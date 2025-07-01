Tour de France 2025 – The comprehensive team-by-team guide

Cyclingnews takes you through the riders and objectives of all 23 teams lining up in Lille this Satuday

SCHWARZSEE, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 16: Ewen Costiou of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels leads the peloton during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 2 a 177km stage from Aarau to Schwarzsee / #UCIWT / on June 16, 2025 in Schwarzsee, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Twenty-three teams will line up in the Tour de France peloton this July (Image credit: Getty Images)
With under than a week to go until the Grand Départ of the 2025 Tour de France in Lille, teams are putting the final touches on their preparations and confirming their eight-man selections for the biggest race of the year.

The Tour peloton will be comprised of 184 riders across 23 teams, with each outfit approaching the race with different goals and ambitions. For some teams, anything less than the maillot jaune in Paris will be considered a disappointment, while others would be satisfied with a single stage win. WorldTour survival and new sponsors are top of the wishlist for others.

