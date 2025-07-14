Tour de France stage 10 LIVE - A Bastille Day battle for the general classification

Refresh

This is therefore the first real climbing test of the Tour, and should see the GC really start to take shape. We already have a clear hierarchy in the top ten, with Tadej Pogačar holding a sizable lead already and Remco Evenepoel, Kévin Vauquelin, Jonas Vingegaard and Matteo Jorgenson clustered closely together behind him, but today we could learn which of thee contenders are climbing the best on longer, bigger efforts.

Today’s stage, by contrast, is set to be a lot slower, due to the sheer number of climbs to be conquered. There are eight classified climbs crammed into the 165km route, with a total of 4,450m elevation gain.

The Tour de France is getting faster, and here's why it won't be slowing down soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bastille Day typically evokes exceptional national pride among French fans and riders. In the start town of Ennezat the Tour is already buzzing with activity, and one stage win prospect is Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who has received a warm welcome in the French town this morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday Tadej Pogačar lost vital wingman and UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate João Almeida, with the Portuguese rider during stage 9 to Châteauroux. That may lead to slightly more defensive riding from Pogačar. "I was suffering today on the bike so I can't imagine how much João was suffering," Pogačar said yesterday. "Now we'll have to reassess but I think we'll manage. We'll keep fighting with seven riders and try to win this Tour also for João." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France 2025 stage 10 preview - Pogačar vs Vingegaard battle set for 'big explosion' across eight climbs on Bastille Day

