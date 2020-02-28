Abu Dhabi health department says 167 tests come back negative for Coronavirus

A view from inside the Crowne Plaza hotel, which is on lockdown due to fears of the Corona Virus, looking toward the hotel where riders from the UAE Tour are being quarantined

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health [DoH-AD] has confirmed that 167 tests conducted of people possibly exposed to the Coronavirus, or Covid-19, while at the UAE Tour have come back negative.

In a statement issued late Friday evening, the DoH-AD said it continues to monitor the condition of the remaining cases of contacts.

"Lab test results will be available within the next few hours,'' the statement read. "In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other competent authorities, the DoH-AD has applied precautionary quarantine and preventive measures on all participants in the UAE Tour and placed them in hotels on Yas Island for testing."

Late Thursday night, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and UAE Tour organiser RCS Sport announced that two Italian staff members of a participating team tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-19.

The UCI issued a statement on Friday saying "two cases of coronavirus were suspected among two staff members of one of the participating teams."

The final two stages of the race, which would have taken place on Friday and Saturday, were cancelled and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) confirmed the winner.

Teams have been stuck in their hotel rooms at the Crowne Royal Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, as have other members of the race organisation and the media. All are being tested for the coronvirus with results expected during Friday and Saturday.