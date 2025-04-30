Cyclingnews Labs: A complete guide to all our industry-leading in-depth tech tests

From wind tunnels and rolling resistance rigs to bibshort pressure-mapping, here's all of our comprehensive testing in one place

A Reap Vekta bike stands in the wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Labs is on a mission to provide you with accurate and transparent data-led tests on a wide range of cycling gear, helping you to ride faster and further, while recognising the best innovation and design in the sector.

Gathering empirical data at industry-leading facilities, such as the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, allows the Cyclingnews tech team to deliver in-depth features on the tech topics that matter most to our readers and help them to cut through the marketing jargon once and for all.

