Final UAE Tour stages called off over coronavirus fears

The final two stages of the UAE Tour have been cancelled amid fears that the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-19, which has infected more than 80,000 people and killed 2,810, mostly in China, may have been carried into the race.

The race hotel, the Crowne Royal Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, was sealed off late Thursday, with riders, staff and journalists not allowed to leave pending health checks.

Italian media reported on Twitter the arrival of the CBRN, a unit of the local police that deals with "chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear" issues at the hotel.

The Vini Zabú-KTM and Jumbo-Visma teams tweeted that the race has been cancelled, but there has as of yet been no official confirmation.

There has also been no official confirmation of any coronavirus positives on the race.

Officials around the globe have been working furiously to contain the virus, which originated in Wuhan City in China. The vast majority of the deaths have been in that region, where hospitals struggled to cope with the sudden demand of ill patients.

However, a recent study showed that 81 per cent of infected individuals showed only mild symptoms, and young, healthy people had a very low fatality rate. Most of the deaths have been in elderly people or those with pre-existing health conditions like cardiovascular disease or cancer.

Quarantines have been put into place in 10 towns in the Lombardy region of Italy after an outbreak there infected more than 500 and killed a dozen people so far. The incubation period is thought to be up to two weeks before symptoms arise. Italian media, including RAI's Stefano Rizzato, speculated the health checks were related to the Italian outbreak.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United Arab Emirates, where nine patients have recovered so far and none have died.

🇦🇪 #UAEtourWe have taken note of the cancellation of the UAE Tour due to the occurence of the coronavirus. We wish all the people involved the very best, awaiting further developments.February 27, 2020