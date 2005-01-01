About Cyclingnews: Who we are, what we do, and how to contact us

Cyclingnews reporters are on the ground at all major races to take readers inside the sport of cycling

Who we are

Since its inception in 1995, Cyclingnews has grown to become the world leader on the internet for the sport of cycling.

We are the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for racing, news, interviews, analysis, and tech.

We provide comprehensive coverage of cycle racing - across road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross and gravel - through results, race reports, photography and live race updates. News is a cornerstone of the site and we are committed to keeping readers informed about the sport and its protagonists.

On top of that, our team of journalists, who travel the world to attend races, offer unrivalled insight through interviews, analysis and other in-depth features.

Cyclingnews has also grown to become a leading destination for cycling participants of all abilities, through our offering of product reviews, buying guides and fitness advice. Our tech team use their expert knowledge to help you get the most out of your riding.

What you can expect from us

Comprehensive race coverage (results, reports, live races)

Breaking news

In-depth features, interviews, analysis

Blogs and diaries

Immersive photography

Pro tech

Expert reviews

Buying guides

Fitness advice

Meet the team

Kirsten Frattini Social Links Navigation Editor Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content. She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand. Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games. She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006 before moving into a Production Editor role in 2014, writing, producing and publishing international racing content. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Laura Weislo Social Links Navigation Managing Editor Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

Josh Croxton Social Links Navigation Associate Editor (Tech) Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. Josh has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

Simone Giuliani Social Links Navigation Australia Editor Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.

Pete Trifunovic Social Links Navigation Engagement Editor Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

Stephen Farrand Social Links Navigation Editor-at-large Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before he was editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Dani Ostanek Social Links Navigation Senior News Writer Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur. Dani has reported from the world's top races and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Maëva Squiban. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

Matilda Price Social Links Navigation Assistant Features Editor Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

Jackie Tyson Social Links Navigation Production Editor Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling for people of all abilities and ages and worked in professional baseball for six years. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not quickly) and likes to ride a mountain bike in Georgia and Utah. Jackie joined Cyclingnews in 2020 with a focus on the North American race scene, from cyclo-cross to criteriums.

Alasdair Fotheringham Social Links Navigation Senior Staff writer Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, the Guardian, and Reuters.

James Moultrie Social Links Navigation News writer James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout Van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports - rugby, football, cricket and American Football to name a few.

Will Jones Social Links Navigation Senior Tech writer Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in early 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long-lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Tom Wieckowski Tech writer Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic with five or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.

Rob Spedding Content Director Rob serves as Content Director at Future Publishing, a portfolio that spans Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Fit&Well, Golf Monthly and MBR. His first proper road bikes were a Raleigh Sprint in the early 1980s and then a Trek 1000 in 1999. Rob spent 12 years as editor of Cycling Plus magazine after which he took on the role of Content Director at Bikeradar.

Why trust us?

Since 1995, Cyclingnews has upheld a commitment to providing comprehensive coverage of professional cycling and has built up a reputation as the world centre of the sport online.

Our reporters have a wealth of experience and connections in professional cycling, and we pride ourselves on being present at more races than any other media outlet throughout the season. Our access, insight, and expert analysis helps readers stay informed but also brings them closer to the sport and its stars.

Our tech team are all passionate riders who know bikes and the bike industry inside out. Whether it's high-end road riding, gravel and adventure, or leisure and commuting, we're committed to using that expertise to help you get more from your riding.

Cyclingnews upholds strong standards of editorial independence. Our content is not subject to external influence from riders, teams, or brands. It is our policy to not grant copy control to public relations representatives for those entities. Our reviews and buying guides are honest and free from commercial considerations.

For more information about your Cyclingnews subscription, including guides on how to manage your account, contact customer services, and sign up for our subscriber-only newsletter, click here.

Our reviews and ethics policy

Rest assured that all our reviews are independent and free from commercial considerations. We never take money for reviews. Nothing that has a star rating has been paid for.

We sometimes take trips and hospitality to attend shows and see products. We always mention this within our coverage. It doesn’t affect how we think about products but does affect whether we cover certain products (as in we may not have been able to get to see a certain product had the company not taken us to see it).

