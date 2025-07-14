Tour de France stage 10 LIVE - A Bastille Day battle for the general classification
The peloton tackles 165.3km from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy and the first summit finish of this year’s Tour de France
This is therefore the first real climbing test of the Tour, and should see the GC really start to take shape.
We already have a clear hierarchy in the top ten, with Tadej Pogačar holding a sizable lead already and Remco Evenepoel, Kévin Vauquelin, Jonas Vingegaard and Matteo Jorgenson clustered closely together behind him, but today we could learn which of thee contenders are climbing the best on longer, bigger efforts.
Today’s stage, by contrast, is set to be a lot slower, due to the sheer number of climbs to be conquered. There are eight classified climbs crammed into the 165km route, with a total of 4,450m elevation gain.
Yesterday's stage 9 was the second fastest in Tour de France history, averaging 50.013 kph for just under three and half hours of racing.
For a deep dive into why the Tour is getting so much faster, read our deep dive:
The Tour de France is getting faster, and here's why it won't be slowing down soon
Bastille Day typically evokes exceptional national pride among French fans and riders. In the start town of Ennezat the Tour is already buzzing with activity, and one stage win prospect is Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who has received a warm welcome in the French town this morning.
Yesterday Tadej Pogačar lost vital wingman and UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate João Almeida, with the Portuguese rider during stage 9 to Châteauroux.
That may lead to slightly more defensive riding from Pogačar.
"I was suffering today on the bike so I can't imagine how much João was suffering," Pogačar said yesterday.
"Now we'll have to reassess but I think we'll manage. We'll keep fighting with seven riders and try to win this Tour also for João."
Our news writer James Moultrie is on the ground in France and has perfectly captured the tactical dynamics ahead of stage 10.
You can read his in-depth preview here:
Tour de France 2025 stage 10 preview - Pogačar vs Vingegaard battle set for 'big explosion' across eight climbs on Bastille Day
In case you missed it, here's our full report for stage 9 of the Tour de France on Sunday, where Tim Merlier got the better of Jonathan Milan.
Bonjour, and welcome to our Live coverage of stage 10 of the Tour de France!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 10 LIVE - A Bastille Day battle for the general classificationThe peloton tackles 165.3km from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy and the first summit finish of this year’s Tour de France
-
Best electric bikes 2025: Assisted bikes for road, gravel, commuting and moreOur pick of the best electric bikes from all disciplines of pedal-assisted cycling
-
Tour de France abandons: Zimmermann and Van den Berg latest to leave 2025 raceJoão Almeida will be a significant absence for UAE Team Emirates-XRG after departing race on stage 9
-
The Tour de France is getting faster, and here's why it won't be slowing down soonFrom tech, to nutrition, to a new sense of order in the peloton, we take an extremely deep dive into the curious phenomenon of the Tour de France's escalating speed
-
An average of over 50kph for three and a half hours – Tour de France stage 9 becomes second fastest in historyWind, Mathieu van der Poel's attack and flat parcours make for second-fastest Tour stage ever, in 31-degree heat
-
'This was the incentive I needed for the Tour de France Femmes' - Anna van der Breggen reflects on Giro d'Italia Women sixth-place finishDutchwoman second on final stage and sixth on GC at end of race she has won four times previously
-
Tour de France 2025: All the yellow cards, fines, and penaltiesMilan gets fine after win on stage 8, all quiet on stage 9
-
'Beyond my wildest dreams' – Sarah Gigante’s rocky road to dual stage wins and overall podium spot at Giro d’Italia WomenUpdate with stage 7 victory and GC third for Australian which carves out perfect comeback from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery
-
'I'm a fighter' – Two crashes and a puncture not enough to stop Samara Maxwell riding to MTB World Cup victory at Pal ArinsalRider from New Zealand climbs back to XCO top step after fighting back to front and then launching a last lap attack