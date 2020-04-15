2020 Tour de France rescheduled for August 29-September 20

The 2020 Tour de France has been rescheduled for August 29 to September 20, the UCI and organiser ASO announced on Wednesday.

The news followed a video conference between the UCI and representatives of race organisers, teams and riders in which it was also confirmed that all racing has been suspended until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates for the Tour will have a knock-on effect on the Vuelta a España and the postponed Giro d'Italia, which the UCI said will take place after the World Championships, which remain on the calendar from September 20-27.

The Tour was originally scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 19, dates that became untenable earlier this week when French president Emmanuel Macron extended the current ban on public gatherings until mid-July.

ASO acknowledged as much in a statement to AP on Tuesday evening before outlining a new date for the race on Wednesday. The route remains the same as that unveiled in Paris last October, with the Grand Départ set for Nice on August 29 and a time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles on the penultimate day on September 19.

If the Tour does eventually go ahead, it would be the latest date on which it has ever taken place. The latest Tour finish in history came in 1908, when Lucien Petit-Breton claimed his second successive victory in Paris on August 9.

The revised date means that the final stage of the postponed 2020 Tour would clash with the elite men’s time trial at the UCI World Championships in Martigny, which the governing body said remains on the calendar, and with the same schedule, from September 20-27.

It also means that the Vuelta a España will be compelled to move to a later slot. The UCI did not outline specific dates for the other Grand Tours on its provisionally calendar beyond noting that the Giro d’Italia "will take place after the UCI Worlds and will be followed by the Vuelta Ciclista a España".

The UCI has previously indicated that the 2020 season will be extended into November in a bid to allow postponed races, including the Spring Classics, to be held.

More to follow…