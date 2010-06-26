Trending

Becker tops Arndt for German road title

Worrack third from breakaway

Charlotte Becker took a dramatic victory in the women's German national road championships in Sangerhausen. In an uphill sprint finish the Cervélo TestTeam upset time trial winner Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) in an uphill sprint to the line, with Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris) taking third.

It was the first career road title for Becker, who finished second in the time trial earlier this week. Three weeks ago she also won her first World Cup race, the GP Ciudad Valladolid in Spain.

"I never thought that I would become the new champion, it is a really big surprise for me," said Becke. "The course today was really good for me. Better than it was for Arndt and Worrack, it probably wasn't hard enough for them. I didn't think about the win until I passed the finish line.

"I know that Judith is strong as well, especially if it is uphill. In the sprint Judith came next to me and than we turned to the right and I took the long way. But I had a bigger gain and more power toward the finish line. I am so happy, it is a great win and I will wear my new jersey proudly."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team)3:23:34
2Judith Arndt (Team HTC Columbia)0:00:02
3Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris Cyling)0:00:14
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC Columbia)0:06:00
5Angela Hennig (Equipe Noris Cyling)
6Lisa Brennauer (Team Hitec Products)0:06:02
7Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team)
8Madeleine Sandig (Equipe Noris Cycling)0:06:14
9Birgit Söllner (Team Baier Land)0:06:56
10Martina Zwick (RSC Wörth 1980)0:06:57
11Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team)0:07:01
12Désirée Schuler (RIG Saar Saarbr)0:07:05
13Hanna Amend (KJV Rügen Die N)
14Stephanie Pohl (Equipe Noris Cycling)0:07:07
15Nina Köhn (Chemnitzer PSV)
16Romy Kasper (Equipe Noris Cycling)
17Denise Zuckermandel (Bike Sport Ansb)
18Sandra Gockert (Harvestehuder R)
19Anna B Schnitzmeier (Cycling Team Bo)
20Jasmin Rebmann (RV Wald-Heil St)
21Daniela Gass (VC Gippingen)
22Yvonne Fiedler (BSV AdW Berlin)
23Anna Fischer (Maxgear Racing)
24Ste Quaderer-Döring (RV Mauren)
25Kathrin Hammes (RSG Heinrich-Bö)
26Ute Heres (Radsportclub 07)0:07:12
27Nora Schaufuß (RC Kleinmachnow)
28Laura Dittmann (RV All-Heil Bam)
29Johanna Badmann (RSV Stuttgart-V)
30Marlen Jöhrend (Equipe Noris Cycling)
31Luise Keller (Team HTC Columbia)
32Lina-Kristin Schink (RSV Werner Otto)0:07:16
33Melanie Wotsch (Bike Sport Ansb)
34Laura Fouquet (RF Homburg)0:07:19
35Sabrina Schweizer (RU 1913 Wangen)0:08:20
36Melanie Hessling (RSG Emsdetten)0:14:01
DNFElke Gebhardt
DNFJanine Bubner
DNFFranziska Ruschke
DNFJana Schemmer
DNFVirginia Hennig
DNFTheres Klein
DNFSara Korschewski
DNFLydia Wegemund
DNFLisa-Marie Degle
DNFStefanie Degle
DNFFranziska Merten
DNFKatharina Fischer
DNFAnnelie Gärtner
DNFBirgit Hollmann
DNFJulia Rost
DNFNicole Ackermann
DNFElena Eggl
DNFSabine Fischer
DNFMa Haverkamp-Roisch
DNFTina Heizmann
DNFEllen Heiny
DNFSteffi Meizer
DNFEvelyn Weichwald
DNFSarah Zimmerlin
DNFHeike Noever
DNFStefanie A Wasmundt
DNFBirte Schumann
DNFSaskia Seithel
DNFNicole Markenbeck
DNFBirgit Rossberg
DNFAnnegre Stein-Kirch
DNFEllen Vosseberg
DNFVerena Weiser
DNFHanka Kupfernagel
DNFLuisa Beck
DNFSabine Borchers
DNFFrancis Cerny
DNFUta Kraus
DNFEva Strahl
DNFYosra Labidi
DNFEsther Fennel

 

