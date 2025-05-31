MyWhoosh x Cyclingnews Hub

Recommended reading

A cyclist logging onto the MyWhoosh app
(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

Cyclingnews has partnered with MyWhoosh this summer to produce a wide range of exciting, indoor training-specific content. 

Here, you can find a huge range of indoor training features from guides to MyWhoosh and its online racing league, to training advice, buying guides, and even interviews with professional mechanics on how to maintain your smart trainer in the long term. 

How to get started on MyWhoosh

Interested in trying MyWhoosh? This in-depth guide covers everything you need to know to get started on the free app.

What is MyWhoosh Sunday Race Club?

You can race and win real cash in the MyWhoosh Sunday Race Club. One of the toughest online race leagues in the world. 

This is an expertly written, in-depth guide on how to get set up to race on the SRC. 

Reverse engineering a result and planning your training&nbsp;

'From mid-pack to podium contender in just three months' - Here is a fascinating feature from Josh Croxton on how he set about planning a training programme and learning what he needed to do to podium at the British gravel championships last year.

Preparing for my longest ever bike ride

Tech Writer Tom Wieckowski took on his hardest ever bike ride at 311km in 2024. Here's a feature on how he trained for it using MyWhoosh and completed the Chasing Cancellara event in the Swiss mountains.

Eight-week indoor training plan

It can be hard to know what training to do and when. Check out this eight-week indoor training plan to boost your fitness and get on track. 

How to get the most from your indoor trainer setup

New to indoor training? Here is a useful how-to guide with some fantastic tips on what to do to get the most out of your rides and sessions. 

Best smart trainers

Here is our expert guide to the best smart trainers on the market, their features, what each model is good for, as well as useful buying advice.

Best heart rate monitors

Heat rate monitors can be invaluable training tools. Here is our best of the best guide to help you choose.

Best energy drinks for cycling

The right energy drink can be crucial to get enough carbohydrates and electrolytes on board, especially indoors. A great-tasting sports drink can do wonders for morale. Here is a list of the best that we have tested ourselves. 

Smart trainer maintenance tips

Smart trainers aren't cheap, and maintenance can often be an afterthought. This is our guide to looking after your trainer. We spoke to pro mechanics and even a trainer repair specialist. 

Best indoor cycling clothing

You can wear regular kit to cycle indoors, but it can often be a little too hot. This is our guide to the best lightweight, breathable and comfortable kit for indoor use.

Indoor cycling: Everything you need to know

New to indoor cycling? Here is our master guide, filled with useful information, pointers and tips. 

Best indoor cycling shoes

Sometimes a lighter, more breathable shoe is all you need for indoor cycling comfort. Of course, you can use regular shoes, but this is our guide to the best indoor-specific cycling footwear. 

Best bike phone mounts

If, like me, you train indoors using your mobile, then a phone mount is especially useful. They can also be a handy thing to have for on-the-fly navigation using your phone. A very handy gadget to have for the money. 

Best smart bikes

Some riders prefer to use a dedicated indoor smart bike over a trainer and bike combination for indoor riding, and there are pros to using one. This is our guide, which includes in-depth reviews of the best models on the market. 

Best exercise bikes

Exercise bikes are similar to smart bikes but are more geared toward general fitness use. Making them a good option for multiple family members who want to do some exercise. Many are compatible with indoor training apps, too. 

Five indoor sessions to help everyone get faster on the bike

Here are five quality indoor workout sessions from Zach Nehr, the MyWhoosh head coach and elite e-racer. You can rely on these sessions to boost your fitness. 

Best headphones for cycling

Many riders love to listen to music for motivation when cycling indoors. Sometimes a good pair of headphones can make all the difference. Here is our best of the best guide. 

Best water bottles for cycling

They may seem all the same, but there's sometimes a big difference between a bad bottle and a quality one. We have tested and selected the pick of the bunch for you. 

Best bikes for indoor cycling

Some riders use a dedicated indoor training bike to minimise or eliminate unnecessary wear and tear on their pride and joy. If you like the sound of a dedicated indoor training bike, step this way. 

