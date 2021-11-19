Paris-Roubaix 2022

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

2022 Paris-Roubaix date: April 17, 2022

After being cancelled in 2020 and held in October last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paris-Roubaix gets another shift in 2022, swapping Sundays with the Amstel Gold Race because of elections in France.

The Hell of the North will take place on Easter Sunday, putting two weeks in between it and the Tour of Flanders. The bigger gap between the cobbled Monuments may mean it will help make winning both somewhat easier.

The last riders to win Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same year were Fabian Cancellara (2010, 2013) and Tom Boonen (2005, 2012) and Peter Van Petegem (2003). In all, 12 riders have won both.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) capped off an incredible 2021 season that included the European and Italian national road race titles with an emphatic victory in his debut Paris-Roubaix.

In horrific conditions with heavy rain and deep mud on the cobbled sectors, the Italian showed no signs that this was his first trip through the farm tracts of Northern France.

Colbrelli made the race-winning move along with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), with the trio catching and dropping solo attacker Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) on the final five-star sector, the Carrefour de l'Arbre.

The trio cooperated until 3km to go when Vermeersch attacked, forcing Colbrelli to chase him down. Vermeersch opened up the sprint on the velodrome but only Colbrelli could push through to snatch the win, with Van der Poel finishing a devastated third.

Often described as the Queen of the Classics or the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix is the third Monument of the cycling season and arguably the most recognisable event in the sport after the Tour de France. The race dates back to 1896 and has taken place 117 times since then, with the last edition in 2019. For the first time ever, race organiser ASO will put on a women’s race on October 2, 2021.

Compiègne – around 80km outside of Paris – has hosted the race start since 1977, while Paris played host from the very start up to 1967.

Two Belgians share the accolade of taking the most wins at the race, with Roger De Vlaeminck winning four times in the 1970s and Tom Boonen completing his quadruple between 2005 and 2012. As you'd expect, the honour roll is replete with huge names from cycling history, from Eddy Merckx and Sean Kelly to Johan Museeuw and Fausto Coppi.

Of the current peloton, nobody has won the race more than once, with Gilbert, Sagan, Degenkolb, Niki Terpstra, and Greg Van Avermaet – who rode the fastest Paris-Roubaix ever in 2017 – the lucky quintet to have lifted the famous cobblestone trophy.

30 : Troisvilles to Inchy (km 96,3 – 2,2 km) ***

29 : Viesly to Quiévy (km 102,8 – 1,8 km) ***

28 : Quiévy to Saint-Python (km 105,4 – 3,7 km) ****

27 : Saint-Python (km 110,1 - 1,5 km) **

26 : Haussy to Saint-Martin-sur-Écaillon (km 116,6 - 0,8 km) **

25 : Saint-Martin-sur-Ecaillon to Vertain (km 120,9 - 2,3 km) ***

24 : Capelle to Ruesnes (km 127,3 - 1,7 km) ***

23 : Artres to Quérénaing (km 136,3 - 1,3 km) **

22 : Quérénaing to Maing (km 138,1 - 2,5 km) ***

21 : Maing to Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon (km 141,2 - 1,6 km) ***

20 : Haveluy to Wallers (km 154,2 - 2,5 km) ****

19 : Trouée d'Arenberg (km 162,4 - 2,3 km) *****

18 : Wallers to Hélesmes (km 168,4 - 1,6 km) ***

17 : Hornaing to Wandignies (km 175,2 - 3,7 km) ****

16 : Warlaing to Brillon (km 182,7 - 2,4 km) ***

15 : Tilloy to Sars-et-Rosières (km 186,2 - 2,4 km) ****

14 : Beuvry-la-Forêt to Orchies (km 192,5 - 1,4 km) ***

13 : Orchies (km 197,5 - 1,7 km) ***

12 : Auchy-lez-Orchies to Bersée (km 203,6 - 2,7 km) ****

11 : Mons-en-Pévèle (km 209,1 - 3 km) *****

10 : Mérignies to Avelin (km 215,1 - 0,7 km) **

9 : Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin (km 218,5 - 1,4 km) ***

8 : Templeuve - L'Epinette (km 223,9 - 0,2 km) *

8 : Templeuve - Moulin-de-Vertain (km 224,4 - 0,5 km) **

7 : Cysoing to Bourghelles (km 230,8 - 1,3 km) ***

6 : Bourghelles to Wannehain (km 233,3 - 1,1 km) ***

5 : Camphin-en-Pévèle (km 237,8 - 1,8 km) ****

4 : Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 240,5 - 2,1 km) *****

3 : Gruson (km 242,8 - 1,1 km) **

2 : Willems to Hem (km 249,5 - 1,4 km) ***

1 : Roubaix - Espace Charles Crupelandt (km 256,3 - 0,3 km) *

Roger De Vlaeminck and Tom Boonen are the only men in history to have won the event four times, with both men battling famous rivalries with Merckx and Fabian Cancellara along the way.

