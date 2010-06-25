Trending

Olaberria claims women's championship

Bravo, Galvez round out podium

Full Results
1Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Debabarrena - Kirolgi)0:27:30
2Rosa Maria Bravo Soba0:00:34
3Debora Galvez Lopez (Lointek)0:00:56
4Leticia Gil Parra (Lointek)0:01:05
5Marta Vila Josana Andreu0:01:08
6Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Bizkaia - Durango)0:01:25
7Marida Del Rocío Loureda0:02:18
8Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Lointek)0:02:20
9Leticia Galan0:02:37
10Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou0:02:51
11Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Bizkaia - Durango)0:03:00
12Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Lointek)0:03:06
13Silvia Tirado Marquez (Lointek)0:03:11
14Arantxa Garcia Morte0:03:20
15Maria José Gomez0:03:24
16María Solera0:03:59
17Cristina San Emeterio
18Bárbara Antón0:04:18
19Carolina Moreno0:04:20
20María Casanova0:07:29

Latest on Cyclingnews