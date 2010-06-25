Image 1 of 34 Stevens tops the podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 2 of 34 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) finished fifth in the elite women's time trial. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 3 of 34 Elite women's bronze medalist Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12). (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 4 of 34 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) en route to a third place finish in the elite women's time trial. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 5 of 34 Elite men's silver medalist Dan Harm. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 6 of 34 Junior women's 17-18 champion, Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) is cheered on by Kristin Armstrong. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 7 of 34 A Team Holowesko partners rider in action. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 8 of 34 The U23 men's podium. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 9 of 34 Elite men's champion Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team) rounds a corner. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 10 of 34 Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team) en route to victory in the elite men's event. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 11 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) pulls on her stars and stripes jersey (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 12 of 34 Andrew Talansky (California Giant) and Carter Jones (Jelly Belly Cycling) (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 13 of 34 Andrew Talansky corners at speed (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 14 of 34 Andrew Talansky in action (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 15 of 34 Andrew Talansky (California Giant) (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 16 of 34 Andrew Talansky in the stars and stripes (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 17 of 34 Andrew Talansky (California Giant) (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 18 of 34 Trek Livestrong took fourth and sixth (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 19 of 34 A Tibco rider powers over a climb (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 20 of 34 The Elite women's podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 21 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) in action (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 22 of 34 Congratulations (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 23 of 34 Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team) on the podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 24 of 34 Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team) won the men's Elite title (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 25 of 34 The crowds were out for the women's TT (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 26 of 34 (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 27 of 34 The championships were held on spectacular roads in Oregon (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 28 of 34 Trek Livestrong in action (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 29 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) was fast (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 30 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 31 of 34 Hugs all round for HTC-Columbia (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 32 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) talks about her new title (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 33 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) at speed (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 34 of 34 Time trials are painful (Image credit: Heidi Swift)

The USA Cycling National Time Trial Championships for the Elite/Under 23 Women and Under 23 Men categories saw two new faces on the podium with Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) and Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) winning their respective elite women and Under 23 men titles on Thursday afternoon in Bend, Oregon.

Stevens is in her second year as a professional athlete and first year racing for the world’s top women’s team HTC-Columbia. She stormed through the 35 km event in a time of 47:38 minutes, more than half a minute ahead of former UCI World Time Trial Champion Amber Neben (Webcor-Builders) while third placed Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) was a further minute behind.

“I prepared well for this,” Stevens said. “There was a lot of strong competition. It is an honour to be able to wear the national champion jersey. The staff and my team-mates did their best to try to prepare me for this race. It is exciting for everyone who is involved with HTC-Columbia. It means a lot to be able to wear the stars and stripes.”

It’s the second national champion jersey Stevens’ squad picked up on the day, with team-mate Emilia Fahlin winning the Swedish time trial title.

Talansky turned heads this year when he won the opening stage of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Joe Martin Stage Race, a short uphill time trial. His time trial ability was again on display in the Under 23 men’s championship, where his time of 44:40 minutes outpaced Carter Jones (Jelly Belly-Kenda) while David Williams (Bissell) finished third.

“It’s a great feeling because my whole family is here so for it to come together like this is a great feeling,” Talansky said. “I won collegiate national road race but this is the first one that I’m really proud of because it’s a lot bigger.

“I really like the course,” he added. “We went out and back and then did a little lollypop loop. It was challenging and you had to make sure you had something left for the end. It favored the all-round time trialist.”

The time trial offered a 35 km route, starting with an uphill along Skyliner Rd before descending back toward the start line. The riders veered left to complete one short loop that included a second hill before returning to the finish line.

“It was the same course and last year so it was nice knowing the course,” Stevens said. “I rode the course yesterday and my directeur drove behind me with a radio to help me take the right lines and take the course as fast as possible.

“I think the longer the course the better,” she added. “It was a lot of climbing going out and fast coming back. The circuits had some kickers in it. It was a hard course and I liked it.”

Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team) won the elite men’s time trial, with a time more than 30 seconds quicker than second placed Daniel Harm. The professional men’s time trial will be run in August at the USPro Championships.

