Van Emden leads Rabobank 1-2
Moerenhout, Westra complete podium
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)
|1:00:42
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)
|0:00:50
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|4
|Joost Posthuma (Rabobank)
|0:01:11
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Team Milram)
|0:01:38
|6
|Rick Flens (Rabobank)
|0:01:41
|7
|Lars Boom (Rabobank)
|0:01:42
|8
|Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:46
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)
|0:02:47
|10
|Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank)
|0:03:11
|11
|Kai Reus (Rabobank)
|0:03:14
|12
|Servais Knaven (Team Milram)
|0:03:19
|13
|Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet)
|0:03:23
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank)
|0:03:25
|15
|Sander Oostlander (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)
|0:03:42
|16
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Team Kuota - Indeland)
|0:04:19
|17
|Thomas Berkhout (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)
|0:04:22
|18
|Bram Schmitz (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)
|0:04:25
|19
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)
|0:04:26
|20
|Giel De Nijs
|0:04:27
|21
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)
|0:04:28
|22
|Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|0:04:32
|23
|Peter Van Agtmaal
|0:04:46
|24
|Daniel Borst
|0:05:25
|25
|Levi Heimans
|0:06:17
|26
|Arno Van Der Zwet
|0:06:30
|27
|Erik Van Lakerveld
|0:06:46
|28
|Frank Niewold
|0:06:58
|29
|Norbert Van Der Straaten
|0:06:59
|30
|Ruud Kooymans
|0:07:35
|31
|Thomas Kruithof
|0:07:52
|32
|Jelte Krol
|0:08:09
|33
|Bas Canoy
|0:08:13
|34
|Guus Gerrits
|0:08:43
|35
|Robert Heemskerk
|0:09:03
|36
|Joost Van Weerd
|0:09:21
|37
|Mark Van Wegen
|0:09:23
|38
|Gerwin De Regt
|0:10:02
|39
|Marten Verduijn
|0:10:14
|40
|Geert-Jan Jonkman
|0:11:20
|41
|Timo Fransen
|0:13:00
|42
|Michel Bik
|0:14:19
