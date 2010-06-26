Trending

Visconti wins alone in Conegliano

ISD-Neri rider takes second tricolore of his career

Image 1 of 28

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) celebrates winning the Italian road championship.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) celebrates winning the Italian road championship.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 28

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) kisses the tricolore

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) kisses the tricolore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 28

The Italian men's road race podium: Ivan Santaromita (2nd), Giovanni Visconti (1st) and Alessandro Ballan (3rd)

The Italian men's road race podium: Ivan Santaromita (2nd), Giovanni Visconti (1st) and Alessandro Ballan (3rd)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 28

Giovanni Visconti in the Italian champion's jersey

Giovanni Visconti in the Italian champion's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 28

Giovanni Visconti was overwhelmed with his victory

Giovanni Visconti was overwhelmed with his victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 28

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the Italian road race championship

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the Italian road race championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 28

Giovanni Visconti celebrates his win

Giovanni Visconti celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 28

Antonio Quadranti (Carmiooro - NGC)

Antonio Quadranti (Carmiooro - NGC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 28

Liquigas works to control the race

Liquigas works to control the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 28

The Liquigas team in control.

The Liquigas team in control.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 28

Alessandro Ballan and Ivan Basso have a chat before the start.

Alessandro Ballan and Ivan Basso have a chat before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 28

The crowd watches the riders tackle "the wall"

The crowd watches the riders tackle "the wall"
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 28

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 28

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 28

Fabrice Piemontesi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni)

Fabrice Piemontesi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 28

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 28

Enrico Magazzini (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Enrico Magazzini (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 28

Riccardo Ricco (Ceramica Flaminia) made the break, but couldn't follow Visconti.

Riccardo Ricco (Ceramica Flaminia) made the break, but couldn't follow Visconti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 28

The climb whittled down the bunch.

The climb whittled down the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 28

The Liquigas team patrolling the front.

The Liquigas team patrolling the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 28

The racers are off!

The racers are off!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 28

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 28

Liquigas fell shy of getting a man in the tricolore.

Liquigas fell shy of getting a man in the tricolore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 28

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) en route to his national title.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) en route to his national title.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 28

The peloton climbs the wall, the Ca' del Poggio

The peloton climbs the wall, the Ca' del Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 28

Riccardo Ricco rides in the breakaway.

Riccardo Ricco rides in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 28

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) bided his time until the perfect moment.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) bided his time until the perfect moment.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 28

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) soloed to the victory in the Italian road race championship.

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) soloed to the victory in the Italian road race championship.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Giovanni Visconti took the second Italian road race title of his career with a solo attack on the last lap of the Italian championships held in Conegliano on Saturday afternoon.

Related Articles

Visconti forgets Giro omission by attacking in Turkey

Tour of Turkey victory boosts Visconti's career

Visconti victorious in Hesperange

Visconti's ISD-Neri team was not invited to this year's Giro d'Italia and the proud Sicilian wanted to prove a point by winning a second tricolore jersey, three years after taking his first in 2007. Visconti crossed the line alone, waving an Italian flag.

Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was third a few seconds behind.

"This win pays me back for the hard work and all the sacrifices I've made all year," an emotional Visconti said.

"I want to dedicate it to my family. I really wanted a second Italian title after winning in Genoa in 2007 and taking second in 2008. I love the Italian championships and so I'm over the moon. My team isn’t second best to anybody else and my hands in the air proved that."

The testing course around Conegliano, in the heart of the Italian cycling industry in the Veneto region, included two difficult climbs on each of the 11 23.7km laps, with the Ca' del Poggio climb near the finish being especially steep.

An early break of 20 riders formed after 30km of racing, hoping to stay away all day. However after a constant chase by Liquigas-Doimo and then several minor counter attacks, Visconti took control of the race with two laps to go. He went clear with Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) on the Ca' del Poggio, with a select chase group forming behind them.

As the bell rang to signal the last lap, the trio were joined by a chase group of 14 riders that included Ballan, Failli, Bertagnolli, Sella, Baliani, Muto, Nocentini, Capecchi and Pozzovivo. Damiano Cunego was at 28 seconds, with the bunch, including Ivan Basso at 48 seconds.

Visconti then attacked alone on the easier but longer Coste climb and the other riders hesitated, giving Visconti a golden opportunity. He quickly opened a 20-second gap and set off in pursuit of success.

At the start of the final climb of the Ca' del Poggio, Visconti had a 50 second cushion and paced himself on the steep gradient. Bertagnolli e Riccò attacked and closed the gap slightly but they had left it far too late. In the final kilometre, Visconti had time to collect an Italian flag and wave it over his head as he savoured a special victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (ISD Neri Giambenini)6:46:36
2Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo)0:00:46
3Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)0:00:50
4Fortunato Baliani (Miche)
5Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC)
6Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
7Pasquale Muto (Miche)
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2R La Mondiale)
9Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni)0:00:58
10Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia)0:01:25
11Francesco Failli (Acqua & Sapone)
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox)
13Eros Capecchi (Footon - Servetto)0:01:48
14Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team)0:02:44
15Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere)
16Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
17Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
18Alessandro Bertuola (Kalev Chukulate)
19Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
20Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
21Davide Torosantucci (CDC Cavaliere)0:07:08
22Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Doimo)
23Alessandro Donati (Acqua & Sapone)
24Carlo Scognamiglio (ISD Neri Giambenini)
25Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia)
26Marco Corti (Footon - Servetto)
27Davide Appollonio (Cervelo Test Team)
28Aristide Ratti (Carmiooro-NGC)
29Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)
30Andrea Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone)
31Massimiliano Gentili (Ceramica Flaminia)
32Manuele Mori (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
33Paolo Bailetti (Ceramica Flaminia)
34Francesco Di Paolo (Acqua & Sapone)
35Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF Inox)
36Marcello Pavarin (Colnago - CSF Inox)
37Enrico Magazzini (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
38Enrico Zen (Colnago - CSF Inox)
39Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne)
40Sergio Lagana' (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
41Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
42Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
43Vincenzo Garofalo (Team Nippo)
44Fabrice Piemontesi (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni)
45Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)0:17:02
46Andrea Tonti (Carmiooro-NGC)
47Roberto Cesaro (Miche)
48Emanuele Vona (ISD Neri Giambenini)
49Oscar Gatto (ISD Neri Giambenini)

Latest on Cyclingnews