'Beyond my wildest dreams' – Sarah Gigante’s rocky road to the top step of the stage 4 podium at the Giro d’Italia Women

24-year-old Australian takes first Women's WorldTour win in Europe as she carves out the perfect comeback from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery

Picture by Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com - 09/07/2025 - Cycling - UCI Women&#039;s World Tour - Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025 - Stage 4: Castello Tesino - Pianezze (Valdobbiadene) -GIGANTE Sarah, AG Insurance - Soudal Team winner of the stage 4
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) celebrates the win on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

Wandering around the streets of the small town of Buninyong at the Australian Road National Championships back in January 2018, much of the attention was on the WorldTour riders returning home to the heat of the Australian summer to chase the green and gold jersey of an Australian champion. Still, there was one name outside the top professionals that kept cutting through - that rider was Sarah Gigante who at 17 was already showing signs of being a Giro d’Italia Women stage winner in the making.

A dominant clean sweep of the U19 Australian women’s titles that year was too hard to ignore, particularly when it started with a criterium where she lapped the field and ended with an emphatic solo win in the road race, where her mum, grandmother and extended clan of aunts and uncles were cheering proudly roadside.

Simone Giuliani
