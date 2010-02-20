Van Heerden takes men's national title
Taylor gets women's title, Van Zyl grabs under 23 men's crown
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
|1
|Christoff Van Heerden (MTN Cycling Team)
|4:16:24
|2
|Nicholas White (Team Medscheme)
|3
|James Perry (Yorkshire)
|4
|Burry Stander (Csa)
|0:00:08
|5
|Hanco Kachelhoffer (Team Medscheme)
|0:00:28
|6
|Jaco Venter (Mtn Energade)
|7
|Tiaan Kannemeyer (Team House Of Paint)
|8
|Ian Mcleod (Mtn Cycling Team)
|9
|Martin Wesemann (Tygerberg Cycling Club)
|10
|Jc Jooste (Western Wheelers)
|11
|Kevin Evans (Mtn Cycling Team)
|12
|Erik Kleinhans (Gt Maties)
|13
|Gawie Combrinck (Jock/Bells)
|14
|Johann Rabie (Team Medscheme)
|15
|Shaun Ward (Potchefstroom Cycling Club)
|16
|Charles Keey (Club 100, Cape Town)
|17
|Jock Green (Team Dcm)
|18
|Melt Swanepoel
|19
|James Ball (Team Dcm)
|0:03:49
|20
|Travis Allen (Team Dcm)
|21
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Team Dcm)
|22
|Ronald Shaun Leach
|0:04:48
|23
|Richard Baxter (Team House Of Paint)
|0:04:56
|24
|Michael Dean Pepper (House Of Paint)
|0:04:58
|25
|Poloko Makara (Accc)
|0:05:02
|26
|Waylon Woolcock (Team Medscheme)
|27
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Yorkshire)
|28
|David George (City Cycling And Athletic)
|1
|Cherise Taylor (Team Nashua)
|2:46:38
|2
|Anriette Schoeman (Nashua Ladies Team)
|3
|Jennie Stenerhag (Alriksson Cycle Team)
|4
|Carla Swart (Mtn Energade Team)
|5
|Karien Van Jaarsveld (Natro)
|6
|Lizanne Naude (Cycle Lab Toyata Ladies Team)
|7
|Lylanie Lauwrens (Mtn Cycling Team)
|8
|Yolandi Du Toit (Team Bizhub)
|9
|Robyn De Groot (Mtn Energade Team)
|10
|Jade Roberts (Team Bizhub)
|11
|Charlotte Van Der Merwe (Team Nashua)
|12
|Milandi Cronje (Team Nashua)
|13
|Joanna Van De Winkel (Toyota Cycle Lab Ladies Team)
|14
|Susanne Ljungskog (Mtn Energade Ladies Team)
|15
|Catherine Williamson (Team Bizhub)
|16
|Yolande Speedy (Rockhoppers Mtb)
|17
|Chrissie Viljoen (Mtn Cycling Team)
|18
|Ashleigh Moolman (Cycle Lab Supercycling Club, Toyota Ladies Team)
|0:01:29
|19
|Marissa Van Der Merwe
|0:01:42
|20
|Lise Olivier (Team Bizhub)
|21
|Mariske Strauss (Mtn Energade)
|0:02:13
|22
|Jeaun-Mari Breytenbach (Team Nashua)
|0:03:23
|23
|Cashandra Slingerland (Mtn Cycling Team)
|0:03:37
|24
|Trine Schmidt (Mtn Energade Cycling Team)
|25
|Arien Torsius (Team Bizhub)
|0:05:02
|1
|Johann A Van Zyl (Aci)
|4:16:31
|2
|Reynard Butler (Yorkshire)
|0:00:21
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Mtn Energade Team)
|4
