Why are star riders at the Tour de France trying to avoid leading the biggest race of the year?

By published

Mind games, press duties, and a three week long chess match

Yellow Jersey
Mathieu van der Poel moved into yellow on stage 6, relieving Tadej Pogačar of the jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Something unusual happened on stage 4 of this year’s Tour de France. Tim Wellens, a key domestique (support rider) for out-and-out favourite Tadej Pogačar darted off the front of the peloton to claim a solitary point over a relatively small hill (in the context of the mountains yet to come), stealing the polka dot jersey for the best climber in the race off his team leader at the end of the day.

It was a surprising move, as a rider like Wellens usually wouldn't have much interest in taking a jersey, but there was more to it than met eye.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.