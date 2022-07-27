Tour de France 2022

Final GC podium: Jonas Vingegaard, in center, celebrates his overall victory with the yellow jersey next to runner-up Tadej Pogačar, on left, and third-placed Geraint Thomas (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)
Vingegaard crowned Tour de France champion while Philipsen wins stage 21

Tour de France stage 21 - How it happened

While Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) blasted across the finish line on the Champs-Élysées in Paris to take his second stage victory at this year's Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the main field with his Jumbo-Visma teammates and secured the overall classification title.

Philipsen's win was taken ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) in second and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in third. 

Completing the podium for the general classification were 2021 champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in second and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.

Three riders, regrettably, did not get to take part in the fun despite completing all the previous three weeks hard labour: Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin from Israel-Premier Tech quit the race before stage 21 with COVID-19 and stomach issues, respectively, and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) also was a DNS.

Stage 20: Wout van Aert, Vingegaard go one-two in stage 20 time trial of Tour de France

Stage 19: Laporte completes Jumbo-Visma domination with Tour de France stage win in Cahors

Stage 18: Vingegaard soars to victory on Tour de France stage 18 to Hautacam

Stage 17: Pogacar triples up on stage 17 mountain mayhem at Tour de France

Stage 16: Hugo Houle wins stage 16 of Tour de France with solo attack in Pyrenees

Stage 15: Philipsen blazes to victory in Tour de France stage to Carcassonne

Stage 14: Michael Matthews takes solo win in Mende on Tour de France stage 14

Stage 13: Pedersen jumps from breakaway to win sprint on Tour de France stage 13

Stage 12: Pidcock claims sensational L'Alpe d'Huez victory on stage 12 of Tour de France

Stage 11:  Vingegaard wins stage 11 of Tour de France as Pogacar cracks on Col du Granon

Stage 10: Cort takes breakaway sprint to win Tour de France stage 10 at Megève

Stage 9: Jungels solos to stage 9 Alpine victory in 2022 Tour de France

Stage 8: Van Aert surges to stage 8 victory in Lausanne

Stage 7: Pogacar snuffs out Vingegaard's attack to win stage 7

Stage 6: Pogacar wins uphill sprint, takes yellow jersey

Stage 5: Simon Clarke conquers cobbles to win stage 5

Stage 4: Wout van Aert takes stunning solo win in yellow jersey

Stage 3: Groenewegen wins stage 3 sprint in Sønderborg

Stage 2: Fabio Jakobsen wins crash-marred sprint stage 2 in Nyborg

Stage 1: Lampaert stuns favourites to take yellow jersey

Tour de France tech

Trek-Segafredo Trek Madone at the Tour de France 2022

Trek-Segafredo Trek Madone at the Tour de France 2022 (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Team and rider news in lead-up to Grand Départ

Video: The GC favourites of the Tour de France

Watch Cyclingnews' video guide the favourites of the Tour de France 2022

Tour de France 2022 route

Route map for 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: A.S.O.)
The 2022 Tour de France route will open July 1 with a 13km time trial in Copenhagen,  stage 5 will include sections across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, and other features during the three-week Grand Tour include a first mountain finish at La Planche des Belles Filles, a return to L'Alpe d'Huez, more summit finishes in the Pyrenees, and a final 40km time trial.

The 2022 Tour de France will start in Copenhagen, Denmark after a one-year delay caused by a clash with the European Football Championships in the Danish capital. Following a 13km city-centre time trial on Friday, July 1, two flat stages follow, then a rare early rest day for on July 4. 

Racing returns on Tuesday with a stage on the northern French coast, with stage 5 including 19.4km of cobblestones from Paris-Roubaix fame. The route then heads into Belgium for a start in Binche on stage 6 and heads south via Luxembourg to a punchy finish in Longwy. Stage 7 brings summit finish at the Super Planche des Belles Filles. The weekend sees the Tour head further south on hilly terrain into Switzerland.

The second week will begin with three Alpine mountain stages, and stage 12 on Bastille Day takes the peloton to the 21 hairpins of L’Alpe d’Huez after a four-year absence. Then three stages suitable for the sprinters will lead to Carcassonne for a rest day on July 18.

