Charlotte Becker took a dramatic victory in the women's German national road championships in Sangerhausen. In an uphill sprint finish the Cervélo TestTeam upset time trial winner Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) in an uphill sprint to the line, with Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris) taking third.

It was the first career road title for Becker, who finished second in the time trial earlier this week. Three weeks ago she also won her first World Cup race, the GP Ciudad Valladolid in Spain.

"I never thought that I would become the new champion, it is a really big surprise for me," said Becke. "The course today was really good for me. Better than it was for Arndt and Worrack, it probably wasn't hard enough for them. I didn't think about the win until I passed the finish line.

"I know that Judith is strong as well, especially if it is uphill. In the sprint Judith came next to me and than we turned to the right and I took the long way. But I had a bigger gain and more power toward the finish line. I am so happy, it is a great win and I will wear my new jersey proudly."

Results