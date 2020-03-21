Kalas hope to flatten the coronavirus curve with over 9000 face masks

Specialist clothing company Kalas has joined Santini in shifting focus away from the manufacturing of cycling attire and towards the production of protective clothing used in the fight against the coronavirus.

Kalas, a company based in the southwest of England posted a message on their Instagram page to announce that they have already produced over 9,000 face masks. These items will be supplied to key health workers and those in the emergency services who are dealing with the virus on the front lines.

“From cycle wear to face masks. Sleeves, braces, collars, zippers and other parts of our clothing have been temporarily left aside and Kalas production has been transformed into a face mask manufactory,” the Somerset brand posted on Friday evening.

“Thanks to the high commitment of the Kalas production team, a total of 9,452 face masks have been produced and supplied to firefighters, paramedics, doctors, municipalities and retirement homes to help to fight the coronavirus pandemic.”

The move comes just days after Santini, the Italian-based brand located in one of the key pandemic epicenters in Bergamo announced that they would be providing their national health system with face masks. The latest reports have shown that coronavirus has accounted for over 11,000 deaths worldwide, and over 275,000 reported cases of infection.

Kalas, who produce clothing for a number of high profile teams including Great Britain, was asked to produce the face masks late last week. The company apologized to their typical customer base for any inconvenience caused in relation to their clothing orders."

You can visit the Kalas website and browse their sports range here. You can also do the same for Santini.