spread to every country on the planet.
In four months the virus has moved from an unknown animal source to the level of a global pandemic, declared by the World Health Organisation on March 11, 2020.
Cyclingnews followed the course of the outbreaks as they affected the sport of cycling.
What is the Covid-19 coronavirus and how might it continue to affect professional cycling?
January 27, 2020 - first race postponed
The Tour of Hainan was postponed due to coronavirus as the number of global cases approached 3,000 with 80 deaths and 37 cases confirmed outside of China and 11 countries affected.
February 11, 2020 - Olympic fears
The Olympic organisers dismiss fears coronavirus could derail Tokyo 2020 Games despite the number of cases worldwide rising to 43,000 with over 1,000 deaths and 395 cases confirmed outside of China. The virus had spread to 24 different countries.
February 21, 2020 - more Chinese races postponed
The UCI postpones the Tour of Chongming Island, a Women's WorldTour event, which was due to take place from May 7-9, the Tour of Zhoushan Island - scheduled for May 12-14 - and the Tour of Taiyuan - scheduled for May 31 as the virus tally hit 76,000 cases, 1200 outside China, 2200 deaths and 26 countries affected.
The first three cases were confirmed in Italy and soon worries about RCS Sport's spring races began to form.
February 26, 2020 - Coronavirus infections take off in Italy
Over the course of a week, the number of cases in Italy exploded to more than 300, and RCS Sport director Mauro Vegni expressed concern over the races. Strade Bianche and Trofeo Alfredo Binda were also under threat as Italian officials scrambled to clamp down the region.
- Coronavirus puts Women's WorldTour Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Strade Bianche at risk of cancellation
- Van Aert parachuted into Omloop Het Nieuwsblad amid coronavirus fears
February 27, 2020 - UAE Tour stopped as coronavirus hits entourage
The final UAE Tour stages were called off after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in the race entourage. The initial reports pointed to Italy as the source of the virus at the race, with Italian staff likely infected before coming to the race. The race hotels in Abu Dhabi were locked down, with riders, staff and journalists confined first to the hotel then to their rooms.
Chris Froome and the rest of the riders, staff and journalists underwent several rounds of testing over the next few days.
- Final UAE Tour stages called off after two coronavirus cases confirmed
- Chris Froome among riders being tested for coronavirus at cancelled UAE Tour
- Italian races under further threat of cancellation following confirmed coronavirus cases at UAE Tour
- Morkov in isolation after travelling from UAE Tour to Berlin Track World Championships
- Abu Dhabi health department says 167 tests come back negative for Coronavirus
- Riders and team staff react to reported UAE Tour coronavirus outbreak
- Flanders Classics keen to avoid 'hysteria' over coronavirus
March 1, 2020 - Most UAE Tour teams allowed to leave as coronavirus isolated to one floor of hotel
Some teams were allowed to leave but UAE Team Emirates, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Gazprom-Rusvelo were kept quarantined in the hotel as six people from the Russian and UAE teams tested positive for the coronavirus.
The lack of information and isolation was a source of frustration.
By this point the virus had infected over 87,000 worldwide, with 7169 confirmed cases outside China, almost 3,000 deaths and 58 counties impacted.
- Haas: I'm calm but UAE coronavirus quarantine is leading to pandemonium
- Groupama-FDJ's Gaudu and Démare remain in coronavirus lockdown at Abu Dhabi hotel
- Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo to go ahead despite coronavirus concerns
- Israel Start-Up Nation riders to choose if they want to race with regards to coronavirus – News Shorts
- Authorities report six new Covid-19 positives among UAE Tour entourage
- Cofidis: 'Please don't forget us' as coronavirus quarantine continues
- Italian races on brink of cancellation as government and teams express concern about coronavirus
- Paris-Nice set to take place despite coronavirus concerns
- EF Pro Cycling request their withdrawal from Italian spring races over coronavirus concerns
March 4, 2020 - teams withdraw from racing
Teams withdraw en masse from racing to prevent both the spread of the virus and risk of riders being quarantined in hotels.
