Why would anyone use a bike pump when you can get the Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Mini Pump to do the work for you? It's got a huge 30% but this Prime Day deal will end soon

By published

I've researched the best electric pump options and decided Cycplus was the brand for me, so I've already grabbed mine.

The Cycplus AS2 Pro being placed in a cycling jersey pocket
(Image credit: Cycplus AS2 Pro)

The days of thrashing away on a mini-pump for me have long departed. With the amount of cycling tech available these days, I prefer to let electric power help me out when the dreaded puncture inevitably hits.

The best electric bike pumps are now brilliant little devices, lightweight and compact – easily popped into your cycling jersey or favourite saddle bag. They've come a long way in recent times, and are by far the simplest way to inflate road tyres and gravel tyres.

Cycplus AS2 Pro
Save 30%
Cycplus AS2 Pro : was $129.99 now $90.99 at Amazon

Save 30% The AS2 Pro is one of the best in the Cycplus range of electric pumps. Its headline feature is the large LED screen, with a pressure gauge function, allowing for easy reading of preset pressure values and real-time readings. The Pro Max will deliver 120psi in a claimed 120 seconds, which is one of the fastest-performing pumps on the market, currently available at one of its best-ever prices.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.