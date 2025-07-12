Giro d'Italia Women stage 7: Elisa Longo Borghini seizes race lead as Sarah Gigante solos to victory on Monte Nerone

By published

Italian attacks summit finish with teammate Silvia Persico to take pink from Marlen Reusser while Australian doubles up for second stage win

MONTE NERONE, ITALY - JULY 12: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes in the chase group during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 7 a 150km stage from Fermignano to Monte Nerone 1396m / #UCIWWT / on July 12, 2025 in Monte Nerone, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The UAE Team ADQ tactics of Elisa Longo Borghini and Silvia Persico worked to perfection on Monte Nerone, vaulting Longo Borghini into the race lead with one stage to run (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

On stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia Women, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) took the race lead with an audacious attack to the summit finish of Monte Nerone.

45 seconds up the road, Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) took her second mountain stage of the race in the blue jersey, vaulting herself onto the podium.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews