Van Heerden takes men's national title

Taylor gets women's title, Van Zyl grabs under 23 men's crown

Women's podium (L-R): Anriette Schoeman (Nashua Ladies Team), Cherise Taylor (Team Nashua) and Jennie Stenerhag (Alriksson Cycle Team).

(Image credit: Michelle Cound)
Under 23 podium (L-R): Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Mtn Energade Team), Johann A Van Zyl (Aci) and Reynard Butler (Yorkshire).

(Image credit: Michelle Cound)
Elite men's podium (L-R): James Perry (Yorkshire), Christoff Van Heerden (MTN Cycling Team) and Nicholas White (Team Medscheme).

(Image credit: Michelle Cound)
(Image credit: Michelle Cound)

Elite Men
1Christoff Van Heerden (MTN Cycling Team)4:16:24
2Nicholas White (Team Medscheme)
3James Perry (Yorkshire)
4Burry Stander (Csa)0:00:08
5Hanco Kachelhoffer (Team Medscheme)0:00:28
6Jaco Venter (Mtn Energade)
7Tiaan Kannemeyer (Team House Of Paint)
8Ian Mcleod (Mtn Cycling Team)
9Martin Wesemann (Tygerberg Cycling Club)
10Jc Jooste (Western Wheelers)
11Kevin Evans (Mtn Cycling Team)
12Erik Kleinhans (Gt Maties)
13Gawie Combrinck (Jock/Bells)
14Johann Rabie (Team Medscheme)
15Shaun Ward (Potchefstroom Cycling Club)
16Charles Keey (Club 100, Cape Town)
17Jock Green (Team Dcm)
18Melt Swanepoel
19James Ball (Team Dcm)0:03:49
20Travis Allen (Team Dcm)
21Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Team Dcm)
22Ronald Shaun Leach0:04:48
23Richard Baxter (Team House Of Paint)0:04:56
24Michael Dean Pepper (House Of Paint)0:04:58
25Poloko Makara (Accc)0:05:02
26Waylon Woolcock (Team Medscheme)
27Dennis Van Niekerk (Yorkshire)
28David George (City Cycling And Athletic)

Elite Women
1Cherise Taylor (Team Nashua)2:46:38
2Anriette Schoeman (Nashua Ladies Team)
3Jennie Stenerhag (Alriksson Cycle Team)
4Carla Swart (Mtn Energade Team)
5Karien Van Jaarsveld (Natro)
6Lizanne Naude (Cycle Lab Toyata Ladies Team)
7Lylanie Lauwrens (Mtn Cycling Team)
8Yolandi Du Toit (Team Bizhub)
9Robyn De Groot (Mtn Energade Team)
10Jade Roberts (Team Bizhub)
11Charlotte Van Der Merwe (Team Nashua)
12Milandi Cronje (Team Nashua)
13Joanna Van De Winkel (Toyota Cycle Lab Ladies Team)
14Susanne Ljungskog (Mtn Energade Ladies Team)
15Catherine Williamson (Team Bizhub)
16Yolande Speedy (Rockhoppers Mtb)
17Chrissie Viljoen (Mtn Cycling Team)
18Ashleigh Moolman (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Toyota Ladies Team)0:01:29
19Marissa Van Der Merwe0:01:42
20Lise Olivier (Team Bizhub)
21Mariske Strauss (Mtn Energade)0:02:13
22Jeaun-Mari Breytenbach (Team Nashua)0:03:23
23Cashandra Slingerland (Mtn Cycling Team)0:03:37
24Trine Schmidt (Mtn Energade Cycling Team)
25Arien Torsius (Team Bizhub)0:05:02

Under 23 Men
1Johann A Van Zyl (Aci)4:16:31
2Reynard Butler (Yorkshire)0:00:21
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Mtn Energade Team)
4Michael Robinson (Team Dcm)
5Paul Van Zweel (Velo)
6Christopher Jennings (Toyota Csa National U/23 Team)
7Stefano Maiorana (Team Dcm)
8Mohcine Ichouc (Accc)0:04:41
9Jason Bakke (Team House Of Paint)0:04:51
10Clint Hendricks0:04:55
11Dylan Girdlestone (Mtn Energade Team)
12Emmanuel Lungu0:07:24

Under 10 Boys
1Alexander Smit (Piet Retief Wheelers)0:37:01
2Cameron Wright (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)0:00:19
3Matthew Dinham (Club 100)0:00:53
4Alvin Bronkhorst (Piet Retief Wheelers)0:05:18
5Luan Swart (Western Wheelers)0:06:34
6Kerrighan Aries (Oudtshoorn Cycling Club)0:07:33
7Morne Soule (Walmer Club)0:09:21
8Lemar Meyer (C&C Steel)0:38:11
Under 10 Girls(Road Race)
1Ne-Lize Van Aswegen (Petrusburg Klub)0:43:36

Under 12 Boys
1Gregory De Vink (City Cycling)0:54:09
2Wessel Redelinghuys (Club100 Mpumalanga)
3Damean Oosthuizen (Bloemfontein Cycling Club)
4Swanepoel Enno, A
5Thurstan Coetzee (Germiston Wheelers)0:00:08
6Cameron Macnair (Club100)0:00:24
7Aidan Jones (Mr Price Yca)0:06:56
8Teegan-Storm Coulonval-Boucher (Leigh's Cycle Club)
9Louis Marais (Speke)0:06:59
10Cameron Coetzee (Top Lay Diy)0:12:19
11Andries Louis Swart (Western Wheelers)0:12:49

Under 12 Girls
1Nicolene Marais (Club 100)0:36:59
2Micaela Tantum (Club 100)0:01:12
3Sane Stoman (Kroonstad)0:06:36
4Macinda Visser

Under 14 Boys
1Jean Claude Jantjies (Yorkshire Cycling Club)1:47:08
2Jandrich Kotze (Mr Price)
3Graeme Ockhuis (Yorkshire Cycling Club)
4Ivan Venter (Maties)
5Joshua Buchel (Mr Price Yca)0:00:01
6Neil Robinson (Club100)0:00:02
7Eugene Soule (Walmer Club)0:00:07
8Christiaan Daniel Wilhelm Viljoen (Bloemfontein Cycling Club)0:00:10
9Devon Rocha (Mr Price)0:05:31
10Kyle Walker (Maverick)0:08:31
11Sheldon Lahner (Germiston Wheelers Race Team)0:08:35
12Stefan De Bod
13Keeran Aries (Oudtshoorn Cycling Club)0:10:20
14Paul Jacobus Botha (Bp Maluti Wheelers)0:11:07
15Arrie Visagie (Piet Retief Wheelers)0:28:50
Under 14 Girls(Road Race)
1Elzaan Mathewson1:00:08
2Rochelle Van Eck (Siegetown Wheelers)
3Hanneke Van Rooyen (Oudtshoorn)0:00:04
4Teegan Parker-Dennison (Toti Cycling Club)0:09:26

Under 16 Girls
1Monique Gerber (Masters And Ladies)2:04:59
2Heidi Dalton (Zululand Cycling Club / Nashua)
3Chimonè Lewis (Oudtshoorn Cycling Club)0:01:08
4Petro Van Heerden (Siegetown Wheelers)0:03:36
5Michelle De Jager (Mr Price)0:03:38
6Cristell Seymour (Speke Cycling Club)0:09:51
7Sonja Kritzinger (Mr Price Kzn)0:15:53

