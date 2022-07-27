Tour de France 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Fighter jets and endless crowds - Inside Jonas Vingegaard's Copenhagen homecomingEye-witness: Rasmus Nowak Franklin on an occasion that saw the Tour de France champion crowned Danish sporting royalty
-
Mathieu van der Poel blames altitude training for Tour de France woesDutchman says he did too much too soon after the Giro d'Italia
-
Philippa York analysis: Outnumbered and outthought, how Pogacar lost the Tour de FranceThe Tour was entertaining and confirmed the super team rivalry between UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma
Tour de France 2022 Overview
Vingegaard crowned Tour de France champion while Philipsen wins stage 21
Tour de France stage 21 - How it happened
While Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) blasted across the finish line on the Champs-Élysées in Paris to take his second stage victory at this year's Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the main field with his Jumbo-Visma teammates and secured the overall classification title.
Philipsen's win was taken ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) in second and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in third.
Completing the podium for the general classification were 2021 champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in second and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.
Three riders, regrettably, did not get to take part in the fun despite completing all the previous three weeks hard labour: Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin from Israel-Premier Tech quit the race before stage 21 with COVID-19 and stomach issues, respectively, and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) also was a DNS.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stage 20: Wout van Aert, Vingegaard go one-two in stage 20 time trial of Tour de France / As it happened
Stage 19: Laporte completes Jumbo-Visma domination with Tour de France stage win in Cahors / As it happened
Stage 18: Vingegaard soars to victory on Tour de France stage 18 to Hautacam / As it happened
Stage 17: Pogacar triples up on stage 17 mountain mayhem at Tour de France / As it happened
Stage 16: Hugo Houle wins stage 16 of Tour de France with solo attack in Pyrenees / As it happened
Stage 15: Philipsen blazes to victory in Tour de France stage to Carcassonne / As it happened
Stage 14: Michael Matthews takes solo win in Mende on Tour de France stage 14 / As it happened
Stage 13: Pedersen jumps from breakaway to win sprint on Tour de France stage 13 / As it happened
Stage 12: Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France / As it happened
Stage 11: Vingegaard wins stage 11 of Tour de France as Pogacar cracks on Col du Granon / As it happened
Stage 10: Cort takes breakaway sprint to win Tour de France stage 10 at Megève / As it happened
Stage 9: Jungels solos to stage 9 Alpine victory in 2022 Tour de France / As it happened
Stage 8: Van Aert surges to stage 8 victory in Lausanne / As it happened
Stage 7: Pogacar snuffs out Vingegaard's attack to win stage 7 / As it happened
Stage 6: Pogacar wins uphill sprint, takes yellow jersey / As it happened
Stage 5: Simon Clarke conquers cobbles to win stage 5 / As it happened
Stage 4: Wout van Aert takes stunning solo win in yellow jersey / As it happened
Stage 3: Groenewegen wins stage 3 sprint in Sønderborg / As it happened
Stage 2: Fabio Jakobsen wins crash-marred sprint stage 2 in Nyborg / As it happened
Stage 1: Lampaert stuns favourites to take yellow jersey / As it happened
- Tour de France 2022 – The Essential Preview
- Tour de France 2022 route
- Tour de France past champions
- Tour de France Femmes 2022
Tour de France 2022 news and features
Race route and other news
- Analysis: Hautacam the decider as Vingegaard seals the Tour de France
- Prize fight in the Pyrenees – Vingegaard versus Pogacar for the Tour de France
- 7 most striking moments from the cobbled Tour de France stage
- Tour de France snubs – The most controversial rider non-selections
- How long is the Tour de France?
- Tour de France 2022 – Comprehensive team-by-team guide
- UCI updates COVID-19 protocols ahead of Tour de France
- The subtle presence of Netflix at the 2022 Tour de France
- How are Tour de France numbers assigned?
- Alpe d'Huez – A history of the most famous 21 turns of the Tour de France
Tour de France tech
- The all-new Cube Litening C:68 TE: Louis Meintjes' Tour de France bike
- Where can I buy Tom Pidcock's tyres? A video of the Briton's incredible descent
- Bob Jungels to ride new bike with €12,000 frameset to celebrate Tour de France stage win
- A detailed look at Tadej Pogacar's all-new prototype Colnago bike
- Team DSM shun automatic tyre pressure technology again as the Tour de France hits the cobbles
- Tour de France bikes: who’s riding what in 2022?
- A detailed look at Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F at the Tour de France
- Up close with the new Scott Foil RC: John Degenkolb's Tour de France bike
- Close up with the new Trek Madone: Mads Pedersen's Tour de France bike
- Israel-Premier Tech's new, blue, 'Field of Dreams' Factor Ostro VAM
- New Giant Propel gallery: BikeExchange Jayco's Tour de France bike
- UAE Team Emirates' time trial bike: Up close with the new Colnago TT1
- Weird helmets take over the Tour de France time trial
- Mega tech gallery from the Tour de France time trial
- Tour de France winning bikes: Which brand has won the most Tours in history?
