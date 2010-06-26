Becker tops Arndt for German road title
Worrack third from breakaway
Charlotte Becker took a dramatic victory in the women's German national road championships in Sangerhausen. In an uphill sprint finish the Cervélo TestTeam upset time trial winner Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) in an uphill sprint to the line, with Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris) taking third.
It was the first career road title for Becker, who finished second in the time trial earlier this week. Three weeks ago she also won her first World Cup race, the GP Ciudad Valladolid in Spain.
"I never thought that I would become the new champion, it is a really big surprise for me," said Becke. "The course today was really good for me. Better than it was for Arndt and Worrack, it probably wasn't hard enough for them. I didn't think about the win until I passed the finish line.
"I know that Judith is strong as well, especially if it is uphill. In the sprint Judith came next to me and than we turned to the right and I took the long way. But I had a bigger gain and more power toward the finish line. I am so happy, it is a great win and I will wear my new jersey proudly."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team)
|3:23:34
|2
|Judith Arndt (Team HTC Columbia)
|0:00:02
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris Cyling)
|0:00:14
|4
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC Columbia)
|0:06:00
|5
|Angela Hennig (Equipe Noris Cyling)
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Team Hitec Products)
|0:06:02
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team)
|8
|Madeleine Sandig (Equipe Noris Cycling)
|0:06:14
|9
|Birgit Söllner (Team Baier Land)
|0:06:56
|10
|Martina Zwick (RSC Wörth 1980)
|0:06:57
|11
|Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team)
|0:07:01
|12
|Désirée Schuler (RIG Saar Saarbr)
|0:07:05
|13
|Hanna Amend (KJV Rügen Die N)
|14
|Stephanie Pohl (Equipe Noris Cycling)
|0:07:07
|15
|Nina Köhn (Chemnitzer PSV)
|16
|Romy Kasper (Equipe Noris Cycling)
|17
|Denise Zuckermandel (Bike Sport Ansb)
|18
|Sandra Gockert (Harvestehuder R)
|19
|Anna B Schnitzmeier (Cycling Team Bo)
|20
|Jasmin Rebmann (RV Wald-Heil St)
|21
|Daniela Gass (VC Gippingen)
|22
|Yvonne Fiedler (BSV AdW Berlin)
|23
|Anna Fischer (Maxgear Racing)
|24
|Ste Quaderer-Döring (RV Mauren)
|25
|Kathrin Hammes (RSG Heinrich-Bö)
|26
|Ute Heres (Radsportclub 07)
|0:07:12
|27
|Nora Schaufuß (RC Kleinmachnow)
|28
|Laura Dittmann (RV All-Heil Bam)
|29
|Johanna Badmann (RSV Stuttgart-V)
|30
|Marlen Jöhrend (Equipe Noris Cycling)
|31
|Luise Keller (Team HTC Columbia)
|32
|Lina-Kristin Schink (RSV Werner Otto)
|0:07:16
|33
|Melanie Wotsch (Bike Sport Ansb)
|34
|Laura Fouquet (RF Homburg)
|0:07:19
|35
|Sabrina Schweizer (RU 1913 Wangen)
|0:08:20
|36
|Melanie Hessling (RSG Emsdetten)
|0:14:01
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt
|DNF
|Janine Bubner
|DNF
|Franziska Ruschke
|DNF
|Jana Schemmer
|DNF
|Virginia Hennig
|DNF
|Theres Klein
|DNF
|Sara Korschewski
|DNF
|Lydia Wegemund
|DNF
|Lisa-Marie Degle
|DNF
|Stefanie Degle
|DNF
|Franziska Merten
|DNF
|Katharina Fischer
|DNF
|Annelie Gärtner
|DNF
|Birgit Hollmann
|DNF
|Julia Rost
|DNF
|Nicole Ackermann
|DNF
|Elena Eggl
|DNF
|Sabine Fischer
|DNF
|Ma Haverkamp-Roisch
|DNF
|Tina Heizmann
|DNF
|Ellen Heiny
|DNF
|Steffi Meizer
|DNF
|Evelyn Weichwald
|DNF
|Sarah Zimmerlin
|DNF
|Heike Noever
|DNF
|Stefanie A Wasmundt
|DNF
|Birte Schumann
|DNF
|Saskia Seithel
|DNF
|Nicole Markenbeck
|DNF
|Birgit Rossberg
|DNF
|Annegre Stein-Kirch
|DNF
|Ellen Vosseberg
|DNF
|Verena Weiser
|DNF
|Hanka Kupfernagel
|DNF
|Luisa Beck
|DNF
|Sabine Borchers
|DNF
|Francis Cerny
|DNF
|Uta Kraus
|DNF
|Eva Strahl
|DNF
|Yosra Labidi
|DNF
|Esther Fennel
