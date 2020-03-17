Coronavirus: Riders in lockdown get creative with entertainment and training
By Cyclingnews
'Take your social responsibility as well and downsize your social contacts to the max' says Degenkolb
With the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic forcing races to be postponed, and governments around Europe having to mandate isolation and social distancing measures in response, teams and riders everywhere have been finding alternative methods to cope.
While many have naturally turned to their turbo trainers for indoor workouts, others have taken the opportunity to get in some time outdoors before full lockdown measures like those currently underway in Italy, France and Spain are put into place.
Take a look below for a selection of how riders from around the peloton are handling the situation.
Coping with coronavirus
John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) has been out on quiet paths near his home, heading out for a ride with his famliy.
You are curious how homeoffice looks in procycling if all schools are closed and you should slow down the social contacts as much as possible but of course stay in shape? My wife and me decided to train together.. the kids love it and we only use the tiny little empty roads around our hood.. I really please you to take your social responsibility as well and downsize your social contacts to the max.. we are back home right now as well and I‘ll read some books to my kids, will listen to some vinyl and take it easy.. I hope you too.. stay healthy and see you soon #dege #dgnklb John DEGE nkolb
Mitchelton-Scott's Christopher Juul-Jensen has been preparing for his team's 'Where the world rides' Zwift ride series in a number of... interesting ways.
The graphics on @gozwift are so good and my @tacxperience Neo T2 is so clever that I better make sure my @bikeonscott Addict R1 is clean for my up and coming @bikeexchangeau @mitchelton_scott “Where the world rides” events. Stay tuned for the dates @mitchelton_scott Christopher Juul Jensen
Getting ready for a busy week with @gozwift & @mitchelton_scott . Have to make sure I’ve got a clear road ahead of me. (Check the teams bio link for information about this week’s program. I’m up tomorrow and Thursday. Saturday’s race sounds cool. You can win a spot on the team.) I’m very grateful that @gozwift @mitchelton_scott have made this period of no racing and staying indoors as enjoyable as possible. In all seriousness then it’s necessary that we all act responsibly during this period of corona epidemic. Many of us may not be at a serious risk but it’s crucial that we do our bit in minimising the risk of spread. Sacrificing a bit of our social life and outdoor activities go a long way when it comes to reducing the strain on our healthcare systems and those who are at risk. The sooner we make an effort the sooner we all can go back outside and enjoy life normally again. Christopher Juul Jensen
Cofidis' star sprinter Elia Viviani has hit the gym. The Italian is based in Verona, with the country in full lockdown at the moment.
Never stops in these difficult days! 💪 #workhard #errea #technogym photo: @pocispix pic.twitter.com/NL0pfWfq3hMarch 17, 2020
Louis Meintjes, climber for Dimension Data, has been using his time for a spot of self-improvement. First up, baking.
Corona-camp: lesson-1, baking! 😬 pic.twitter.com/SIbOPrHQkEMarch 16, 2020
Ex-pro and multiple Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador has been hosting training rides on Instagram and also preparing for the end of Spain's lockdown, whenever that may be. The country has banned cyclists from going out on rides.
Al final vamos a estar más en forma cuando todo esto acabe!🤜🏻⚡️🤛🏻 Mañana martes 17 nueva sesión a las 19:00 hora española a través del live en istagram. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #YoEntrenoConContador At the end we will be more fit when this finish! 🤜🏻⚡️🤛🏻 Tomorrow a new session at 7pm Spanish time through the live on istagram. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #yoentrenoconcontador Alberto Contador
Preparando las bicis para cuando esto acabe. Mientras tanto #nosquedamosencasa Preparing the bikes for when this finish. At the moment #westayathome Alberto Contador
Reigning Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has been training at home, accompanied by some interesting musical choices and a great view. His new Ineos teammate Andrey Amador has been doing the same.
Después de la cuarentena creo que me voy a saber todas las canciones de este man 🙄👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/DtgxzX3e6wMarch 17, 2020
Desde casa cumpliendo nuestro deber !!!!!y las consecuencias de ello !!!.... Andrey Amador
Milan-based Stefano Oldani, a neo-pro for Lotto Soudal, has been working out at home. His teammate Thomas De Gendt, who was on the attack on the final stage of Paris-Nice at the weekend, has gone into lockdown.
#FlattenTheCurve Our young Italian @StefanOldani_ performing a creative indoor core session. Indoor in order to protect the community @NatLot_Belgie #Soudal pic.twitter.com/slOyU5YTkWMarch 16, 2020
De Gendt family is going into social lockdown. No one coming in and only going out for training and groceries.March 16, 2020
Dimension Data man Michael Valgren is in a "kind of" lockdown in the south of France, though he was still out training this morning. That won't last long, however, with the French government introducing a total two-week lockdown from midday.
https://t.co/XvS0P4OQId pic.twitter.com/7PeNbAfK4gMarch 16, 2020
Meanwhile, over in the US, Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce and Aevolo DS Jono Coulter have been coping in very different ways...
In stressful times it’s important to find an outlet. Colin Joyce has found his back home in the sagebrush of Idaho. pic.twitter.com/SpdeFhh4LRMarch 16, 2020
Evening one of California lockdown ✅ Indoor fun. pic.twitter.com/6UnnSsSKleMarch 17, 2020
