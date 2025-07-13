Giro d'Italia Women stage 8: Elisa Longo Borghini seals overall win as Liane Lippert triumphs on final stage

Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro d'Italia Women for the second year in a row, ahead of Marlen Reusser and Sarah Gigante

Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro d'Italia Women 18 seconds ahead of Marlen Reusser (Movistar). After taking the race lead off Reusser on the penultimate stage, Longo Borghini defended the pink jersey on stage 8 from Forlì to Imola, finishing fourth behind the Swisswoman on the day.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) beat Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in a two-up sprint for the stage victory after the two had escaped from a group of 12 riders in the last 3km.

“It’s a bit unreal to win two stages here. Unfortunately, we lost the maglia rosa. Marlen was not feeling great, struggling with something, but we kept on fighting. We said, ‘OK, we accept yesterday, today we go full gas for the stage’," said Lippert.

"It was also great to see the whole team was on fire, Marlen was riding for me, and I had the confidence to finish it off today, also to make Marlen happy again."

The German had followed Van der Breggen’s attack in the descent towards the Imola racing track and easily dispatched Van der Breggen in the sprint.

“Marlen and I both knew without talking that if Anna goes, we have to be there. In the end, I was with Anna, and it was a perfect situation for me," she added.

"I started the Giro thinking ‘I will not be good here, I will not be good in the Tour’, now I’m going home with so much confidence. Our sport is like a rollercoaster, and everyone has to keep that in mind and always look for better times. They will come."

Liane Lippert celebrates stage win number two of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

