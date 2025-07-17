'I feel at the best moment of my career' – Tadej Pogačar keeps getting better at the Tour de France

Three overall wins already notched up, but the Slovenian's domination seems to have no end

Three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took another step towards recording a fourth overall victory on stage 12, taking a dominant win atop Hautacam and taking even more time from his rivals with nine stages still to come.

The Slovenian won the stage 2:10 in front of perennial rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), and much further in front of everyone else, propelling himself back into the yellow jersey with now a big 3:31 gap on the Dane.

