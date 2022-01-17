Paris-Nice 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
COVID-19 vaccination obligatory for professional athletes to compete in FranceTeams may be forced to select only vaccinated riders and staff for Etoile de Bessèges, Paris-Nice and the Tour de France
-
2022 Paris-Nice route includes Col du Turini summit finish and Col d'Eze finale80th edition of 'Race to Sun' also features exposed early stages and 13.4km time trial
-
5 conclusions from Paris-NiceThe performances of Roglic, Bennett, and Hamilton among the talking points at 'race to the sun'
The 2022 edition of Paris-Nice will include a mountain finish atop the 14.9km Col du Turini, a rolling 13.4km time trial in central France, and a final 115km hilly stage around Nice, with the Col d'Eze offering a launchpad for final attacks before the descent to the finish on the Promenade des Anglais.
The race gets underway in Mantes-la-Ville on March 6, and while, at first glance, the first three stages look ideal for the sprinters, the exposed roads mean there is the distinct possibility of splits and echelons that will turn the GC on its head.
The first clear rendezvous for the overall contenders come with the short time trial to Montlucon on stage 4, before two rugged days follow to Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut and Aubagne. The summit finish on the Col de Turini on the penultimate stage will be pivotal, but at the Race to the Sun, nothing is ever certain until after the breathless final stage in the hills behind Nice.
The start list, as ever, is a deep one, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) eager to make amends for his ill-starred challenge last year. He will be accompanied in a strong Jumbo-Visma squad by Wout van Aert.
Other contenders include two-time champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), the in-form Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Daniel Martinez, Adam Yates (Ineos), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates).
Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) headlines the cast of sprinters, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) set to provide very robust competition.
Stages
-
Paris-Nice 20223 March 2022 - 13 March 2022 | WorldTour
-
Stage 1 | Mantes-la-Ville - Mantes-la-Ville2022-03-06 159.8km
-
Stage 2 | Auffargis - Orléans2022-03-07 159.2km
-
Stage 3 | Vierzon - Dun-le-Palestel2022-03-08 190.8km
-
Stage 4 | Domérat - Montluçon2022-03-09 13.4km
-
Stage 5 | Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert - Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut2022-03-10 188.8km
-
Stage 6 | Courthézon - Aubagne2022-03-11 213.6km
-
Stage 7 | Nice - Col de Turini - La Bollène-Vésubie2022-03-12 155.4km
-
Stage 8 | Nice - Nice2022-03-13 115.6km
-
Latest Content on the Race
COVID-19 vaccination obligatory for professional athletes to compete in France
By Stephen Farrand published
News Teams may be forced to select only vaccinated riders and staff for Etoile de Bessèges, Paris-Nice and the Tour de France
2022 Paris-Nice route includes Col du Turini summit finish and Col d'Eze finale
By Stephen Farrand published
News 80th edition of 'Race to Sun' also features exposed early stages and 13.4km time trial
5 conclusions from Paris-Nice
By Pete Cossins published
Analysis The performances of Roglic, Bennett, and Hamilton among the talking points at 'race to the sun'
Vlasov, Izagirre give Astana-Premier Tech double Paris-Nice podium
By Cyclingnews published
News Vlasov overcomes crash to take second overall after chaotic final stage
Mixed feelings for Schachmann at Paris-Nice: 'I wish I'd won in a different way'
By Cyclingnews published
News 'When Roglic crashed again, the race was on' says German
Primoz Roglic suffers dislocated shoulder in Paris-Nice crash
By Daniel Ostanek published
News 'Of course we're disappointed but the world will not stop' says Slovenian
Primoz Roglic loses Paris-Nice after crashing twice on final stage
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Race leader's chase fails as Bora-Hansgrohe respond with attack
How to watch Paris-Nice 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News The grand finale on stage 8 is a flat out 92.7km race to Levens
Connor Swift gets his chance at the Classics
By Peter Cossins published
News British rider heading for Belgium before focusing on the Tour de France
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Top News on the Race
-
Primoz Roglic suffers dislocated shoulder in Paris-Nice crash'Of course we're disappointed but the world will not stop' says Slovenian
-
Primoz Roglic loses Paris-Nice after crashing twice on final stageRace leader's chase fails as Bora-Hansgrohe respond with attack
-
How to watch Paris-Nice 2021 – live TV and streamingThe grand finale on stage 8 is a flat out 92.7km race to Levens
-
Connor Swift gets his chance at the ClassicsBritish rider heading for Belgium before focusing on the Tour de France
-
Roglic defends 'no gifts' style racing in Paris-Nice'We all want to win, you need to be the strongest to do that' says Jumbo-Visma leader
-
Gino Mäder close to tears as Roglic flies past 'like a plane' at Paris-NiceSwiss youngster 50m from victory on stage 7, but no hard feelings as race leader gives no gifts
-
Paris-Nice: Gaudu bruised but hoping to challenge over final weekendFrench climber came into the race in great shape, but has been set back by his mid-race crash
-
Brandon McNulty crashes out of Paris-NiceAmerican checked in hospital with no serious injuries found
-
Substantial changes for final Paris-Nice weekend due to COVID-19 restrictionsThe race will complete eight stages but stay away from Nice
Related Features
-
5 conclusions from Paris-NiceThe performances of Roglic, Bennett, and Hamilton among the talking points at 'race to the sun'
-
Analysis: Paris-Nice win all but decided after Roglic's stage 4 attackSlovenian is 35 seconds up but podium battle is set to rage behind him
-
Analysis: Roglic lays down early marker at Paris-NiceSlovenian the man to beat but Race to the Sun always gives a chance to attackers
-
Paris-Nice: more than a raceProcycling looks at the cultural, geographical and temporal history of the Race to the Sun
-
6 riders to watch at Paris-NiceOur pick of the men who can make an impact at the race to the sun