Results

Elite men: 35km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team) 0:44:45.4 2 Daniel Harm 0:00:30.2 3 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike Racing/Te) 0:00:53.2 4 Philip Mooney (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:00:53.6 5 Richard Feldman (DC (Durance Cyclewor) 0:00:53.8 6 Kevin Rowe (Escalera Racing Club) 0:00:54.8 7 Greg Krause 0:00:57.1 8 Jesse Moore (California Giant Cyc) 0:01:06.2 9 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:01:18.0 10 Sam Johnson (Lake Washington Velo) 0:01:24.6 11 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/CCB Racing) 0:01:24.9 12 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racin) 0:01:28.3 13 Christopher Parrish (Lake Washington Velo) 0:01:28.9 14 Quinn Keogh (Landrover-Orbea Cycl) 0:01:31.2 15 Shane Buysse (SoCalCycling.com/soc) 0:01:39.2 16 Timothy Mitchell (CCB/CCB Racing) 0:01:49.9 17 Zachary Tittensor (VeloCity Cyclists/Ca) 0:01:58.9 18 Brandon Gritters (Southern California ) 0:02:00.5 19 Ian Stanford (GrandStay Hotels) 0:02:01.8 20 Michael Mathis (Century Road Club As) 0:02:02.6 21 David Wenger (Super Squadra/Bicycl) 0:02:16.2 22 Sam Krieg (Idaho Cycling Enthus) 0:02:19.3 23 Sean Passage (Lake Washington Velo) 0:02:21.1 24 David Glick (RIDECLEAN) 0:02:29.9 25 James Mattis (California Giant Cyc) 0:02:45.8 26 David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Ca) 0:02:57.5 27 Norman Bryner (MiDuole) 0:02:59.8 28 Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport/cole spor) 0:03:20.4 29 Aaron Sander 0:03:21.4 30 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Hotel San Jose/) 0:03:24.6 31 Andrew Boone 0:03:30.8 32 Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN) 0:03:36.0 33 Galen Mitterman 0:03:38.9 34 Vincent Owens (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:03:39.1 35 Chris Aten (Camelback Cycling Cl) 0:03:42.7 36 Joshua Liberles (Ten Speed Drive Raci) 0:03:58.6 37 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:04:08.3 38 Sergio Hernandez (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:04:24.3 39 Taylor Kneuven (Liquid Cycling Club/) 0:05:01.2 40 Brian Bosch (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:05:13.5 41 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon) 0:05:15.1 42 Coulton Hartrich (Santo Cycling Team) 0:05:19.5 43 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:05:39.4 44 Mark Shimahara (TEAM CLIF BAR Cyclin) 45 Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels) 0:05:40.0 46 Kai Applequist (Escalera Racing Club) 0:07:00.1 47 Edward Harris (B&L Bikes) 0:07:13.1 48 Carl Hoefer 0:07:57.0 49 Benjamin Liu (Alliance Cycling Tea) 0:11:23.8 50 Phillip Elsasser 0:12:27.0 DNF Steve Reaney (California Giant Cyc) DNF Brian Forbes (RIDECLEAN) DNF William O'donnell (Westwood Velo/Westwo) DNF Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)

