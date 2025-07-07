Tour de France stage 3 Live - Can Alpecin-Deceuninck triple up on another day for the sprinters in Dunkerque?

By last updated

Jasper Philipsen chases a second stage win on flat 178km day which could be hit by the North Sea wind once again

Is it April or July? Classics-style racing and early GC tension delivers thrilling Tour de France opening weekend – Analysis

50 minutes to the stage start now.

'I've struggled the last few years' – New approach and Classics-style racing see Mathieu van der Poel back in Tour de France yellow jersey

Here's our look back at stage 2 via our comprehensive race report.

Sunday's stage 2 brought a hilly finish in Boulogne-sur-Mer. 26 riders finished together at the front, led home by Mathieu van der Poel – ahead of GC men Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard and the uphill finish.

Today's stage kicks off with the neutral roll-out at 13:10 local time, just under an hour away.

Alpecin-Deceuninck have triumphed on each of the two stages which opened the Tour at the weekend, with Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel coming out on top.

And here's the map of the stage. It's a race to the North Sea on day three of the 2025 Tour.

Here's a look at today's stage profile.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the 2025 Tour de France. It's another day for the sprinters on the road to Dunkerque today!

