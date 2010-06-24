Trending

Van Emden leads Rabobank 1-2

Moerenhout, Westra complete podium

Full Results
1Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)1:00:42
2Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)0:00:50
3Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)0:00:53
4Joost Posthuma (Rabobank)0:01:11
5Niki Terpstra (Team Milram)0:01:38
6Rick Flens (Rabobank)0:01:41
7Lars Boom (Rabobank)0:01:42
8Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)0:01:46
9Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)0:02:47
10Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank)0:03:11
11Kai Reus (Rabobank)0:03:14
12Servais Knaven (Team Milram)0:03:19
13Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet)0:03:23
14Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank)0:03:25
15Sander Oostlander (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)0:03:42
16Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Team Kuota - Indeland)0:04:19
17Thomas Berkhout (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)0:04:22
18Bram Schmitz (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)0:04:25
19Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)0:04:26
20Giel De Nijs0:04:27
21Jeffrey Wiersma (Van Vliet Ebh Elshof)0:04:28
22Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport - Specialized)0:04:32
23Peter Van Agtmaal0:04:46
24Daniel Borst0:05:25
25Levi Heimans0:06:17
26Arno Van Der Zwet0:06:30
27Erik Van Lakerveld0:06:46
28Frank Niewold0:06:58
29Norbert Van Der Straaten0:06:59
30Ruud Kooymans0:07:35
31Thomas Kruithof0:07:52
32Jelte Krol0:08:09
33Bas Canoy0:08:13
34Guus Gerrits0:08:43
35Robert Heemskerk0:09:03
36Joost Van Weerd0:09:21
37Mark Van Wegen0:09:23
38Gerwin De Regt0:10:02
39Marten Verduijn0:10:14
40Geert-Jan Jonkman0:11:20
41Timo Fransen0:13:00
42Michel Bik0:14:19