Elite/U23 women: 35km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) 0:47:38.7 2 Amber Neben (Webcor) 0:00:38.6 3 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:26.8 4 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO II) 0:01:30.1 5 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:14.5 6 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:44.0 7 Kimberly Anderson 0:03:01.4 8 Meredith Miller (Altoona Bicycle Club) 0:03:22.1 9 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 ) 0:03:39.0 10 Amber Rais 0:03:42.7 11 Ruth Clemence (Specialized Designs ) 0:03:42.9 12 Janel Holcomb (Alto Velo Racing Clu) 0:03:44.1 13 Rebecca Much (XXX Racing) 0:04:10.6 14 Jenn Halladay (Bobs Bicycles Cyclin) 0:04:29.8 15 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:04:36.4 16 Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:04:54.1 17 Nicole Evans (Salt Lake City Cycli) 0:05:14.2 18 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:05:53.1 19 Tyler Stewart 0:05:53.7 20 Heather Jackson 0:05:56.3 21 Jennifer Wheeler (Lake Washington Velo) 22 Heather Pryor (Touchstone Climbing) 0:06:19.6 23 Tayler Wiles (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:06:32.1 24 Emily Foxman (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra) 0:06:38.0 25 Jennifer Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo ) 0:06:59.0 26 Maura Kinsella (Alto Velo Racing Clu) 0:06:59.2 27 Andrea Dvorak (COLAVITA/BACI presen) 0:07:16.8 28 Ashley James (Team Kenda) 0:07:33.4 29 Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 0:07:49.8 30 Judy Jenkins (Specialized Designs ) 0:08:26.2 31 Ally Stacher (Veloce Velo/Webcor B) 0:09:08.3 32 Marlo Stoutenburg (Ranchos Cycling Club) 0:09:36.6 33 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 0:09:39.4 34 Rachel Warner (NC Cycling) 0:10:34.1 35 Jane Wolcott (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra) 0:10:43.8 36 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda) 0:12:18.1 37 Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic C) 0:15:07.3 38 Netana Hotimsky (ColoBikeLaw.com) 0:20:21.3 DNF Arielle Wiles (Specialized Designs ) DNF Lindsay Myers (Veloce Velo/Webcor B) DNF Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling) DNF Haley Juno-Galdes DNF Jade Wilcoxson DNF Louise Smyth (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) DNF Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 ) DNF Carmen Small (COLAVITA/BACI presen) DNF Katheryn Curi Mattis (Veloce Velo/Webcor B) DNF Jessica Phillips (COLAVITA/BACI presen)

Junior Men 10-12: 12km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (International Christ) 0:19:32.4 2 Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 0:00:05.9 3 Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:00:37.0 4 Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:00:39.2 5 Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:00:56.7 6 James Todd (Frazier Cycling) 0:01:00.5 7 Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling) 0:01:09.2 8 Duncan Reid (Peninsula Cycle Club) 0:01:36.0 9 Cade Bickmore (Flatiron Flyers Juni) 0:01:36.1 10 Daniel Willett (Southern California ) 0:01:44.8 11 Jeremy Lopez (Southern California ) 0:01:47.6 12 Bo Knickman 0:01:51.5 13 Eric Brunner 0:02:01.7 14 Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling) 0:02:07.6 15 Gianni Kennard 0:02:39.1 16 Nathan Lebauer (Artemis) 0:02:51.4 17 Alexander West 0:03:00.1 18 Maxl Freeman 0:03:28.3 19 Jacob Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:03:37.5 20 James Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 0:03:39.5 21 Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 0:03:46.3 22 Nick Oestreich (International Christ) 0:03:49.5 23 Tate Harper (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:03:50.5 24 Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:04:10.4 25 Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 0:04:11.5 26 David Polley (White Mountain Road ) 0:04:44.9 27 Harry Brelsford 0:05:30.0 28 Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/) 0:05:37.6 29 Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 0:05:45.7 30 Nolan Brunner 0:05:50.0 31 Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First) 0:05:51.7 32 Graydon Anderson (Young Endurance Athl) 0:06:26.2 33 Kyle Kirby (International Christ) 0:06:29.0 34 Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling/Fraz) 0:06:45.6 35 Erik Hammerquist (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 0:07:21.3 36 Eric Calder (Les Amis) 0:07:41.8 37 Nicholas Townes (Les Amis/Les Amis Cy) 0:07:54.6 38 Andrew Singer (International Christ) 0:08:08.5

