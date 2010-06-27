2010 National Championships index page

Image 1 of 2 Stevens tops the podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 2 of 2 Nicolas Vogondy indicates this is his third national title, his first in the time trial. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

A packed weekend of national road race championships has awarded the various national champions’ jersey for another year. And just like every year, there were some surprise winners and spectacular racing.

Most time trial events were held last week, with the women's and men's U23 and Elite road race events on either Saturday or Sunday. Now clothing manufacturers around the world are busy making new kit for the riders who will be decked out in their national colours at the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile which begins on Friday.

The God of Thunder soloed in for the Norwegian national title. The Schleck brothers divided up the national jerseys amongst themselves in Luxembourg, with older brother Fränk winning the road race. He out sprinted younger brother Andy, who won the time trial title.

Stijn Devolder silenced his critics in Belgium and in his own Quick Step team by winning the Belgian title. Jose Ivan Gutierrez of Caisse d'Epargne was another who used a solo attack to win a national title, his second after 2001. Niki Terpstra was the surprise winner of the Dutch men's race, Nicki Sorensen of Saxo Bank topped the podium in Denmark and Christian Knees was the surprise winner in Germany. Charlotte Becker of Cervelo TestTeam took the women's title in Germany ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia).

Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) won the French title and will wear the red, white and blue jersey at the Tour de France.

For the women, 20-year-old Melodie Lesuer soloed in to victory nearly two minutes ahead of Amelie Rivat, also 20. Their ages added together wouldn't equal Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli's 51 years, but she took third place.

In Britain, Welshman Geraint Thomas led home a Team Sky 1-2-3 on a tough course. Talented first year professional Peter Kennaugh was second and Ian Stannard was third. Emma Pooley of Cervelo TestTeam won a crash-marred women's race, continually attacking and taking the win by eight seconds ahead of teammate Lizzie Armistead. Nine-time national champion Nicole Cooke finished third.

If you attend a national championship race over the coming weeks Cyclingnews would love to share your images with fans around the world; simply e-mail cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with photos and captions, or if you spot any results we’ve missed.

