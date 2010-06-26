Image 1 of 2 Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed the ITT title at just 23. (Image credit: www.pad.pt) Image 2 of 2 Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) didn't give 100 percent, yet still won the title. (Image credit: www.pad.pt)

Rui Costa might not have ridden at his maximum, but it was still enough to win the rider the Portuguese time trial champion jersey. Costa averaged 46.9 km/h over the 40.5 kilometre course to set a time 33 seconds quicker than second placed Sérgio Sousa (Madeinox Boavista).

“I know that I am strong at this moment of the season, but I don’t want to surprise everyone,” he said. “That’s why I started very concentrated on riding with good legs, but not at my maximum.

“I prefer to wait because it was an individual time trial of more than 50 minutes and I really do the maximum only in the last kilometres,” he added.

Mário Costa (Barbot Siper) claimed third place, 35 seconds behind Costa.

Vanessa Fernandes (Clube Triatlo Perosinho) won the women’s title by 17 seconds over Moniz Anais (Acd Milharado/Intermarché/Mafra). Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia) took the Under 23 men’s championship win by 51 seconds over Fábio Silvestre (Liberty Seguros-Stª Maria Feira).

Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) 0:51:44 2 Sérgio Sousa (Madeinox Boavista) 0:00:33 3 Mário Costa (Barbot Siper) 0:00:35 4 José Mendes (La - Rota Dos Moveis) 0:00:43 5 Hernani Broco (La - Rota Dos Moveis) 0:01:06 6 Joaquim Sampaio (Madeinox Boavista) 0:01:23 7 Helder Oliveira (Barbot Siper) 0:01:35 8 Luis Silva (Palmeiras Resort - Prio - Tavira) 0:02:00 9 Bruno Pires (Barbot Siper) 0:02:29 10 Vitor Rodrigues (Caja Rural) 0:02:31 11 Helder Leal (Aluvia Valongo) 0:02:37 12 Tiago Silva (Loulé Aquashow) 0:03:19 13 Bruno Pinto (Loulé Aquashow) 0:03:19 14 André Cardoso (Palmeiras Resort - Prio - Tavira) 0:04:24 15 Edgar Tavares (Ca Castelsarrasin) 0:05:31 16 Marco Cunha (Madeinox Boavista) 0:07:51

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia) 0:40:30 2 Fábio Silvestre (Liberty Seguros-Stª Maria Feira) 0:00:51 3 Pedro Paulinho (Mortágua - Basi) 0:01:45 4 Bruno Silva (Aluvia Valongo) 0:01:48 5 Diogo Nunes (C.C. Tavira) 0:01:59 6 Amaro Antunes (Liberty Seguros-Stª Maria Feira) 0:02:20 7 André Mourato (Asc Vitoria Rtl) 0:02:46 8 Vasco Pereira (Asc Vitoria Rtl) 0:02:48 9 Joel Lucas (Aluvia Valongo) 0:03:14 10 Valter Coutinho (Crédito Agricola) 0:03:56 11 Sergio Rodrigues (C.C. Tavira) 0:04:05 12 Fábio Palma (Maia Bike Team) 0:04:24 13 Sandro Pinto (Maia Bike Team) 0:05:13 14 Nuno Almeida (Crédito Agricola) 0:05:19 15 Fabio Costa (Mortágua - Basi) 0:07:18 16 Tiago Neves (Asc Vitoria Rtl) 0:07:31

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vanessa Fernandes (Clube Triatlo Perosinho) 0:24:07 2 Moniz Anais (Acd Milharado/Intermarché/Mafra) 0:00:17 3 Caetano Isabel (Csn Epinay) 0:01:08 4 Celina Carpinteiro (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:01:56 5 Ana Valido (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:02:01 6 Filipa Queirós (Csn Epinay) 0:02:07 7 Angela Fernandes (Csn Epinay) 0:02:19 8 Rita Vigário (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:02:27 9 Andreia Ponte (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:03:00 10 Monica Magro (Maxigym - Medida Única) 0:03:21 11 Coelho Irina (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:03:30 12 Andreia Lopes (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:03:37 13 Joana Patricio (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:03:41 14 Ana Gonçalves (Asc Vila Do Conde) 0:03:44 15 Carolina Gregório (Acd Milharado/Intermarché/Mafra) 0:04:41 16 Ferreira Ana (Silva E Vinha/Adr Ases De Penafiel) 0:05:06 17 Rute Costa (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:05:38 18 Rosa Moreira (Silva E Vinha/Adr Ases De Penafiel) 0:05:54

Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniela Reis (Acd Milharado / Intermaché Mafra) 0:12:40 2 Ana Silva (Silva & Vinha / Adr Ases De Penafiel) 0:00:27 3 Ana Azenha (Ouriquebike - Cc Ouriquense) 0:00:37 4 Susana Conceição (Acd Milharado / Intermaché Mafra) 0:00:40 5 Ana Rita Silva (Team Bike Zone Quintagense) 0:01:33 6 Tatiana Borralho (Munditubo/Sgr Ambiente/Cca Paio Pires) 0:02:19