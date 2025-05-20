USA Pro Road Championships: Ashlin Barry defends men's junior time trial title, Liliana Edwards fastest among junior women
Junior 17-18 ITT events open full week of racing for national titles in Charleston, West Virginia
Ashlin Barry (JEGG-SKIL-DJR powered by Visma-Lease a Bike) repeated as the junior men's 17-18 champion and Liliana Edwards (DC Devo Racing Academy) won the junior women's 17-18 national title at the 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday.
Blue skies greeted the 17-18 junior fields as the women launched proceedings for the first pair of 18 championship jerseys of the week. Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston anchored the start ramp and finish line for the time trial events. One circuit of the 16.7km (10.3-mile) course included two turns on an out-and-back course along the Kanawha River, so the elevation change was minimal.
Barry, who carries dual USA-Canadian citizenship, began racing with a USA Cycling licence last year and won both the US men's junior ITT and road race titles. This time out he cruised around the course in 19:45, his average speed of 50.75 kph slightly slower than his 49.09 kph average from a year ago when the course was 200 metres longer.
Enzo Edmonds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling) was the first rider to stop the clock under the 20-minute mark, then Barry went 13.5 seconds faster for the win. Edmonds took the silver medal and Beckam Drake (Hill's Sport Shop) was another 3 seconds back for the bronze. Hot Tubes riders Kashus Adamski and David Lapierre finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
"It was beautiful conditions here. I felt strong on the TT bike, felt good on the turn-arounds and was able to execute everything to plan. I couldn't be happier with my ride and how the day went," Barry said in his post-race interview.
With four riders on the start line of the ITT from DC Devo Racing, the Washington, D.C.-based development squad scored the top two spots once all riders had stopped the clock.
Edwards, who won the junior 15-16 time trial title last year, scorched the 16.7km course in 22:53 to secure her second stars-and-stripes jersey. Her DC Devo Racing teammate Alyssa Sarkisov was second, 36 seconds off the pace.
"It's kind of unexpected, honestly. I was pretty nervous going in since I didn’t get a chance to really ride the course beforehand, and the turnarounds had me a little sketched out. But the weather turned out perfect - not too hot - and I ended up feeling really awesome," Edwards said with a big smile after her ride.
Emma Louise Jimenez Palos (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) was another 3 seconds back for third. Last year's winner Lidia Cusack (Tofauti Everyone Active Majaco) entered the start hurt, then a flat tyre delayed her start, and she finished one spot off the podium, 51 seconds back.
Next on the schedule will be time trial races for women and men in the under-23 and elite divisions, all taking place on Wednesday. The U23 women will complete one lap of the same ITT course, while the U23 men and both elite divisions will complete two laps for 33.4km (20.75 miles).
Junior Women TT Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Junior Men TT Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
