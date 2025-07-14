Tour de France stage 10 LIVE - A Bastille Day battle for the general classification

The peloton tackles 165.3km from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy and the first summit finish of this year’s Tour de France

This is therefore the first real climbing test of the Tour, and should see the GC really start to take shape.

Today’s stage, by contrast, is set to be a lot slower, due to the sheer number of climbs to be conquered. There are eight classified climbs crammed into the 165km route, with a total of 4,450m elevation gain.

Yesterday's stage 9 was the second fastest in Tour de France history, averaging 50.013 kph for just under three and half hours of racing.

Bastille Day typically evokes exceptional national pride among French fans and riders. In the start town of Ennezat the Tour is already buzzing with activity, and one stage win prospect is Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who has received a warm welcome in the French town this morning.

Yesterday Tadej Pogačar lost vital wingman and UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate João Almeida, with the Portuguese rider during stage 9 to Châteauroux.

Our news writer James Moultrie is on the ground in France and has perfectly captured the tactical dynamics ahead of stage 10.

You can read his in-depth preview here:

Tour de France 2025 stage 10 preview - Pogačar vs Vingegaard battle set for 'big explosion' across eight climbs on Bastille Day

In case you missed it, here's our full report for stage 9 of the Tour de France on Sunday, where Tim Merlier got the better of Jonathan Milan.

Bonjour, and welcome to our Live coverage of stage 10 of the Tour de France!

