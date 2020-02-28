Abu Dhabi health department says 167 tests come back negative for Coronavirus
By Pat Malach
Unknown number of people associated with UAE Tour are still quarantined in hotels on Yas Island
The Abu Dhabi Department of Health [DoH-AD] has confirmed that 167 tests conducted of people possibly exposed to the Coronavirus, or Covid-19, while at the UAE Tour have come back negative.
In a statement issued late Friday evening, the DoH-AD said it continues to monitor the condition of the remaining cases of contacts.
"Lab test results will be available within the next few hours,'' the statement read. "In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other competent authorities, the DoH-AD has applied precautionary quarantine and preventive measures on all participants in the UAE Tour and placed them in hotels on Yas Island for testing."
Related
Riders and team staff react to reported UAE Tour coronavirus outbreak
Final UAE Tour stages called off after two coronavirus cases confirmed
Italian races under further threat of cancellation following confirmed coronavirus cases at UAE Tour
Chris Froome among riders being tested for coronavirus at cancelled UAE Tour
Morkov in isolation after travelling from UAE Tour to Berlin track World Championships
Late Thursday night, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and UAE Tour organiser RCS Sport announced that two Italian staff members of a participating team tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-19.
The UCI issued a statement on Friday saying "two cases of coronavirus were suspected among two staff members of one of the participating teams."
The final two stages of the race, which would have taken place on Friday and Saturday, were cancelled and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) confirmed the winner.
Teams have been stuck in their hotel rooms at the Crowne Royal Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, as have other members of the race organisation and the media. All are being tested for the coronvirus with results expected during Friday and Saturday.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy