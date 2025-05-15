Recommended reading

Eight riders out of Tour de Hongrie as mass crash topples dozens of riders

By published

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe loses three including Sam Welsford as Van Poppel calls second win 'bittersweet'

A massive crash during stage 2 of the 2025 Tour de Hongrie
(Image credit: Tour de Hongrie)

While most of the cycling world's attention was fixed to the Giro d'Italia where a massive crash on the rain-slick roads en route to Napoli took down a large number of riders, a huge portion of the entire peloton at the Tour de Hongrie suffered a similar fate.

While the organisers of the Giro d'Italia neutralised the stage for the overall classification and left the sprinters to fight it out only for stage honours, the Tour de Hongrie continued on with Danny van Poppel winning the stage despite losing three of his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders in the wreck.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.