Giro d'Italia Women stage 8: Elisa Longo Borghini seals overall win as Liane Lippert triumphs on final stage

German racer takes second win of the week in Imola ahead of Anna van der Breggen and Marlen Reusser

IMOLA, ITALY - JULY 13: (L-R) Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar on second place, overall race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ - Pink Leader Jersey and Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 8 a 134km stage from Forli to Imola / #UCIWWT / on July 13, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro d'Italia Women for the second year in a row, ahead of Marlen Reusser and Sarah Gigante (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro d'Italia Women 18 seconds ahead of Marlen Reusser (Movistar). After taking the race lead off Reusser on the penultimate stage, Longo Borghini defended the pink jersey on stage 8 from Forlì to Imola, finishing fourth behind the Swisswoman on the day.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) beat Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in a two-up sprint for the stage victory after the two had escaped from a group of 12 riders in the last 3km.