|Michael Robinson (Team Dcm)
|5
|Paul Van Zweel (Velo)
|6
|Christopher Jennings (Toyota Csa National U/23 Team)
|7
|Stefano Maiorana (Team Dcm)
|8
|Mohcine Ichouc (Accc)
|0:04:41
|9
|Jason Bakke (Team House Of Paint)
|0:04:51
|10
|Clint Hendricks
|0:04:55
|11
|Dylan Girdlestone (Mtn Energade Team)
|12
|Emmanuel Lungu
|0:07:24
|1
|Alexander Smit (Piet Retief Wheelers)
|0:37:01
|2
|Cameron Wright (Cyclelab Supercycling Club)
|0:00:19
|3
|Matthew Dinham (Club 100)
|0:00:53
|4
|Alvin Bronkhorst (Piet Retief Wheelers)
|0:05:18
|5
|Luan Swart (Western Wheelers)
|0:06:34
|6
|Kerrighan Aries (Oudtshoorn Cycling Club)
|0:07:33
|7
|Morne Soule (Walmer Club)
|0:09:21
|8
|Lemar Meyer (C&C Steel)
|0:38:11
|Under 10 Girls
|(Road Race)
|1
|Ne-Lize Van Aswegen (Petrusburg Klub)
|0:43:36
|1
|Gregory De Vink (City Cycling)
|0:54:09
|2
|Wessel Redelinghuys (Club100 Mpumalanga)
|3
|Damean Oosthuizen (Bloemfontein Cycling Club)
|4
|Swanepoel Enno, A
|5
|Thurstan Coetzee (Germiston Wheelers)
|0:00:08
|6
|Cameron Macnair (Club100)
|0:00:24
|7
|Aidan Jones (Mr Price Yca)
|0:06:56
|8
|Teegan-Storm Coulonval-Boucher (Leigh's Cycle Club)
|9
|Louis Marais (Speke)
|0:06:59
|10
|Cameron Coetzee (Top Lay Diy)
|0:12:19
|11
|Andries Louis Swart (Western Wheelers)
|0:12:49
|1
|Nicolene Marais (Club 100)
|0:36:59
|2
|Micaela Tantum (Club 100)
|0:01:12
|3
|Sane Stoman (Kroonstad)
|0:06:36
|4
|Macinda Visser
|1
|Jean Claude Jantjies (Yorkshire Cycling Club)
|1:47:08
|2
|Jandrich Kotze (Mr Price)
|3
|Graeme Ockhuis (Yorkshire Cycling Club)
|4
|Ivan Venter (Maties)
|5
|Joshua Buchel (Mr Price Yca)
|0:00:01
|6
|Neil Robinson (Club100)
|0:00:02
|7
|Eugene Soule (Walmer Club)
|0:00:07
|8
|Christiaan Daniel Wilhelm Viljoen (Bloemfontein Cycling Club)
|0:00:10
|9
|Devon Rocha (Mr Price)
|0:05:31
|10
|Kyle Walker (Maverick)
|0:08:31
|11
|Sheldon Lahner (Germiston Wheelers Race Team)
|0:08:35
|12
|Stefan De Bod
|13
|Keeran Aries (Oudtshoorn Cycling Club)
|0:10:20
|14
|Paul Jacobus Botha (Bp Maluti Wheelers)
|0:11:07
|15
|Arrie Visagie (Piet Retief Wheelers)
|0:28:50
|Under 14 Girls
|(Road Race)
|1
|Elzaan Mathewson
|1:00:08
|2
|Rochelle Van Eck (Siegetown Wheelers)
|3
|Hanneke Van Rooyen (Oudtshoorn)
|0:00:04
|4
|Teegan Parker-Dennison (Toti Cycling Club)
|0:09:26
|1
|Monique Gerber (Masters And Ladies)
|2:04:59
|2
|Heidi Dalton (Zululand Cycling Club / Nashua)
|3
|Chimonè Lewis (Oudtshoorn Cycling Club)
|0:01:08
|4
|Petro Van Heerden (Siegetown Wheelers)
|0:03:36
|5
|Michelle De Jager (Mr Price)
|0:03:38
|6
|Cristell Seymour (Speke Cycling Club)
|0:09:51
|7
|Sonja Kritzinger (Mr Price Kzn)
|0:15:53
