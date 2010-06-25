Trending

Martin Velits victorious in time trial

HTC-Columbia rider dominates Slovakian championship

Elite men podium (l-r): Pavol Polievka, Martin Velits, Robert Nagy

Elite men podium (l-r): Pavol Polievka, Martin Velits, Robert Nagy
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Martin Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) en route to victory in the Slovakian men's time trial championship.

Martin Velits (Team HTC - Columbia) en route to victory in the Slovakian men's time trial championship.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Full Results
1Martin Velits (Team HTC - Columbia)0:49:14
2Pavol Polievka (Dukla Trencin Merida)0:01:35
3Robert Nagy (Dukla Trencin Merida)0:01:42
4Roman Bronis (AC Sparta Praha)0:02:35
5Marek Canecky0:03:23
6Matej Vysna (Dukla Trencin Merida)0:04:39
7Jozef Palcak0:04:48
8Jakub Novak (Amore & Vita - Conad)0:05:37
9Martin Wachs0:05:40
10Martin Frano0:05:43
11Martin Kostelnicak0:06:02
12Boris Marek (Dukla Trencin Merida)0:06:21
13Miroslav Hrbacek (Dukla Trencin Merida)0:06:42
14Tomas Azaltovic (Dukla Trencin Merida)0:07:26
15Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Merida)0:08:52
16Milan Jurco0:09:14
17Jozef Adamka0:10:03
18Michal Straka0:15:25
19Samuel Zemko0:18:16

