Granjel swaps places with Alcolea in road race

Time trial champ second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raul Granjel (Cub)3:59:15
2Arnold Alcolea (Cub)
3Jan Carlos Arias Perez (Cub)
4Reldy Perez (Cub)
5Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub)
6Jorge J. Rojas (Cub)0:00:39
7Vicente Sanabria (Cub)0:01:51
8Yasmani Martinez Regalado (Cub)0:02:14
9Agustín Martínez (Cub)0:06:00
10Yasmani Alvarado (Cub)
11Alien Garcia (Cub)
12Felix Nodarse (Cub)
13Eduardo Treto Villar (Cub)
14Joel Marino (Cub)
15Yoandi Freire Sanchez (Cub)
16Ramón Martín (Cub)
17Valdez Alain (Cub)
18Miguel Sánchez (Cub)
19Arnaldo Oramas (Cub)
20Emilio Pérez (Cub)
21Luis Alfaro (Cub)
22Lenier Padilla (Cub)