Junior men 13-14: 12km 1 Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) 0:17:15.2 2 Philip O'Donnell (Frazier Cycling) 0:00:15.7 3 William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:00:24.9 4 Broderick Hartley (Unattached) 0:01:14.3 5 Tulio Weber (El Grupo Youth Cycli) 0:01:17.1 6 Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:01:20.4 7 Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Rac) 0:01:25.1 8 Diego Binatena (Ironfly) 0:01:26.5 9 Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling) 0:01:36.7 10 Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Rac) 0:01:40.1 11 Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cyclin) 0:01:44.2 12 Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club As) 0:01:44.6 13 Zachary Edwards (Racelab U-23 Cycling) 0:01:55.9 14 jordan zhdanov (Encino Velo Cycling) 0:01:58.9 15 Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:01:59.1 16 Douglas Hall (Team Velosport Club/) 0:01:59.4 17 William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cyc) 0:02:02.1 18 Ryan Grant (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:02:03.0 19 Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club) 0:02:09.6 20 Griffin Wigert (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:02:11.5 21 Nathan Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:02:11.6 22 Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 0:02:13.7 23 Dylan Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:02:15.6 24 Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team) 0:02:16.6 25 Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 0:02:20.1 26 Justin Griffin (Unattached) 0:02:20.7 27 Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team) 0:02:21.5 28 Maxx Chance (Unattached) 0:02:23.2 29 SAMUEL BELL (International Christ) 0:02:27.1 30 Kenny Polley (White Mountain Road) 0:02:33.6 31 Everett Jones (Baraboo Sharks) 0:02:34.3 32 Annan Hildebrand (Southern California) 0:02:38.9 33 David O'Brien (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 0:02:43.8 34 Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycle) 0:02:47.9 35 Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:02:50.2 36 Shaner LeBauer (Artemis) 0:02:50.8 37 Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing) 0:02:52.7 38 Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:02:57.2 39 Samuel Rosenberg (Unattached) 0:02:59.8 40 Brian Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling) 0:03:04.4 41 Quinten Kirby (International Christ) 0:03:14.4 42 Stanley Goto (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:03:17.9 43 Reid Smith (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:03:26.5 44 Lucas Weyand (Unattached) 0:03:27.4 45 Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 0:03:28.3 46 Davis Wilkey (Black Sheep Junior C) 0:03:34.4 47 Stephen Haas (Black Sheep Junior C) 0:03:37.7 48 Jonathan Christensen (Rocket Sports Racing) 0:03:38.6 49 Nathan Rico (Team Velosport Club/) 0:03:46.9 50 Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling) 0:03:48.6 51 Charles Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle) 0:04:02.9 52 Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cyc) 0:04:06.8 53 Cormac Dunn (Unattached) 0:04:12.5 54 Troy Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 0:04:27.7 55 Jason Saltzman (Morgan Stanley Cycli) 0:04:36.6 56 Logan Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo) 0:04:36.7 57 Luke Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo) 0:04:37.6 58 Liam Dunn (Unattached) 0:04:41.9 59 Robert Terra (Rocket Sports Racing) 0:04:43.2 60 Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:05:02.5 61 Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 0:05:04.5 62 Glenn Ponath (Unattached) 0:05:21.0 63 Enzo Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycle) 0:06:46.1 64 Chase Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 0:07:03.0 65 Nathan Goldberg (GP Velotek) 0:08:20.3 DNF Marcelo Cleveland (Southern California) DNF Shane Scoggin (National Capital Vel) DNF Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Clu) DNF Carlo Villarreal (Unattached)

