Tour de France stage 3 Live - Can Alpecin-Deceuninck triple up on another day for the sprinters in Dunkerque?

Is it April or July? Classics-style racing and early GC tension delivers thrilling Tour de France opening weekend – Analysis 'If you think today was bad, wait until you see stage 4' warns Jayco-AlUla DS Matthew Hayman

50 minutes to the stage start now.

'I've struggled the last few years' – New approach and Classics-style racing see Mathieu van der Poel back in Tour de France yellow jersey Dutchman wins first stage for four years in Boulogne-sur-Mer ahead of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's our look back at stage 2 via our comprehensive race report. Tour de France stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel holds off Tadej Pogačar to win in Boulogne-sur-Mer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday's stage 2 brought a hilly finish in Boulogne-sur-Mer. 26 riders finished together at the front, led home by Mathieu van der Poel – ahead of GC men Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard and the uphill finish.

Today's stage kicks off with the neutral roll-out at 13:10 local time, just under an hour away. The flag drops for the real start 15 minutes later, at 13:25.

Alpecin-Deceuninck have triumphed on each of the two stages which opened the Tour at the weekend, with Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel coming out on top. Can they make it three in a row in Dunkerque? (Image credit: Getty Images)

And here's the map of the stage. It's a race to the North Sea on day three of the 2025 Tour. (Image credit: Geoatlas)

Here's a look at today's stage profile. (Image credit: ASO)