Almost all our review products are sent to us by the companies involved and usually as a result of our request. We always return products on request or at the end of our agreed loan period. For more on our review processes, please see our 'how we test' page.

We score products on a scale from 1 to 5 stars. Three stars is a good to very good product, four stars is an excellent product. Five stars are never awarded lightly and are a mark of exceptional quality.

Affiliate & Advertising disclosure

We are committed to helping you find the best products and services for your needs and connecting you with trustworthy retailers where you can purchase them at competitive prices. Within our editorial content, we often provide links to products and services on retailer sites for which we can receive compensation – called an affiliate fee – if you click on those links or make purchases through them. That affiliate fee is paid to us by the retailer and does not directly affect the price you pay for the product or service.

Our expert editorial teams are independent. This means the products and services they select to appear in our articles are chosen based on their unbiased, expert judgement and relevance to the readers' needs and article content. While our editors may be informed by commercial insights to understand the market, our goal is always to provide independent, objective, valuable and useful advice to our readers.

Our curated product widgets that you see in some of our articles are intended to help you find the best products and services, at competitive prices, at trusted retailers. Those widgets are powered by our own software, called Hawk, which displays the latest product and price information from thousands of retailers. We will always do our best to ensure that we display the most up-to-date information possible. On occasion, a retailer may have updated their prices, up or down, before the adverts displayed by Hawk are updated. Retailers may also add delivery or other costs to the purchase – please see the retailer's site for more information. The affiliate fees we receive help us to continue developing Hawk as well as helping to pay our teams and other website costs.

We also run advertising in various forms. Ads on our websites are designed in a way that makes them clearly identifiable as ads and distinguishable from our editorial articles.

From time to time, we also publish paid-for editorial content on the site. This content is labelled so you can see who has funded it and how it was created. We have a full guide to content funding on Cyclingnews here. You can also see the full terms and conditions that apply to your use of our sites right here.

Accreditations and memberships

Cyclingnews is a member of the IPSO (Independent Press Standards Organisation) which regulates the UK print and digital news industry.

We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint, please contact legal@futurenet.com

If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk

Privacy policy

Cyclingnews is part of Future PLC. We are both fiercely committed to protecting your privacy. Please have a look at our in-depth privacy policy to find out more.

Notifications

When you first visit Cyclingnews, you’ll likely see a message appear asking if you’d like to receive notifications from us.

If so, click ‘Allow’ and you’ll begin to receive occasional messages from us about key stories and features we think you might enjoy.

However, if you missed this message, or you no longer want to receive notifications from us, we have a step-by-step guide to help you manually turn them on or off.

Community Guidelines

The Cyclingnews comment section is for thoughtful discussion of article topics. Together we’re developing a space where people share your passion and where you can enjoy conversations built on a foundation of respect and common interests.

Our Cyclingnews community team is dedicated to providing quality content—please keep that in mind and keep disagreements respectful. Not every comment needs to be a debate – it’s fine to just talk! – but please approach all disagreements in a spirit of openness and tolerance.

If you feel like you’re getting too invested, take a deep breath and step away. You are never obligated to reply to a fellow commentator. If someone is breaching our rules or making the comments a less welcoming place then please use the report button so that our Community team can investigate further.

Whenever someone joins the comment section here at Cyclingnews they should find them welcoming and insightful. We want to build a community that you’re proud to recommend to others and we can only do that together.

Please read our guidelines below to understand what is allowed and how our moderation system works.

Note: If your post is removed, it's never a personal attack but a step to maintain a respectful and engaging community in line with our guidelines.

Our guidelines cannot cover every situation and our moderation team reserve the right to remove any comment at any time. The Cyclingnews team and Future do not endorse the opinions and views shared by readers in our comment sections.

Pre-moderation: When dealing with a large volume of comments it’s impossible to handle them in real time. Comments may be pre-moderated due to their content, article settings or reports by other users.

If you are finding yourself to be consistently pre-moderated then it is not targeted. How you are choosing to post is getting picked up by the system or reported by other users and can usually be fixed by following our guidelines or considering how others might read what you have posted.

Ban Appeals: If you wish to appeal a ban please contact commentmoderation@futurenet.com. Please include the name of the site you are posting on, your username and respectfully explain why you believe the ban should be overturned.