Meanwhile, the riders cooped up in the hotel in Abu Dhabi received gaming consoles, bikes and stationary trainers to help pass the time.
- Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ to remain in UAE coronavirus quarantine until March 14
- Coronavirus: Italian races face cancellation after government suspends sporting events until April 3
- Jumbo-Visma pull out of Strade Bianche and GP Larciano over coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus: Mitchelton-Scott withdraw from all men's and women's racing until March 22
- Sea Otter Classic potentially next on coronavirus' path of trade show destruction
- RCS Sport admit Italian races could be cancelled due to risks of coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Team doctors request cancellation of Paris-Nice and Italian races
- Four riders reported to be positive for coronavirus at UAE Tour
- Coronavirus: Meeting in Siena to decide fate of Strade Bianche
- Coronavirus: Astana withdraw from Strade Bianche, Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico
- Team Ineos withdraw from racing until Volta a Catalunya
- Vanmarcke on coronavirus: It's a bad situation
March 5, 2020 - Strade Bianche cancelled
RCS Sport announced the cancellation of Strade Bianche as the number of infections in Italy topped 3,000 with 107 deaths.
March 6, 2020 - Milan-San Remo cancelled for first time since World War II
Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Sicily, GP Larciano, Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Settimana Coppi e Bartali are postponed or cancelled as the entirety of Lombardy region is under government-declared isolation.
- Philippe Gilbert on loss of Milan-San Remo: public health comes first
- Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo postponed due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus: UAE Team Emirates pull out of Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo
March 7, 2020 - Paris-Nice goes on as planned
Paris-Nice gets underway without eight WorldTour teams despite the number of coronavirus cases in France rising to 613 with nine deaths.
Worldwide the number of cases exceeded 100,000 with 93 countries affected and 3,400 dead.
March 9, 2020 - Paris-Nice 'behind closed doors' as Gazprom-Rusvelo riders transported to hospital with Covid-19
A government ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in France forced Paris-Nice organisers to run the race 'behind closed doors' - limiting access for fans to riders at the start and finish of all stages.
France reported the second highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe behind Italy with 1,116 confirmed cases and 19 deaths but the race continued.
Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) is the first professional cyclist to be publicly confirmed as positive for the coronavirus. He and two teammates were transferred from the Abu Dhabi hotel to a hospital. They were said to be in a good condition.
March 11, 2020 - Paris-Nice continues
Race director Christian Prudhomme insisted Paris-Nice would be completed despite coronavirus epidemic despite speculation that the town of Nice would prevent the race from coming there. In Northern France, the Tour de Normandie was cancelled.
The Volta a Catalunya organisers planned to employ the same distancing strategy as ASO used for Paris-Nice to ensure the WorldTour race could go on as planned.
Meanwhile in Belgium, there was increased concern about the Tour of Flanders as the number of cases rose to 239 in the country.
- Coronavirus: The Mid South gravel race will go ahead as scheduled
- Pinot: coronavirus situation has been blown out of proportion
- Coronavirus prevention puts Paris-Nice 'behind closed doors'
- Coronavirus: Lappartient says cancelling Giro d'Italia and Tour de France would be a 'disaster' for cycling
- Coronavirus: Cape Epic to go ahead as scheduled
- Coronavirus: Volta a Catalunya hinges on consequences of Spain's closed-door sport decree
- Prudhomme insists Paris-Nice will be completed despite coronavirus epidemic
- Coronavirus: Nibali, Viviani and Trentin call on Italian cyclists to stay home and stay safe
- Coronavirus: Tour of Flanders organiser 'concerned' at prospect of cancellation
- Coronavirus: Tour de Normandie latest race cancelled
- Coronavirus: Volta a Catalunya to restrict public access
