Longo-Ciprelli wins again
51-year-old Frenchwoman claims 57th national championship
Age hasn’t slowed down the incredible career of Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Rhône-Alpes), who will spend another season in the French Time Trial Champion jersey after today’s victory. The title takes the 51-year-old’s title tally in the discipline to nine, complemented nicely by the 15 road race champion titles she’s picked up along the way.
Longo-Ciprelli finished way ahead of her nearest rival on today’s 24.7 kilometre title race. Her nearest rival was Edwige Pitel (Michela), who finished 1:19 minutes behind, while Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futur) was just a further 12 seconds behind.
Longo-Ciprelli’s age is increasingly outweighed by the titles she has won, having claimed 57 national championships across the disciplines and levels she’s competed in. That number could increase later this week when the French road title race is up for grabs.
|1
|Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Rhône-Alpes)
|0:34:51
|2
|Edwige Pitel (Michela)
|0:01:19
|3
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futur)
|0:01:31
|4
|Aude Biannic (Bretagne)
|0:01:45
|5
|Julie Krasniak (Lorraine)
|0:01:48
|6
|Delphine Pelletier (Centre)
|0:02:04
|7
|Mélodie Lesueur (ESGL 93)
|0:02:09
|8
|Caroline Mani (Vienne Futur)
|0:02:19
|9
|Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futur)
|0:02:21
|10
|Amélie Rivat (Rhône-Alpes)
|0:03:03
|11
|Julie Augizeau (Pays Loire)
|0:03:18
|12
|Joanne Duval (Bourgogne)
|0:03:27
|13
|Sophie Creux (ESGL 93)
|0:03:37
|14
|Alna Burato (Champ Ard)
|0:03:47
|15
|Jenifer Letue (Vienne Futur)
|0:03:48
|16
|Marie-Laure Cloarec (Ile France)
|0:04:03
|17
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futur)
|18
|Justine Macret (Normandie)
|0:04:07
|19
|Annick Le Helley (Bourgogne)
|0:04:23
|20
|Béatrice Thomas (ESGL 93)
|0:04:33
|21
|Stéphanie Baud (Bourgogne)
|0:04:42
|22
|Aurélie Bramante (Rhône-Alpes)
|0:04:49
|23
|Mélanie Bravard (ESGL 93)
|0:05:19
|24
|Monique Gallo (Alsace)
|0:05:20
|25
|Anaïs Valiavanos (Champ Ard)
|0:05:28
|26
|Roxane Fournier (ESGL 93)
|0:05:42
|27
|Fiona Dutriaux (Vienne Futur)
|0:05:43
|28
|Nathalie Cadol (ESGL 93)
|0:05:55
|29
|Juliane Wibert (Lorraine)
|0:05:57
|30
|Lauréna Cussy (Normandie)
|0:05:59
|31
|Marion Rousse (ESGL 93)
|0:06:15
|32
|Elodie Hegoburu (ESGL 93)
|0:06:39
|33
|Fanny Riberot (Lointek)
|0:06:42
|34
|Kelly Gambier (Ile France)
|0:07:23
|35
|Blandine Camus (Provence)
|0:07:25
|36
|Aurore Verhoeven (ESGL 93)
|0:07:40
