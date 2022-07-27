Tour de France 2022 Overview

Final GC podium: Jonas Vingegaard, in center, celebrates his overall victory with the yellow jersey next to runner-up Tadej Pogačar, on left, and third-placed Geraint Thomas

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard reacts as he finishes second on stage 20 time trial and secures yellow jersey for ride to Paris on Sunday finale

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates stage 19 victory

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins with solo attack to top of Hautacam on stage 18

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins his third stage of this year's Tour on Peyregudes while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finishes second on stage 17 and retains GC lead

Canadian Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) celebrates his stage 16 solo victory on the podium

Jasper Philipsen takes the win in Carcassonne in the 2022 Tour de France

Michael Matthews celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the 14th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1925 km between SaintEtienne and Mende in central France on July 16 2022

Mads Pedersen wins stage 13 at the Tour de France

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 12 on l'Alpe d'Huez

Jonas Vingegaard launched a vicious attack with 4.5km to go on Col du Granon to win stage and go into race lead

Tour de France stage 10 winner Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost)

Bob Jungels of AG2R Citroën Team wins solo atop Châtel les Portes du Soleil on stage 9

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes stage 8 sprint victory ahead of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Pogacar wins again on stage 7

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 6 and rides into yellow

Stage winner Simon Clarke gets a congratulatory hug from Israel-Premier Tech teammate Michael Woods after stage 5

Race leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 4 with a late solo attack

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 3 at the Tour de France

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) celebrates after winning stage 2 at the Tour de France

Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins the opening time trial in Copenhagen and earns the first leader's jersey

Tour de France stage 21 - How it happened

While Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) blasted across the finish line on the Champs-Élysées in Paris to take his second stage victory at this year's Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the main field with his Jumbo-Visma teammates and secured the overall classification title.

Philipsen's win was taken ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) in second and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in third.

Completing the podium for the general classification were 2021 champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in second and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.

Three riders, regrettably, did not get to take part in the fun despite completing all the previous three weeks hard labour: Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin from Israel-Premier Tech quit the race before stage 21 with COVID-19 and stomach issues, respectively, and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) also was a DNS.

Trek-Segafredo Trek Madone at the Tour de France 2022

Team and rider news in lead-up to Grand Départ

Tour de France 2022 route

Route map for 2022 Tour de France

The 2022 Tour de France route will open July 1 with a 13km time trial in Copenhagen, stage 5 will include sections across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, and other features during the three-week Grand Tour include a first mountain finish at La Planche des Belles Filles, a return to L'Alpe d'Huez, more summit finishes in the Pyrenees, and a final 40km time trial.

The 2022 Tour de France will start in Copenhagen, Denmark after a one-year delay caused by a clash with the European Football Championships in the Danish capital. Following a 13km city-centre time trial on Friday, July 1, two flat stages follow, then a rare early rest day for on July 4.

Racing returns on Tuesday with a stage on the northern French coast, with stage 5 including 19.4km of cobblestones from Paris-Roubaix fame. The route then heads into Belgium for a start in Binche on stage 6 and heads south via Luxembourg to a punchy finish in Longwy. Stage 7 brings summit finish at the Super Planche des Belles Filles. The weekend sees the Tour head further south on hilly terrain into Switzerland.

The second week will begin with three Alpine mountain stages, and stage 12 on Bastille Day takes the peloton to the 21 hairpins of L’Alpe d’Huez after a four-year absence. Then three stages suitable for the sprinters will lead to Carcassonne for a rest day on July 18.

The third and final week brings high mountains on stages 17 and 18, with back-to-back summit finishes at Peyragudes and then Hautacam. The villages of Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour will host the final 40km individual time trial July 23, and then riders will transfer to Paris on Sunday morning for the traditional finale around the French capital.

From Copenhagen to Paris, the full route of the 2022 Tour de France

Tour de France 2022 teams

AG2R Citroen Team

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

BikeExchange-Jayco

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Alpecin-Fenix

Arkea-Samsic

B&B Hotels-KTM

TotalEnergies

Tour de France history

Tadej Pogačar is the reigning champion, having won his second Tour de France title in a row in 2021. Back in 2020, the then-21-year-old became the race's second-youngest winner after Firmin Labot back in 1904.

Pogačar broke a Ineos/Sky stranglehold on the race, with the British team having won seven of the previous eight Tours de France with Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins and four-time winner Chris Froome. Vincenzo Nibali, then riding for Astana, was the other man to break the British squad's dominance with a win in 2014.

The Tour wins record is currently held by four men, with Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain all on five titles.

The last two years have seen a modern rarity with Peter Sagan getting beaten in the battle for the green jersey. He lost out to Sam Bennett after a race-long battle in 2020, while Mark Cavendish won along with four stages in 2021. However, Sagan still holds the all-time green jersey rankings with seven wins in nine participations. Erik Zabel's six jerseys lie second, ahead of Sean Kelly's four.

Pogačar is the reigning mountain classification champion, too. For the second year in a row in 2021 he won the yellow, polka dot and white jerseys. In 2020, he broke a three-year French stranglehold on the jersey after wins for Romain Bardet, Julian Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil.

Richard Virenque holds the record for polka dot jersey wins at seven, and it won't be beaten anytime soon as Pogačar and Rafał Majka are the only current riders to have won more than one king of the mountains title, with two.

Read on for a list of the riders with the most wins of the Tour de France, the most stage wins, as well as the major jerseys.

Most Tour de France wins

5 – Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain

4 – Chris Froome

3 – Phiilippe Thys, Louison Bobet, Greg LeMond

2 – Lucien Petit-Breton, Firmin Lambot, Ottavio Bottecchia, Nicolas Frantz, André Leducq, Antonin Magne, Sylvère Maes, Gino Bartali, Fausto Coppi, Bernard Thévenet, Laurent Fignon, Alberto Contador, Tadej Pogačar

1 – Vincenzo Nibali, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal

Most Tour de France stage wins

34 – Eddy Merckx, Mark Cavendish

28 – Bernard Hinault

25 – André Leducq

22 – André Darrigade

20 – Nicolas Frantz

19 – François Faber

17 – Jean Alavoine

16 – Jacques Anquetiil, René Le Grevès, Charles Pélissiier

... 12 – Peter Sagan

11 – André Greipel

7 – Chris Froome

6 – Vincenzo Nibali

Most Tour de France green jersey wins

7 – Peter Sagan

6 – Erik Zabel

4 – Sean Kelly

3 – Jan Janssen, Eddy Merckx, Freddy Maertens, Djamolidine Abdoujaparov, Robbie McEwen

2 – Stan Ockers, Jean Graczyk, André Darrigade, Laurent Jalabert, Thor Hushovd, Mark Cavendish

1 – Michael Matthews, Sam Bennett

Most Tour de France polka dot jersey wins