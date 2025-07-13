Elisa Longo Borghini 'speechless' after second consecutive Giro d'Italia Women victory

Marlen Reusser finishes runner up after being hampered by illness on decisive stages

IMOLA, ITALY - JULY 13: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ - Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as overall final race winner during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 8 a 134km stage from Forli to Imola / #UCIWWT / on July 13, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro d'Italia Women for the second year in a row on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

After eight days of racing, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) stood atop the Giro d'Italia Women GC podium for the second year in a row, having defended her 2024 victory.

It was an emotional victory for the 33-year-old Italian champion who had switched teams ahead of the 2025 season, moving to UAE Team ADQ after six years with Trek-Segafredo and Lidl-Trek.

