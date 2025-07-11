Why would anyone use a bike pump when you can get the Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Mini Pump to do the work for you? It's got a huge 30% but this Prime Day deal will end soon

The days of thrashing away on a mini-pump for me have long departed. With the amount of cycling tech available these days, I prefer to let electric power help me out when the dreaded puncture inevitably hits.

The best electric bike pumps are now brilliant little devices, lightweight and compact – easily popped into your cycling jersey or favourite saddle bag. They've come a long way in recent times, and are by far the simplest way to inflate road tyres and gravel tyres.

Amazon Prime Day has been running all week, but ends at midnight on 11th July. However, if you're quick, you can still grab yourself a cycling deal. One that caught my eye was on one of the best bike pumps – the Cycplus AS2 Pro, which has a spot in our buyers guide as the easiest mini pump to use. It has $30 off for Prime Day, which means it's just $90.99, down from the RRP of $129.99.

Get the Cycplus AS2 Pro for just $90.99 at Amazon.

I'd advise moving quickly on this, though, because Prime Day is ending tonight at midnight, and although some deals may continue, there's no guarantee the Cycplus deals will last. Check out the cycling deals section on Amazon, as you can still find a wide variety of cycling tech, parts and components with big reductions.

Save 30% Cycplus AS2 Pro : was $129.99 now $90.99 at Amazon Save 30% The AS2 Pro is one of the best in the Cycplus range of electric pumps. Its headline feature is the large LED screen, with a pressure gauge function, allowing for easy reading of preset pressure values and real-time readings. The Pro Max will deliver 120psi in a claimed 120 seconds, which is one of the fastest-performing pumps on the market, currently available at one of its best-ever prices.

The best tubeless tyres and rims generally mean punctures are less frequent, but they do still occur, or if you're like one of my riding buddies (you know who you are), almost every single ride, sometimes more than once. I've witnessed him pumping away on many occasions and decided that it's no longer for me.

I chatted to my CyclingNews tech experts and did some research on the best electric pumps on the market. The Cycplus range is up there as some of the best available, and when a previous Amazon deal came up, I grabbed mine. However, this current deal is even better, and the cheapest I've seen on this particular model.

There are a few drawbacks to be aware of when using any electric pumps. They can get quite hot when using them, so you need to be aware when using inner tubes with plastic valves, because they can melt. If you still use inner tubes (I don't), most models come with an additional valve to alleviate this.

They have to be charged too, so remember to do that before heading out, and also check the waterproofing of any model.

In my opinion, the positives outweigh those negatives, and the convenience of use, precise pressure levels (especially with this model and its LED screen), and the lack of effort when it's required are all box tickers for me.