The third and final week brings high mountains on stages 17 and 18, with back-to-back summit finishes at Peyragudes and then Hautacam. The villages of Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour will host the final 40km individual time trial July 23, and then riders will transfer to Paris on Sunday morning for the traditional finale around the French capital.

From Copenhagen to Paris, the full route of the 2022 Tour de France

Tour de France 2022 teams

  • AG2R Citroen Team
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • Lotto Soudal
  • Movistar Team
  • QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
  • BikeExchange-Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Alpecin-Fenix
  • Arkea-Samsic
  • B&B Hotels-KTM
  • TotalEnergies

Read our comprehensive team-by-team guide for what to expect from each team at this year's Tour.

Tour de France history

Tadej Pogačar is the reigning champion, having won his second Tour de France title in a row in 2021. Back in 2020, the then-21-year-old became the race's second-youngest winner after Firmin Labot back in 1904.

Pogačar broke a Ineos/Sky stranglehold on the race, with the British team having won seven of the previous eight Tours de France with Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins and four-time winner Chris Froome. Vincenzo Nibali, then riding for Astana, was the other man to break the British squad's dominance with a win in 2014.

The Tour wins record is currently held by four men, with Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain all on five titles.

The last two years have seen a modern rarity with Peter Sagan getting beaten in the battle for the green jersey. He lost out to Sam Bennett after a race-long battle in 2020, while Mark Cavendish won along with four stages in 2021. However, Sagan still holds the all-time green jersey rankings with seven wins in nine participations. Erik Zabel's six jerseys lie second, ahead of Sean Kelly's four.

Pogačar is the reigning mountain classification champion, too. For the second year in a row in 2021 he won the yellow, polka dot and white jerseys. In 2020, he broke a three-year French stranglehold on the jersey after wins for Romain Bardet, Julian Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil.

Richard Virenque holds the record for polka dot jersey wins at seven, and it won't be beaten anytime soon as Pogačar and Rafał Majka are the only current riders to have won more than one king of the mountains title, with two.

Read on for a list of the riders with the most wins of the Tour de France, the most stage wins, as well as the major jerseys.

Most Tour de France wins

  • 5 – Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain
  • 4 – Chris Froome
  • 3 – Phiilippe Thys, Louison Bobet, Greg LeMond
  • 2 – Lucien Petit-Breton, Firmin Lambot, Ottavio Bottecchia, Nicolas Frantz, André Leducq, Antonin Magne, Sylvère Maes, Gino Bartali, Fausto Coppi, Bernard Thévenet, Laurent Fignon, Alberto Contador, Tadej Pogačar
  • 1 – Vincenzo Nibali, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal

Most Tour de France stage wins

  • 34 – Eddy Merckx, Mark Cavendish
  • 28 – Bernard Hinault
  • 25 – André Leducq
  • 22 – André Darrigade
  • 20 – Nicolas Frantz
  • 19 – François Faber
  • 17 – Jean Alavoine
  • 16 – Jacques Anquetiil, René Le Grevès, Charles Pélissiier
  • 12 – Peter Sagan
  • 11 – André Greipel
  • 7 – Chris Froome
  • 6 – Vincenzo Nibali

Most Tour de France green jersey wins

  • 7 – Peter Sagan
  • 6 – Erik Zabel
  • 4 – Sean Kelly
  • 3 – Jan Janssen, Eddy Merckx, Freddy Maertens, Djamolidine Abdoujaparov, Robbie McEwen
  • 2 – Stan Ockers, Jean Graczyk, André Darrigade, Laurent Jalabert, Thor Hushovd, Mark Cavendish
  • 1 – Michael Matthews, Sam Bennett

Most Tour de France polka dot jersey wins

  • 7 – Richard Virenque
  • 6 – Federico Bahamontes, Lucien Van Impe 
  • 3 – Julio Jiménez
  • 2 – Felicien Vervaecke, Gino Bartali, Fausto Coppi, Charly Gaul, Imerio Massignan, Eddy Merckx, Luis Herrera, Claudio Chiappucci, Laurent Jalabert, Michael Rasmussen, Rafał Majka, Tadej Pogačar
  • 1 – Nairo Quintana, Chris Froome, Warren Barguil, Julian Alaphilippe, Romain Bardet

