'This was the incentive I needed for the Tour de France Femmes' - Anna van der Breggen reflects on Giro d'Italia Women sixth-place finish

Dutchwoman second on final stage and sixth on GC at end of race she has won four times previously

IMOLA, ITALY - JULY 13: Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime picks bottles in the feed zone during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 8 a 134km stage from Forli to Imola / #UCIWWT / on July 13, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Four-time winner Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) did not reach the top spot of this year's Giro d'Italia Women, but says the race was "the incentive [she] needed" ahead of her next big goal, the Tour de France Femmes.

The Dutchwoman ended up finishing sixth overall, after never really being part of what ended up more or less a two-horse race between Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), with the latter coming out victorious in the end.