Junior Men 15-16: 24km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (Idaho Cycling Enthus) 0:34:47.7 2 Logan Owen (Lake Washington Velo) 0:00:13.2 3 Gregory Daniel 0:00:39.4 4 Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle ) 0:00:41.2 5 Alexey Vermeulen (Priority Health Cycl) 0:00:58.7 6 Kyle Torres (Team Velosport Club) 0:01:01.4 7 Thomas Wrona (Raleigh Allstars Cyc) 0:01:06.1 8 Tyler Hanson (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:01:07.7 9 John (Jack) Funk (Team Power Train) 0:01:18.6 10 Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davi) 0:01:26.1 11 Dean Haas (Black Sheep Junior C) 0:01:27.7 12 Jonathon Schilling (Big Shark Bicycle Co) 0:01:30.9 13 Alistair Eckmann (Team Specialized Rac) 0:01:47.8 14 Colby Waitmolyneux 0:01:55.4 15 Darrell Kohli (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Tea) 0:02:14.2 16 William Richter (Carolina Junior Deve) 0:02:30.4 17 Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling) 0:02:32.3 18 Daniel Ward (Forest Acres Cycling) 0:02:33.9 19 Travis Monroe (CMG Racing Team/Hamm) 0:02:40.2 20 Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling) 0:02:41.2 21 Tyler Williams 0:02:49.0 22 Michael Dessau 0:02:50.0 23 Nicholas Tarrant (Southern California ) 0:02:52.3 24 Andy Su 0:03:01.0 25 Justin Mauch (National Capital Vel) 0:03:06.8 26 Stephen Marcucci (Team DNA Racing/DNA ) 0:03:09.8 27 Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/) 0:03:23.3 28 Ian Moore (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:03:28.6 29 Noah Williams (GS Tenzing) 0:03:29.4 30 Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling) 0:03:35.8 31 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing/FFK) 0:03:37.3 32 Dag Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:03:40.4 33 Erik Volotzky (Cycle World/Cycle Wo) 0:03:40.6 34 Miguel Bryon 0:03:42.9 35 Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling) 0:03:46.2 36 Josef Nygaard (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:03:47.9 37 Grahmm Smith (Team Power Train) 0:03:52.4 38 Max Cronyn (El Grupo Youth Cycli) 0:03:56.5 39 Tyler Schwartz (JET Cycling/JETCycli) 0:03:56.9 40 Lucas Wardein (Orlando Road Club In) 0:03:57.4 41 Hunter Stewart 0:04:07.2 42 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Rac) 0:04:10.2 43 John Noonan (WestSide Cycling/RMC) 0:04:20.4 44 Rudyard Peterson (Priority Health Cycl) 0:04:45.7 45 Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development) 0:04:56.5 46 Andrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling/Fraz) 0:05:02.4 47 Jackson Long (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:05:06.4 48 Michael Shein (Team Velosport Club/) 0:05:10.1 49 Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 0:05:10.8 50 Justin Belcher (Greensboro Velo Club) 0:05:25.9 51 John Ryan (Team Bicycles Inc./T) 0:05:26.6 52 Hunter Stephenson (Carolina Junior Deve) 0:05:37.1 53 Theoren Loo (Des Moines Cycle Clu) 0:05:41.5 54 Avi Mahan (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 0:05:49.2 55 Drew Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/) 0:05:53.0 56 Andrew Osgood (Valley Spokesmen/VSR) 0:05:53.6 57 Samuel Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:06:02.4 58 Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:06:19.9 59 Sam Trop (Young Endurance Athl) 0:06:33.4 60 Christopher Calder (Carolina Junior Deve) 0:06:41.4 61 Samuel Tomaka (Frazier Cycling/Fraz) 0:06:41.6 62 Christopher Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 0:06:41.7 63 Paul Price (Forest Acres Cycling) 0:06:53.5 64 Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:07:17.3 65 Avery Wilson (National Capital Vel) 0:07:21.4 66 Weston Coker (Forest Acres Cycling) 0:07:27.3 67 Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 0:08:05.3 68 Ernesto Santiesteban (Major Motion Cycling) 0:08:40.6 69 ZANE Torre (JET Cycling/JETCycli) 0:11:33.8 DNF Alex Darville (Echelon Santa Barbar) DNF Richard Newman

