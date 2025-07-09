Pogačar's perfection and Vingegaard's nightmare: Tour de France time trial brings major shift in GC dynamic – Analysis

Evenepoel bounces back from disappointing opening four stages with expected but perfect performance in race against the clock

CAEN, FRANCE - JULY 09: Yellow Leader Jersey winner, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG after the 112th Tour de France, Stage 5 a 33km individual time trial stage from Caen to Caen / #UCIWT / on July 09, 2025 in Caen, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pogačar is firmly in the driving seat at this Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The elastic has snapped. Is that all she wrote? After four days of Jonas Vingegaard matching Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France, using his team to attack in the crosswinds on stage 1 and revealing his newfound explosivity to only narrowly lose out to him on stages 2 and 4, the time trial on stage 5 saw the Dane's brightening light fade into darkness.

Following 33km of necessary pain out and back to Caen, and a shocking time loss for the Dane, the Tour's two protagonists warmed down just a metre apart, with Vingegaard the big loser of the day, and Pogačar putting to bed any question of weakness in the race of truth.

