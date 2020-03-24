Dygert supports postponement of Olympic Games

Gold medalist Chloe Dygert of the US poses on the podium after the women's individual pursuit final at the UCI track cycling 2020 World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin

After winning the world championships in the in the individual and team pursuits this year, Chloe Dygert automatically qualified to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she hoped to add to her medal tally after taking silver in the team pursuit in Rio. After the news that the Games have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dygert issued a statement saying she supported the prompt decision.

"The postponement of the Olympic Games is the best option due the current circumstances, and I fully support the decision made today by the IOC and Tokyo Organizing Committee," Dygert said.

Athletes around the world have seen qualifying events cancelled, competitions that would normally be used to tune up for the Games postponed and even anti-doping controls curtailed as governments restrict movement of people in an attempt to contain outbreaks of Covid-19.

The four-year Olympic cycle normally entails a very specific programme of training and preparation, both mentally and physically, and Dygert showed in Berlin at the UCI Track World Championships that she was well on track for a medal performance in Tokyo.

"Personally, I am happy that the IOC and TOC made this decision sooner rather than later because it allows me to adjust my schedule and refocus on the goals I’ve set for myself."

Knowing when the Games will be, she said, was more fair for everyone. "Postponing the Games gives every athlete around the world the opportunity to focus on their well-being and provides us all a fair chance to properly prepare, so we can be at our best when the Games begin."

The statement concluded with a message of hope: "While we navigate these uncertain times, an Olympic Games in 2021 will give us all hope and the opportunity to come together in celebration of good health. I’m excited to get back to racing, looking forward to Tokyo 2021, and wishing everyone a safe 2020."