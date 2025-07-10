I don’t care that they aren't on offer, these are the only bike tyre levers I’d be buying on Amazon Prime Day

They're the only tyre levers I use, and I have three sets in case I lose them

the best tyre levers
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Tubeless tyre tech has made punctures a lot less common – unless you’re like my colleague Tom who staunchly refuses to go tubeless on the road – but at some point in every cyclist’s life there comes a time when you’ll have to take a tyre off a rim, and for that you’ll need a pair of tyre levers. In fact, along with a spare inner tube, a mini pump, and a multi tool, it’s only of the few things you really should never leave the house for a ride without.

Given it's currently Amazon Prime Day (or days) you're probably searching for a sweet sweet discount on a set of levers for your bike. If that's you, I'm here to help. Last year I spent some time testing a load of different levers, putting them through their paces mounting some famously difficult tyres (Challenge Strada, Continental Gatorskins, and the older Continental GP5000), and on the whole most were pretty rubbish.

This pair lives in my tool canister. (Image credit: Will Jones)
