Giro d'Italia Women stage 6: Liane Lippert takes first victory in a year as Pauliena Rooijakkers makes GC gains

German rider beats Dutch rider in two-up sprint to the line, as Shirin van Anrooij comes home in third

TERRE ROVERESCHE, ITALY - JULY 11: Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Movistar celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 6 a 145km stage from Bellaria-Igea Marina to Terre Roveresche (Orciano di Pesaro) / #UCIWWT / on July 11, 2025 in Terre Roveresche, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lippert took the win in Terre Roveresche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar's Liane Lippert took the stage win on a hilly stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia Women, outsprinting Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) after the pair split away from the breakaway inside of 10km to go. The pair built an advantage of more than one minute to the peloton with 2km to go to the finish in Terre Roveresche.

Lippert jumped first in the final metres to claim the victory, her first since winning stage 6 in last year’s Giro, while Rooijakkers could not match the explosiveness of the acceleration.