Junior Men 17-18: 24km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 G Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes Developmen) 0:32:49.2 2 Eamon Franck (Team Specialized Rac) 0:02:01.7 3 Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road ) 0:02:08.4 4 Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team) 0:02:14.4 5 Ben Gabardi (Herring Gas Cycling/) 0:02:19.9 6 Anders Newbury (Hot Tubes Developmen) 0:02:24.7 7 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Rac) 0:02:27.2 8 Jacob Arnold (Carolina Flyers) 0:02:30.0 9 Neal Forbes (Prochain Cycling) 0:02:36.0 10 David Kessler 0:02:47.9 11 Michael Reidenbach (Catoctin Cycling Clu) 0:02:59.1 12 William Zellmer (CMG Racing Team/Hamm) 0:03:10.0 13 Davis Bentley (Whole Athlete) 0:03:20.6 14 Jeffrey Perrin (WestSide Cycling/RMC) 0:03:28.2 15 Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners ) 0:03:29.7 16 Ryan Eastman (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:03:33.0 17 Adam Hodes (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:03:35.1 18 Taylor Clements (Major Motion Cycling) 0:03:39.1 19 Andrew Hemesath (Front Rangers Cyclin) 0:03:40.4 20 Paul Lynch (Corner Cycle Cycling) 0:03:44.0 21 Kristopher Jorgenson (CMG Racing Team/Hamm) 0:03:48.4 22 Alex Parks (TriStar Cycling Team) 0:03:48.9 23 Robert Chorost (RIDECLEAN) 0:03:52.7 24 Andreas Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davi) 0:03:54.0 25 David Benkoski (Team Specialized Rac) 0:03:54.1 26 Peter Taylor (Team Specialized Rac) 0:03:54.9 27 John Tomlinson (XXX Racing) 0:03:58.0 28 Wes Holloway (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:03:59.2 29 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Rac) 0:03:59.5 30 Nathaniel Beams (Prochain Cycling) 31 Gabriel Murray (Black Sheep Junior C) 0:04:00.6 32 Chandler Knop (Front Rangers Cyclin) 0:04:00.8 33 Michael Pincus (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 0:04:04.0 34 Zachary Semian (Chester County Cycli) 0:04:04.3 35 Ben Bertiger (Major Motion Cycling) 0:04:05.9 36 William Rader (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 0:04:15.0 37 Daniel Tisdell (Team Specialized Rac) 0:04:17.7 38 Jake Boone (Team Bicycles Inc./T) 0:04:24.1 39 Tanner Putt (Cole Sport/cole spor) 0:04:28.8 40 Taylor Warren (Colavita Racing Inc.) 41 Nick Newcomb (Whole Athlete) 0:04:29.5 42 Joe Prettyman (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 0:04:30.0 43 Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club As) 44 Jos Chalmers (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:04:32.4 45 Andrew Bennett (Team Specialized Rac) 0:04:32.6 46 Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 0:04:39.1 47 Kevin Mcguire (ACT) 0:04:39.3 48 Kendal Johnson 0:04:40.9 49 Taylor Gaines (Prochain Cycling) 0:04:43.0 50 David Goodman (Frazier Cycling/Fraz) 0:04:43.6 51 Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club In) 0:04:47.1 52 Michael Dziedzic (Bicycle Ranch) 0:04:50.7 53 Robin Carpenter (Young Medalists/Team) 0:05:07.8 54 Ethan Moorhead (Violet Crown Sports ) 0:05:09.6 55 Taylor Birmann (Priority Health Cycl) 0:05:09.7 56 Joel Acosta (Major Motion Cycling) 0:05:13.7 57 Jesse Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling) 0:05:15.0 58 Parker Kyzer (Greenville Spinners ) 0:05:21.8 59 Juan Carmona (Young Medalists/Team) 0:05:22.8 60 Jonathan Acosta (Major Motion Cycling) 0:05:25.3 61 Scott Stern (Southern California ) 0:05:25.7 62 Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbar) 0:05:31.4 63 Trevor Larsen (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 64 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 0:05:33.5 65 Aj Snovel (Davis Bike Club/Davi) 0:05:42.1 66 Angelo Roman (CMG Racing Team/Hamm) 0:05:44.8 67 Vance Fletcher (Des Moines Cycle Clu) 0:05:49.8 68 Royce Strange (GS Tenzing) 0:05:52.2 69 Alexander Meyer (St Paul Bicycle Raci) 0:05:57.7 70 Michael Small (Central Arkansas Vel) 0:06:00.5 71 Rhys Rathbun 0:06:08.0 72 Merrill Lutsky (Silver Cycling/Silve) 0:06:09.2 73 Alex Jensen 0:06:09.5 74 Spencer Jordan (Fayetteville Wheelme) 0:06:23.3 75 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 0:06:28.0 76 Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/Team) 0:06:39.3 77 Jacob White (Team Power Train) 0:06:44.6 78 Jeffrey Alpert (Young Medalists/Team) 0:06:52.0 79 Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling) 0:06:52.9 80 Samuel Phillips 0:07:00.5 81 Kevin Burgess (Carolina Junior Deve) 0:07:11.8 82 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 0:07:16.2 83 Alexander Gee (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:07:19.2 84 Griffin Stone (Stevens Bicycle Raci) 0:07:24.8 85 Benjamin Monaghan (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:07:26.1 86 Phillip Somers (Wheatland Wheelers/L) 0:07:31.0 87 Ian Sewalt 0:07:41.7 88 Clinton Anderson (Northwest Velo/First) 0:07:45.0 89 Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing As) 0:07:49.0 90 Russell Tindol (Frazier Cycling) 0:07:57.7 91 Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 0:08:02.9 92 Cole Sprague 0:08:14.2 93 Michael Raynor (Velosports Racing As) 0:08:14.3 94 David Brookes (National Capital Vel) 0:08:43.2 95 Cesar Simmons (Major Motion Cycling) 0:08:53.6 96 Redding Shelby (Team Bicycles Inc./T) 0:08:54.5 97 Tanner Robison (Logan Race Club) 0:09:04.7 98 Wyatt Briggs (Uwharrie Wheelmen/po) 0:09:21.9 99 Kyle Anderson (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 0:09:49.5 100 Joseph Christensen (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 0:10:30.1 101 Oliver Hiller (Corner Cycle Cycling) 0:11:02.2 102 Ian Sullivan (Velosports Racing As) 0:13:02.4 DNF Luke Lininger (Bicycle Shack Racing)

