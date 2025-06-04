Tour de France 2025 official broadcasters

The Giro d'Italia is done and dusted and attention now turns to the biggest race of them all, the Tour de France.

The Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse mark major appointments in June but they are very much seen in the context of the Tour, with all eyes firmly on the build-up to the battle for the yellow jersey in July.

The 2025 Tour de France kicks off on July 5 in Lille and finishes on July 27 in Paris, with 3,339 kilometres of racing over 21 stages. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard renew their rivalry after sharing the past five yellow jerseys between them, with the world's best riders all in attendance.

The Tour de France is one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world, and every single minute will be broadcast live around the world.

Wondering where and how you can tune in? We'll have you covered right here in this guide, which we'll keep updated regularly in the build-up to the Grand Départ in July.

Tour de France 2025: Full list of broadcasters