Paris-Nice 2022

The 2022 edition of Paris-Nice will include a mountain finish atop the 14.9km Col du Turini, a rolling 13.4km time trial in central France, and a final 115km hilly stage around Nice, with the Col d'Eze offering a launchpad for final attacks before the descent to the finish on the Promenade des Anglais.

The race gets underway in Mantes-la-Ville on March 6, and while, at first glance, the first three stages look ideal for the sprinters, the exposed roads mean there is the distinct possibility of splits and echelons that will turn the GC on its head.

The first clear rendezvous for the overall contenders come with the short time trial to Montlucon on stage 4, before two rugged days follow to Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut and Aubagne. The summit finish on the Col de Turini on the penultimate stage will be pivotal, but at the Race to the Sun, nothing is ever certain until after the breathless final stage in the hills behind Nice.

The start list, as ever, is a deep one, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) eager to make amends for his ill-starred challenge last year. He will be accompanied in a strong Jumbo-Visma squad by Wout van Aert.

Other contenders include two-time champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), the in-form Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Daniel Martinez, Adam Yates (Ineos), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates).

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) headlines the cast of sprinters, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) set to provide very robust competition.