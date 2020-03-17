Coronavirus: Riders in lockdown get creative with entertainment and training

With the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic forcing races to be postponed, and governments around Europe having to mandate isolation and social distancing measures in response, teams and riders everywhere have been finding alternative methods to cope.

While many have naturally turned to their turbo trainers for indoor workouts, others have taken the opportunity to get in some time outdoors before full lockdown measures like those currently underway in Italy, France and Spain are put into place.

Take a look below for a selection of how riders from around the peloton are handling the situation.

Coping with coronavirus

John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) has been out on quiet paths near his home, heading out for a ride with his famliy.

Mitchelton-Scott's Christopher Juul-Jensen has been preparing for his team's 'Where the world rides' Zwift ride series in a number of... interesting ways.

Cofidis' star sprinter Elia Viviani has hit the gym. The Italian is based in Verona, with the country in full lockdown at the moment.

Never stops in these difficult days! 💪 #workhard #errea #technogym photo: @pocispix pic.twitter.com/NL0pfWfq3hMarch 17, 2020

Louis Meintjes, climber for Dimension Data, has been using his time for a spot of self-improvement. First up, baking.

Ex-pro and multiple Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador has been hosting training rides on Instagram and also preparing for the end of Spain's lockdown, whenever that may be. The country has banned cyclists from going out on rides.

Preparando las bicis para cuando esto acabe. Mientras tanto #nosquedamosencasa Preparing the bikes for when this finish. At the moment #westayathome Alberto Contador A photo posted by @acontadoroficial on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

Reigning Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has been training at home, accompanied by some interesting musical choices and a great view. His new Ineos teammate Andrey Amador has been doing the same.

Después de la cuarentena creo que me voy a saber todas las canciones de este man 🙄👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/DtgxzX3e6wMarch 17, 2020

Desde casa cumpliendo nuestro deber !!!!!y las consecuencias de ello !!!.... Andrey Amador A photo posted by @andrey_amador on Mar 16, 2020 at 3:58am PDT

Milan-based Stefano Oldani, a neo-pro for Lotto Soudal, has been working out at home. His teammate Thomas De Gendt, who was on the attack on the final stage of Paris-Nice at the weekend, has gone into lockdown.

#FlattenTheCurve Our young Italian @StefanOldani_ performing a creative indoor core session. Indoor in order to protect the community @NatLot_Belgie #Soudal pic.twitter.com/slOyU5YTkWMarch 16, 2020

De Gendt family is going into social lockdown. No one coming in and only going out for training and groceries.March 16, 2020

Dimension Data man Michael Valgren is in a "kind of" lockdown in the south of France, though he was still out training this morning. That won't last long, however, with the French government introducing a total two-week lockdown from midday.

Meanwhile, over in the US, Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce and Aevolo DS Jono Coulter have been coping in very different ways...

In stressful times it’s important to find an outlet. Colin Joyce has found his back home in the sagebrush of Idaho. pic.twitter.com/SpdeFhh4LRMarch 16, 2020