U23 men: 35km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Cyc) 0:44:34.3 2 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:00:13.6 3 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling ) 0:00:45.0 4 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:00:47.4 5 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannonda) 0:01:14.0 6 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:01:22.2 7 Travis Burandt (Team Hotel San Jose/) 0:01:30.9 8 Andrew Barker (Team 5280 Magazine) 0:01:34.8 9 Walker Savidge (VMG/FELT) 0:01:40.2 10 Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling ) 0:01:43.3 11 Alex Howes (Clif Bar Development) 0:01:54.7 12 Daniel Summerhill (VMG/FELT) 0:02:06.1 13 Evan Huffman (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:02:23.1 14 Chad Haga (Super Squadra) 0:02:33.7 15 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:02:53.8 16 Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pr) 0:02:54.6 17 Peter Salon (VMG/FELT) 0:03:01.9 18 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:03:05.2 19 Dave Hackworthy (St Paul Bicycle Raci) 0:03:08.4 20 Alfredo Cruz (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:13.0 21 Nathaniel Wilson (Lateral Stress Velo ) 0:03:20.8 22 Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling Team) 0:03:27.8 23 Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo ) 0:03:29.9 24 Gavin Mannion 0:03:30.8 25 Max Korus (University of Pennsy) 0:03:32.0 26 Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fuel) 0:03:32.5 27 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/) 0:03:37.6 28 Travis Mccabe (Camelback Cycling Cl) 0:03:41.9 29 Andrew Dahlheim (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 0:03:45.5 30 Dustin Eskelson (MiDuole) 0:03:57.2 31 Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:03:59.3 32 Connor Mccutcheon 0:04:10.1 33 Chris Stastny (California Giant Cyc) 0:04:12.2 34 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:04:12.3 35 Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team) 0:04:12.5 36 Kolt Bates (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 0:04:27.8 37 Emerson Oronte (IF Racing/Team Ora p) 0:04:46.4 38 Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Heal) 0:04:46.5 39 Maxwell Durtschi (CMG Racing Team/Hamm) 0:04:50.5 40 Stephen Housley (TriStar Cycling Team) 0:04:58.6 41 Shannon Morgan (BikeReg.com/Cannonda) 0:05:05.9 42 Josh Yeaton 0:05:22.6 43 Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners ) 0:05:33.6 44 Ryan La Pier (Velosport Racing/FFK) 0:05:36.1 45 Cory Bruno 0:05:43.7 46 Corey Farrell (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:05:45.5 47 Cory Greenberg (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:06:05.2 48 Eric Landman (CA Pools Racing/CA P) 0:06:20.9 49 Michael Stone (Greenville Spinners ) 0:06:22.9 50 Charlie Avis (Trek Livestrong U23 ) 0:06:35.9 51 Elliott Craddock (VMG/FELT) 0:06:45.3 52 Dylan Jones (Racelab U-23 Cycling) 0:07:09.4 53 Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelme) 0:07:13.6 54 Charles Cassin 0:07:13.8 55 Jacob Ashton 0:07:35.2 56 David Talbott (TriStar Cycling Team) 0:07:37.2 57 Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo) 0:07:45.6 58 Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and) 0:08:13.1 59 Marcel Delisser (Team Oregon) 0:08:19.0 60 Craig Magee 0:08:38.7 61 Nathanael Christensen (Delta Velo/Williams ) 0:08:57.6 62 Stephen Liguori (Fayetteville Wheelme) 0:12:33.1 DNF Ethan Lyons DNF Andrew Llewellyn (Kentucky Flyers Cycl) DNF John Bennett (California Giant Cyc) DNF Rob Squire DNF John Angelatos DNF Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles) DNF Tucker Gerald (Dallas Racing) DNF Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Connor Oleary (Racelab U-23 Cycling) DNF Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation El) DNF Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cycling) DNF Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strate) DNF Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) DNF Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling )

