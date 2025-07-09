Tour de France riders are using gears 1.5x bigger than yours, but not for the reason you might think

By published

Enormous chainrings don’t just make things harder, they make things easier too

Remco Evenepoel&#039;s time trial bike
(Image credit: Will Jones)

If you are one of the thousands of cycling fans, like my parents, for whom ‘cycling’ and ‘Tour de France’ are essentially interchangeable, you may well not be as up to speed with the latest in time trial technological advancements as those of us who, for example, wouldn’t bat an eye at watching every minute of the Tour de Suisse or the Baloise Belgium Tour.

Today, at the time of writing, is time trial day at the Tour, and every rider will be setting off on a totally flat course against the clock to try and eke out a few seconds over their main rivals. As well as using special bikes, crazy looking helmets, and covers on their shoes to help smooth the airflow, you might also notice that some riders are using really, really big gears at the front of their bikes.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.