- Four new road helmets spotted at the Tour de France
Team and rider news in lead-up to Grand Départ
- 'Incredible' Copenhagen crowd greets 2022 Tour de France teams - Gallery
- More teams reveal special Tour de France kits, new sponsors
- EF-EasyPost reveal Rapha x Palace Tour de France kit – it's as weird as you'd expect
- Teams change plans after pre-Tour de France COVID-19 testing
- UCI updates COVID-19 protocols ahead of Tour de France
- Bjarne Riis snubbed from home soil Tour de France start
- Tour de France 2022 Startlist
- Who are the American riders in the 2022 Tour de France?
- Brits on Tour – the eight British riders taking on the Tour de France
- Aussies on Tour - The nine Australian riders flying the flag at the 2022 Tour de France
- 'A real cycling prodigy' – Alberto Contador analyses Tadej Pogacar
- Tour de France 2022: The Favorites
- The debutants to watch at the 2022 Tour de France
Video: The GC favourites of the Tour de France
Watch Cyclingnews' video guide the favourites of the Tour de France 2022
Tour de France 2022 route
The 2022 Tour de France route will open July 1 with a 13km time trial in Copenhagen, stage 5 will include sections across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, and other features during the three-week Grand Tour include a first mountain finish at La Planche des Belles Filles, a return to L'Alpe d'Huez, more summit finishes in the Pyrenees, and a final 40km time trial.
The 2022 Tour de France will start in Copenhagen, Denmark after a one-year delay caused by a clash with the European Football Championships in the Danish capital. Following a 13km city-centre time trial on Friday, July 1, two flat stages follow, then a rare early rest day for on July 4.
Racing returns on Tuesday with a stage on the northern French coast, with stage 5 including 19.4km of cobblestones from Paris-Roubaix fame. The route then heads into Belgium for a start in Binche on stage 6 and heads south via Luxembourg to a punchy finish in Longwy. Stage 7 brings summit finish at the Super Planche des Belles Filles. The weekend sees the Tour head further south on hilly terrain into Switzerland.
The second week will begin with three Alpine mountain stages, and stage 12 on Bastille Day takes the peloton to the 21 hairpins of L’Alpe d’Huez after a four-year absence. Then three stages suitable for the sprinters will lead to Carcassonne for a rest day on July 18.
The third and final week brings high mountains on stages 17 and 18, with back-to-back summit finishes at Peyragudes and then Hautacam. The villages of Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour will host the final 40km individual time trial July 23, and then riders will transfer to Paris on Sunday morning for the traditional finale around the French capital.
From Copenhagen to Paris, the full route of the 2022 Tour de France
Tour de France 2022 teams
- AG2R Citroen Team
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- Arkea-Samsic
- B&B Hotels-KTM
- TotalEnergies
Read our comprehensive team-by-team guide for what to expect from each team at this year's Tour.
Tour de France history
Tadej Pogačar is the reigning champion, having won his second Tour de France title in a row in 2021. Back in 2020, the then-21-year-old became the race's second-youngest winner after Firmin Labot back in 1904.
Pogačar broke a Ineos/Sky stranglehold on the race, with the British team having won seven of the previous eight Tours de France with Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins and four-time winner Chris Froome. Vincenzo Nibali, then riding for Astana, was the other man to break the British squad's dominance with a win in 2014.
The Tour wins record is currently held by four men, with Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain all on five titles.
The last two years have seen a modern rarity with Peter Sagan getting beaten in the battle for the green jersey. He lost out to Sam Bennett after a race-long battle in 2020, while Mark Cavendish won along with four stages in 2021. However, Sagan still holds the all-time green jersey rankings with seven wins in nine participations. Erik Zabel's six jerseys lie second, ahead of Sean Kelly's four.
Pogačar is the reigning mountain classification champion, too. For the second year in a row in 2021 he won the yellow, polka dot and white jerseys. In 2020, he broke a three-year French stranglehold on the jersey after wins for Romain Bardet, Julian Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil.
Richard Virenque holds the record for polka dot jersey wins at seven, and it won't be beaten anytime soon as Pogačar and Rafał Majka are the only current riders to have won more than one king of the mountains title, with two.
Read on for a list of the riders with the most wins of the Tour de France, the most stage wins, as well as the major jerseys.
Most Tour de France wins
- 5 – Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain
- 4 – Chris Froome
- 3 – Phiilippe Thys, Louison Bobet, Greg LeMond
- 2 – Lucien Petit-Breton, Firmin Lambot, Ottavio Bottecchia, Nicolas Frantz, André Leducq, Antonin Magne, Sylvère Maes, Gino Bartali, Fausto Coppi, Bernard Thévenet, Laurent Fignon, Alberto Contador, Tadej Pogačar
- 1 – Vincenzo Nibali, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal
Most Tour de France stage wins
- 34 – Eddy Merckx, Mark Cavendish
- 28 – Bernard Hinault
- 25 – André Leducq
- 22 – André Darrigade
- 20 – Nicolas Frantz
- 19 – François Faber
- 17 – Jean Alavoine
- 16 – Jacques Anquetiil, René Le Grevès, Charles Pélissiier
...