Junior Women 10-12: 12km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenna Gardner (PCIM) 0:21:39.0 2 Julyn Aguila 0:00:58.2 3 Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Juni) 0:01:19.0 4 Skylar Schneider 0:01:57.6 5 Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 0:02:31.9 6 Joann Ponath 0:02:54.6 7 Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 0:03:34.9 8 Moriah Swan 0:03:37.7 9 Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cyclin) 0:03:38.1 10 Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:03:42.7 11 Chloe Reeves (Rapid Wheelmen) 0:06:29.3 DNF Alexandra Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/)

Junior Women 15-16: 24km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda) 0:42:23.3 2 Addyson Albershardt (Team Kenda) 0:00:09.4 3 Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling/Fraz) 0:00:13.2 4 Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross/) 0:00:27.5 5 Bailey Semian (Chester County Cycli) 0:01:05.9 6 Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycli) 0:01:22.2 7 Allyson Beach (Bay City Breakers) 0:02:48.3 8 Sara Youmans (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:02:49.2 9 Page Robertson (Tieni Duro Junior Cy) 0:03:22.5 10 Niki Reker 0:03:23.8 11 Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 0:03:33.5 12 Karla Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 0:04:26.3 13 Madison Tuggle 0:05:15.6 14 Tara Mccormick (Helens Racing/Helens) 0:05:21.8 15 Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 0:05:25.1 16 Larisa Wade (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 0:05:27.3 17 Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:05:53.8 18 Ashley Stpierre (BYRDS (Boise Young R) 0:06:42.3 19 Kaitlyn Lawrence (Vortex Cycling Club/) 0:06:49.8 DNF Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young R) DNF Avivah Hotimsky (ColoBikeLaw.com)

Junior Women 13-14: 12km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycl) 0:19:40.8 2 Laurel Rathbun 0:00:25.0 3 Emma White (Capital Bicycle Raci) 0:00:32.4 4 Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycl) 0:00:51.6 5 Katrina Howard (Vapor Racing) 0:01:09.9 6 Claire Vanekdom (Artemis) 0:01:21.6 7 Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling) 0:01:23.7 8 Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 0:01:31.8 9 Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling) 0:01:37.5 10 Claire Jensen (Peanut Butter & Co. ) 0:01:49.9 11 Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycli) 0:01:50.8 12 Hannah Swan 0:02:08.4 13 Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:02:27.4 14 Hannah Mcdade (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 0:03:10.3 15 Madeleine Boutet 0:03:43.3 16 S Fernanda Polanco (Major Motion Cycling) 0:04:04.7 17 Marta Morris 0:04:36.5 18 Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cyclin) 0:04:41.4 19 Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling) 0:04:54.5 20 Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling) 0:05:01.2 DNF Kayla Sterling (Plano Athletic Cycli)