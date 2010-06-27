2010 National Championships index page
A packed weekend of national road race championships has awarded the various national champions’ jersey for another year. And just like every year, there were some surprise winners and spectacular racing.
Most time trial events were held last week, with the women's and men's U23 and Elite road race events on either Saturday or Sunday. Now clothing manufacturers around the world are busy making new kit for the riders who will be decked out in their national colours at the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile which begins on Friday.
The God of Thunder soloed in for the Norwegian national title. The Schleck brothers divided up the national jerseys amongst themselves in Luxembourg, with older brother Fränk winning the road race. He out sprinted younger brother Andy, who won the time trial title.
Stijn Devolder silenced his critics in Belgium and in his own Quick Step team by winning the Belgian title. Jose Ivan Gutierrez of Caisse d'Epargne was another who used a solo attack to win a national title, his second after 2001. Niki Terpstra was the surprise winner of the Dutch men's race, Nicki Sorensen of Saxo Bank topped the podium in Denmark and Christian Knees was the surprise winner in Germany. Charlotte Becker of Cervelo TestTeam took the women's title in Germany ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia).
Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) won the French title and will wear the red, white and blue jersey at the Tour de France.
For the women, 20-year-old Melodie Lesuer soloed in to victory nearly two minutes ahead of Amelie Rivat, also 20. Their ages added together wouldn't equal Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli's 51 years, but she took third place.
In Britain, Welshman Geraint Thomas led home a Team Sky 1-2-3 on a tough course. Talented first year professional Peter Kennaugh was second and Ian Stannard was third. Emma Pooley of Cervelo TestTeam won a crash-marred women's race, continually attacking and taking the win by eight seconds ahead of teammate Lizzie Armistead. Nine-time national champion Nicole Cooke finished third.
Austria: Road race - Elite men, Elite women
Australia: Road race - Elite men, Elite & U23 women, U23 men; Time trial - Elite men, Elite & U23 women, U23 men
Belarus: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite men
Belgium: Road race - Elite men, Elite women
Brazil: Road race - Elite men, U23 men and Elite women; Time trial - Elite men, U23 men and Elite women
Canada: Road race - Elite/U23 men, Elite women, Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Chile: Road race, Time trial
Croatia: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite & U23 men, women
Cuba: Road race - Elite men, Elite women; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Czech Republic: Road race (combined with Slovakia) - Elite men, Elite women, Junior women, Junior men; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Denmark: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men
Estonia: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, Junior men; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women & U23 men
Finland: Road race - Elite men, Elite women
France: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, Amateurs; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Germany: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men
Great Britain: Road race - Elite men, Elite women
Guatemala: Road race - Elite & U23 men
Hungary: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite men & women
Iran: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite men
Ireland: Road race - Elite men, Women; Time trial - Elite men
Israel: Road race - Elite men & women; Time trial - Elite men & women
Italy: Time trial - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men; Road race - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men
Japan: Road race - Elite men, women; Time trial - Elite men/women, U23 and junior men
Kazakhstan: Road race - Elite men, Time trial - Elite men
Lithuania: Road race - Elite men, Elite women; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Luxembourg: Road race; Time trial
Malta: Time trial - Elite men
Netherlands: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, U23 Men; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
New Zealand: Road race - Elite/U23 men, Elite women; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men
Norway: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, Junior women, Junior men, U23 men; Time trial - Elite men & women
Poland: Road race - Elite men & women, Time trial - Elite men
Portugal: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite, U23 men, women
Romania: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite men
Russia: Road race - Elite men, Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Serbia: Time trial - Elite men & women
Slovakia: Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Slovenia: Road race - Elite/U23 men, Elite women; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women and U23 men
South Africa: Time trial; Road Race
Spain: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women, U23 men
Sweden: Road race - Elite men, Elite women, Junior men, Junior women; Time trial - Elite men, Elite women
Switzerland: Road race - Elite men, Elite women; Time trial - Elite men & women
Ukraine: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite men
United States: Road race - Elite women, junior men, U23 men, Time trial - Elite women & U23 men
Venezuela: Road race - Elite men; Time trial - Elite men, women & U23 men
