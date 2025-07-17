UCI puts One Cycling 'on notice' in letter warning teams and organisers they could lose their licences

'Nothing can or will be done without the entire cycling family and the UCI,' governing body tells Cyclingnews

SAINT-MALO, FRANCE - JULY 11: (L-R) Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck - Yellow Leader Jersey and David Lappartient, President of the UCI World Tour prior to the 112th Tour de France, Stage 7 a 197km stage from Saint-Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne (Guerledan) / #UCIWT / on July 11, 2025 in Saint-Malo, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
David Lappartient at the Tour de France before stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI President David Lappartient has put the teams and race organisers linked to the One Cycling project 'on notice' with a sternly written email, warning that WorldTour team licences and race registrations could be withdrawn if they insist on going through with the project.

Lappartient has quietly and carefully led the UCI's defence against pressure from the One Cycling project to shake up and further monetise professional cycling.

