'I'm a fighter' – Two crashes and a puncture not enough to stop Samara Maxwell riding to MTB World Cup victory at Pal Arinsal

Rider from New Zealand climbs back to XCO top step after fighting back to front and then launching a last lap attack

Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing) wins the XCO at the Pal Arinsal-Andorra round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2025
Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing) wins the XCO at the Pal Arinsal-Andorra round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2025 (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)

There was plenty of reason for Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing) to despair during the cross-country Olympic (XCO) race at Pal Arinsal, with two crashes and a puncture, but instead of succumbing to defeat the determined rider from New Zealand launched a spectacular fight back that put her back on the top step at the Andorra round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

"I had a flat and two crashes all within what felt like five seconds," said Maxwell in a release from race organisers. "I thought ‘it’s going to be one of those days’ where I panic and drop down the rankings. I told myself ‘just because I had the thought doesn’t make it a fact’. I’m a fighter and just re-set and chipped them [her rivals] off one by one."

The overall series leader had been out the front with Ronja Blöchlinger (LIV Factory Racing) early before falling away as she lost 47 seconds after needing a change for a rear wheel puncture,

