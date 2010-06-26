Image 1 of 28 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) celebrates winning the Italian road championship. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 28 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) kisses the tricolore (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 The Italian men's road race podium: Ivan Santaromita (2nd), Giovanni Visconti (1st) and Alessandro Ballan (3rd) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Giovanni Visconti in the Italian champion's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Giovanni Visconti was overwhelmed with his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the Italian road race championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Giovanni Visconti celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Antonio Quadranti (Carmiooro - NGC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Liquigas works to control the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 The Liquigas team in control. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Alessandro Ballan and Ivan Basso have a chat before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 The crowd watches the riders tackle "the wall" (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Fabrice Piemontesi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Enrico Magazzini (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Riccardo Ricco (Ceramica Flaminia) made the break, but couldn't follow Visconti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 The climb whittled down the bunch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 The Liquigas team patrolling the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 The racers are off! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Liquigas fell shy of getting a man in the tricolore. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) en route to his national title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 The peloton climbs the wall, the Ca' del Poggio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Riccardo Ricco rides in the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) bided his time until the perfect moment. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) soloed to the victory in the Italian road race championship. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Giovanni Visconti took the second Italian road race title of his career with a solo attack on the last lap of the Italian championships held in Conegliano on Saturday afternoon.

Visconti's ISD-Neri team was not invited to this year's Giro d'Italia and the proud Sicilian wanted to prove a point by winning a second tricolore jersey, three years after taking his first in 2007. Visconti crossed the line alone, waving an Italian flag.

Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was third a few seconds behind.

"This win pays me back for the hard work and all the sacrifices I've made all year," an emotional Visconti said.

"I want to dedicate it to my family. I really wanted a second Italian title after winning in Genoa in 2007 and taking second in 2008. I love the Italian championships and so I'm over the moon. My team isn’t second best to anybody else and my hands in the air proved that."

The testing course around Conegliano, in the heart of the Italian cycling industry in the Veneto region, included two difficult climbs on each of the 11 23.7km laps, with the Ca' del Poggio climb near the finish being especially steep.

An early break of 20 riders formed after 30km of racing, hoping to stay away all day. However after a constant chase by Liquigas-Doimo and then several minor counter attacks, Visconti took control of the race with two laps to go. He went clear with Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) on the Ca' del Poggio, with a select chase group forming behind them.

As the bell rang to signal the last lap, the trio were joined by a chase group of 14 riders that included Ballan, Failli, Bertagnolli, Sella, Baliani, Muto, Nocentini, Capecchi and Pozzovivo. Damiano Cunego was at 28 seconds, with the bunch, including Ivan Basso at 48 seconds.

Visconti then attacked alone on the easier but longer Coste climb and the other riders hesitated, giving Visconti a golden opportunity. He quickly opened a 20-second gap and set off in pursuit of success.

At the start of the final climb of the Ca' del Poggio, Visconti had a 50 second cushion and paced himself on the steep gradient. Bertagnolli e Riccò attacked and closed the gap slightly but they had left it far too late. In the final kilometre, Visconti had time to collect an Italian flag and wave it over his head as he savoured a special victory.

