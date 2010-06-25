Trending

Kangert claims men's time trial title

Treier takes women's event

Elite men
1Tanel Kangert0:54:21
2Ervin Korts-Laur0:00:07
3Gert Joeaar0:02:25
4Priit Prous0:04:10
5Rigo Räim0:04:32
6Kirill Kotsegarov0:04:36
7Indrek Rannama0:06:06
8Rainer Povvat0:06:23
9Riko Raim0:08:14

Elite women
1Grete Treier (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)0:41:10
2Liisa Ehrberg0:05:11
3Ivika Lainevee0:05:12
4Liisi Rist0:05:40
5Maris Nurm0:06:32
6Tea Lang0:06:35
7Laura Lepasalu0:07:24
8Kaisa Peiker0:14:14

U23 men
1Martin Puusepp (Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota)0:57:16
2Urmo Utar0:00:37
3Karlo Aia0:00:53

