Why are star riders at the Tour de France trying to avoid leading the biggest race of the year?

Something unusual happened on stage 4 of this year’s Tour de France. Tim Wellens, a key domestique (support rider) for out-and-out favourite Tadej Pogačar darted off the front of the peloton to claim a solitary point over a relatively small hill (in the context of the mountains yet to come), stealing the polka dot jersey for the best climber in the race off his team leader at the end of the day.

It was a surprising move, as a rider like Wellens usually wouldn't have much interest in taking a jersey, but there was more to it than met eye.

Following the stage, during the endless media rounds and following the protracted podium ceremony that always follows a Tour de France stage, Wellens explained that “Our only goal is yellow in Paris.”

It was no disrespect to the polka-dot jersey, Wellens said, but as not a true goal for the Slovenian, he had to prioritise.

“Tadej also likes this leader's jersey, but it is true that rest is Tadej's priority in the Tour."

There was also the fact that Pogačar had the chance to win the next day, and would do so in the world champion's rainbow jersey if he lost the polka dots – both of which he did.

As an isolated incident this is novel, certainly enough to raise eyebrows in the commentary booth at least following some head scratching as to why Wellens was denying his teammate what, for some riders, would be a highlight of their race.

Neither Tadej Pogačar nor Jonas Vingegaard wants these leaders jerseys... yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not an isolated incident

An isolated incident it was not, however, and following the inevitable shake-up in the pan-flat time trial on stage 5, stage 6 saw Pogačar back in the yellow jersey and at the head of the race with a 42 second advantage over his closest rival, but he seemed like he couldn’t wait to hand the jersey off to anyone willing and able to peel it off his shoulders.

Following the time trial he already appeared to be encouraging the inevitable breakaway for the following day:

"I don't know what can happen tomorrow. Maybe it's a day for the breakaway and they can take the yellow jersey as well," he said ahead of stage 6.

Finally, to compound this trend, on a roasting day in Normandy that ultimately saw Ben Healy claim his first stage win at the Tour, the mind games were going on five minutes or so down the road where Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar’s main rival for overall victory, set his team to work in the final 30km of racing to close the gap to the breakaway out front with the intention, counterintuitively as it may seem, of keeping the overall favourite in the race lead.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG had been happily letting the gap go out all day, over six minutes, clearly content to lose the race lead, but it seemed like when Visma heard that it was going to be close, they saw a chance to deny UAE the possibility of giving up the lead.

Ultimately it came down to a single second, with Pogačar losing the lead to Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel despite the best efforts of Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates. These unusual tactics certainly drew the ire of a visibly frustrated Pogačar, with the Slovenian remarking after the stage finish:

"Visma tried to do, I don't know what… They went hard, so we just followed them," he said, putting paid to the idea that it was him trying to chase down yellow – quite the opposite.

Why avoid the yellow jersey?

Why, then, are the biggest riders at this years Tour de France actively trying to avoid leading the race, and their rivals trying to make it so they can't?

Cycling, and especially the Tour de France is a sport of marginal gains. It’s the most stressful race of the year for each rider who participates, such is the heightened importance and media scrutiny, and after a long, hot day in the saddle the stage winner, and the leader of each classification – overall general classification, climber, sprinter, and young rider – has quite an onerous round of media interviews, podium presentations, and autograph signings that otherwise keep them from immediately starting their much needed downtime and recovery.

Recovery has become almost as important as training in cycling, and post-stage bowls of rice, cherry juice, massage, ice baths, and inflatable compression trouser sessions are all par for the course nowadays, with only some of these compatible with the juggernaut that is the mandatory media circus.

More than that, there are the unwritten rules of the sport that dictate that it is the responsibility of the race leader and his team to control the race in the hours before the action kicks off, piling more stress and exertion onto a team whose goal isn’t to lead the race, but to win it at the end.

While for many riders simply spending a day in the yellow jersey is the privilege of a lifetime, let alone a career, for those few riders who are actually in with a shout of claiming overall victory, having it any sooner than necessary is an inconvenience they could do without.

In a sport where every little detail counts, working to avoid these reponsibilities – or making it so your rival has to face them – has become part of the game, especially when riders are so well-matched physically. We've already seen it playing out in the first week, so don't be surprised if this race outside the race continues as the Tour rumbles on.

