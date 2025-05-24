Giro d'Italia stage 14 Live - Sprint finish on the menu as the race visits Slovenia
Riders tackle a 195km stage to border city of Nova Gorica-Gorizia
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcasters
All the broadcast information for the Italian Grand Tour
30 minutes until the riders roll out in Treviso to start the day's 6.4km neutral zone.
Giro d'Italia: Mads Pedersen digs deep in uphill charge against Wout van Aert for stage 13 victory
Maglia rosa Isaac del Toro rockets to third in fast finish across Monte Berico
Here's a look back at the stage 13 results.
Crunch time for Giro d'Italia sprinters – Who hasn't won yet, and what are their chances?
Only two sprints left in Italy, with the fast finishes so far won by four different riders
And here's the stage 14 map.
Here's a look at the profile of today's stage, which features a hilly closing circuit in Nova Gorica-Gorizia.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 14 Live - Sprint finish on the menu as the race visits SloveniaRiders tackle a 195km stage to border city of Nova Gorica-Gorizia
-
Christophe Laporte ruled out of Tour de France participation due to cytomegalovirus'We hope he'll get back in shape and be able to train as quickly as possible. But, for the moment, he's not 100% yet' says Visma DS Niermann
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Lucas Bourgoyne sprints into stars-and-stripes at elite men's criteriumScott McGill second, Colby Simmons third in 90-minute battle
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Kendall Ryan scores elite women's criterium titleAlexis Magner and Chloe Patrick complete podium in 75-minute contest
-
Laurens ten Dam uses Gravel Locos as 'test for the body, mind, material' for first attempt at Unbound Gravel XLTexas stop is a traditional 'dress rehearsal' for European riders one week in advance of Emporia, Kansas endurance races
-
Crunch time for Giro d'Italia sprinters – Who hasn't won yet, and what are their chances?Only two sprints left in Italy, with the fast finishes so far won by four different riders
-
'We're focused on what's going to help us win Grand Tours again' - Ineos Grenadiers' long-term plans go beyond signing Remco EvenepoelPerformance Director Scott Drawer speaks exclusively to Cyclingnews on how Ineos hopes to 'get ahead of the curve' and their rivals
-
'I would have given this victory to Vacek' – Mads Pedersen maintains generosity at Giro d'Italia as he breaks personal Grand Tour recordA fourth stage win but no greed from Dane, who is keen for teammates to succeed as well
-
'I'm the new guy here, so I need to learn quickly' - Isaac del Toro growing in confidence with every day in Giro d'Italia maglia rosa21-year-old Mexican making history every day as race leader