- 12 – Peter Sagan
- 11 – André Greipel
- 7 – Chris Froome
- 6 – Vincenzo Nibali
Most Tour de France green jersey wins
- 7 – Peter Sagan
- 6 – Erik Zabel
- 4 – Sean Kelly
- 3 – Jan Janssen, Eddy Merckx, Freddy Maertens, Djamolidine Abdoujaparov, Robbie McEwen
- 2 – Stan Ockers, Jean Graczyk, André Darrigade, Laurent Jalabert, Thor Hushovd, Mark Cavendish
- 1 – Michael Matthews, Sam Bennett
Most Tour de France polka dot jersey wins
- 7 – Richard Virenque
- 6 – Federico Bahamontes, Lucien Van Impe
- 3 – Julio Jiménez
- 2 – Felicien Vervaecke, Gino Bartali, Fausto Coppi, Charly Gaul, Imerio Massignan, Eddy Merckx, Luis Herrera, Claudio Chiappucci, Laurent Jalabert, Michael Rasmussen, Rafał Majka, Tadej Pogačar
- 1 – Nairo Quintana, Chris Froome, Warren Barguil, Julian Alaphilippe, Romain Bardet
Stages
-
Tour de France 20222 July 2022 - 24 July 2022 | Copenhagen | WorldTour
Latest Content on the Race
Fighter jets and endless crowds - Inside Jonas Vingegaard's Copenhagen homecoming
By Rasmus Nowak Franklin published
Gallery Eye-witness: Rasmus Nowak Franklin on an occasion that saw the Tour de France champion crowned Danish sporting royalty
Mathieu van der Poel blames altitude training for Tour de France woes
By Patrick Fletcher published
News Dutchman says he did too much too soon after the Giro d'Italia
Philippa York analysis: Outnumbered and outthought, how Pogacar lost the Tour de France
By Philippa York published
Analysis The Tour was entertaining and confirmed the super team rivalry between UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma
Relegation watch: Lotto Soudal, Israel-Premier Tech lose ground after Tour de France
By Laura Weislo published
News Movistar drops behind EF-EasyPost in WorldTour three-year rankings following Mas DNF in Tour de France
North Americans at the Tour de France - stage glory, breakaways, working for the winner
By Daniel Ostanek published
Summarising an impressive three weeks of racing for US and Canadian riders this July
Five moments that defined the 2022 Tour de France
By Barry Ryan published
From Roglic's crash to the Pyrenean power play, we dissect a spectacular edition of the Grande Boucle
Dylan Groenewegen’s second no dampener to Tour de France celebrations
By Simone Giuliani published
News ‘Sometimes you are lucky, today we are second’ says sprinter after taking runner-up spot on Champs-Élysées
Caleb Ewan: Most positive thing is that I finished Tour de France
By Simone Giuliani published
News Lanterne rouge for Australian sprinter after rare Grand Tour without a win
Vingegaard: No one can take this Tour de France away from me
By Barry Ryan published
News Dane seals final overall victory in Paris
Top News on the Race
-
Vingegaard: No one can take this Tour de France away from meDane seals final overall victory in Paris
-
The final GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France after stage 21Vingegaard finishes the Tour de France with an exceptional time trial, securing the 2022 yellow jersey
-
Tour de France sees fewest finishers in two decades as 41 abandoned raceCOVID-19 takes its toll as 135 riders make the finish line in Paris, the fewest since 2000
-
Tom Pidcock: There's a lot of things I've learned at debut Tour de France22-year-old secures 17th overall finish in addition to L'Alpe d'Huez stage win
-
City of Paris linked to B&B Hotels team backing for 2023Mark Cavendish reportedly on team's shopping list of future signings
-
Michael Woods latest abandon from Tour de France with positive COVID-19 testCanadian climber 17th rider to quit race with COVID-19 as it heads into the final stage in Paris
-
Tour de France defeat will not stifle Pogacar’s styleDecision on Vuelta participation to be made in week after Tour, says Gianetti
-
Thomas 'over the moon' to seal Tour de France podium placeWelshman secures third overall in Rocamadour and ponders how to beat Vingegaard and Pogacar in future
-
Vingegaard: Jumbo-Visma are totally clean, you have to trust usVan Aert complains that doping question is 'shit' in Tour press conference
Related Features
-
Fighter jets and endless crowds - Inside Jonas Vingegaard's Copenhagen homecomingEye-witness: Rasmus Nowak Franklin on an occasion that saw the Tour de France champion crowned Danish sporting royalty
-
North Americans at the Tour de France - stage glory, breakaways, working for the winnerSummarising an impressive three weeks of racing for US and Canadian riders this July
-
Five moments that defined the 2022 Tour de FranceFrom Roglic's crash to the Pyrenean power play, we dissect a spectacular edition of the Grande Boucle
-
Up close with the new Trek Speed Concept: Tom Skujins' time trial bike at the Tour de FranceAhead of the Tour's final time trial, we examine Tom Skujiņš' drag-defying bike
-
One of the most forward-thinking TT bikes in the peloton? Israel-Premier Tech's new Factor HanzoFactor's new Hanzo claims to push the new UCI aero design regulations to the limit