Coronavirus: London Bike Show postponed

Newtimber Media, the organiser of the London Bike Show, has today announced that the London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London will be postponed due to the escalation of coronavirus across the UK and Europe.

The show, which was due to take place on March 27 - 29, will now take place on July 3 - 5.

In a statement on the London Bike Show website, the organiser confirmed it had been "following UK government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities", but cited the labelling of the virus as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation as a reason for the decision.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff, exhibitors, visitors, partners and contractors is of the utmost importance to us, and therefore feel the protection and prevention of harm to the public has been paramount to this decision," the statement read.

For those attending, tickets and bookings will be automatically transferred to the new dates, with existing tickets being valid for entry on the new dates. Anyone unable to attend the new dates are advised to contact SeeTickets for a refund.

London Bike Show is just another in a long line of postponements or cancellations due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled in late February before Northern Italy saw an outbreak, leading to the cancellation of Strade Bianche, and subsequent postponement of Tirreno Adriatico and Milan San Remo and Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

Paris-Nice went ahead, however, it was subsequently amended to be run 'behind closed doors', limiting fan access at the stages' start and finish areas. Organisers of the Sea Otter Classic were forced to reschedule the American outdoor cycling festival.

Gent-Wevelgem men's and women's races and the E3 BinckBank Classic are among the races that have been cancelled in Belgium after the Flemish government prohibited sporting up to and including March 31 in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Cyclingnews has put together a Coronavirus in cycling timeline, outlining how the pandemic has affected the sport and the industry that surrounds it.