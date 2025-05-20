Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Ashlin Barry defends men's junior time trial title, Liliana Edwards fastest among junior women

Junior 17-18 ITT events open full week of racing for national titles in Charleston, West Virginia

Ashlin Barry and Liliana Edwards win junior 17-18 time trials at 2025 US Pro Road Nationals
Ashlin Barry and Liliana Edwards win junior 17-18 time trials at 2025 US Pro Road Nationals (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Ashlin Barry (JEGG-SKIL-DJR powered by Visma-Lease a Bike) repeated as the junior men's 17-18 champion and Liliana Edwards (DC Devo Racing Academy) won the junior women's 17-18 national title at the 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday.

Blue skies greeted the 17-18 junior fields as the women launched proceedings for the first pair of 18 championship jerseys of the week. Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston anchored the start ramp and finish line for the time trial events. One circuit of the 16.7km (10.3-mile) course included two turns on an out-and-back course along the Kanawha River, so the elevation change was minimal.

