Image 1 of 14 Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Rhône-Alpes) rides to victory. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 14 Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 14 Espoir women's podium (l-r): Julie Krasniak, Aude Biannic and Mélodie Lesueur. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 14 Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Rhône-Alpes) celebrates her 57th national championship. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 14 Nathalie Cadol (ESGL 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 14 Mélodie Lesueur (ESGL 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 14 Julie Krasniak (Lorraine) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 14 The elite women's podium (l-r): Edwige Pitel, Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 14 Jenifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 10 of 14 Edwige Pitel (Michela) en route to a second place finish. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 14 Caroline Mani (Vienne Futuroscope) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 12 of 14 Aude Biannic (Bretagne) won the espoir national championship. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 13 of 14 Aude Biannic (Bretagne) leaves the start house. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 14 of 14 Espoir women's top three (l-r): Julie Krasniak (Lorraine), 2nd; Aude Biannic (Bretagne), 1st; Mélodie Lesueur (ESGL 93), 3rd. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Age hasn’t slowed down the incredible career of Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Rhône-Alpes), who will spend another season in the French Time Trial Champion jersey after today’s victory. The title takes the 51-year-old’s title tally in the discipline to nine, complemented nicely by the 15 road race champion titles she’s picked up along the way.

Longo-Ciprelli finished way ahead of her nearest rival on today’s 24.7 kilometre title race. Her nearest rival was Edwige Pitel (Michela), who finished 1:19 minutes behind, while Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futur) was just a further 12 seconds behind.

Longo-Ciprelli’s age is increasingly outweighed by the titles she has won, having claimed 57 national championships across the disciplines and levels she’s competed in. That number could increase later this week when the French road title race is up for grabs.