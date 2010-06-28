Trending

Routley holds off Randell for Canadian title

Langlois wins sprint for third

Image 1 of 21

THe elite men's podium (l-r): Andrew Randell, Will Routley and Bruno Langlois.

THe elite men's podium (l-r): Andrew Randell, Will Routley and Bruno Langlois.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

The original break goes clear.

The original break goes clear.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) marked by Ryan Roth (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy).

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) marked by Ryan Roth (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) bridged up to the break quickly.

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) bridged up to the break quickly.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies, centre).

David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies, centre).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) and Martin Gilbert (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy).

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) and Martin Gilbert (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team) follows Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions).

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team) follows Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Chase group powers up to the leaders.

Chase group powers up to the leaders.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK) and Fran

Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK) and Fran
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) wins the sprint for third.

Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) wins the sprint for third.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) takes it.

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) takes it.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) and Andrew Randell (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) contest the sprint.

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) and Andrew Randell (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) contest the sprint.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

The peloton strung out on a climb.

The peloton strung out on a climb.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and William Goodfellow bridge to the leaders.

David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and William Goodfellow bridge to the leaders.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

Steve Bauer was directing the efforts of SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy.

Steve Bauer was directing the efforts of SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) at the front of the break.

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

Peloton descending.

Peloton descending.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

Andrew Randell (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) powers away on his own with a lap and a half to go.

Andrew Randell (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) powers away on his own with a lap and a half to go.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) takes the lead on the first climb of the final lap.

Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda) takes the lead on the first climb of the final lap.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Andrew Randell (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) and Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda)on the descent.

Andrew Randell (SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy) and Will Routley (Jelly Belly cycling p/b Kenda)on the descent.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

The U23 men's podium (l-r):Jesse Reams, Arnaud Papillon and David Boily.

The U23 men's podium (l-r):Jesse Reams, Arnaud Papillon and David Boily.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Once again, road nationals proved that it's the one event of the year where there are no absolute favourites. It doesn't matter whether you are a pro with one of the top teams in the world, or a domestically-based rider, this race has shown time and again that any rider can rise to the occasion.

For the 2010 Canadian national road championship race in Edmonton, Alberta, this proved to be particularly true, as first time winner Will Routley (Jelly Belly) was awarded the right to race in the maple leaf for the next 12 months.

Despite overnight rain, race day dawned bright and sunny, with a promise of hot conditions to challenge riders. The organisers had managed to pull off the impressive feat of total road closure in the middle of a major city, allowing riders to race without the added burdens of rolling enclosures and yellow line rules.

The circuit was centred in Hawrelak Park, in the valley created by the North Saskatchewan River. This geographic feature dominated the 13km circuit, with riders climbing out of, and descending back into, the valley three times per lap. None of the climbs were particularly steep, but the cumulative impact of the constant ascents took their toll, especially as the temperature climbed into the high 20s.

The 182km, 14 lap men's race was aggressive from the gun. SpiderTech had the numbers, with 13 riders in the field, but they were going up against some heavy hitters - Svein Tuft and Christian Meier from Garmin-Transitions, Dominique Rollin from the Cervélo Test team, four riders from Kelly Benefit Strategies, led by Zach Bell and David Veilleux, plus Routley, Rob Britton (Bissell) and top sprinter Andrew Pinfold (United Healthcare).

SpiderTech team director Steve Bauer's plan seemed to be two-fold: tag along with any attempt by the danger riders to get away, and gradually put more and more team members up the road, as riders went across to the break. For the most part, they executed well, but just came up against a faster rider in the finish.

The early laps saw multiple efforts attempt to go up the road, but they clearly didn't contain the right mix of riders. One of the most dangerous was late in the second lap, when approximately 25 riders rolled off the front of the field, including Tuft, Bell and others, which the entire peloton scrambled to shut down.

On the third lap, the beginnings of what be the crucial move took place, with eight riders going clear - Ed Veal (La Bicicletta Elite Team), Jean-Michel Lachance and Andre Tremblay (Nativo-PG-Devinci), Bruno Langlois, Mark Batty and Randell (all SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy), Derrick St. John (Garneau Chaussures-Ogilvy Renault) and Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP).

By the beginning of lap five, the group was two minutes clear, and Routley decided it was time to bridge across, along with Equipe Quebec's William Goodfellow and Kelly Benefit's David Veilleux. Routley went across quickly, but Veilleux was left dangling in no-man's land for a couple of laps before finally joining the leaders.

Following this expansion of the leaders, yet another group began to chase and, powered by Britten, the group of five swelled the ranks of the leaders to 16. The vastly diminshed peloton finally began to chase in earnest on the tenth lap, pulling the leaders back to just over a minute up as Tuft, Meier and others went to the front. However, once the pros stopped setting the tempo the gap began to grow again.

"We were at the point where we tried to give it a final few digs," explained Tuft. "But Christian and I, even if we could have pulled it back, probably wouldn't have had anything left. That sort of thing would only work if everyone was committed, and there were too many guys hanging on."

As the gap had dropped, more small groups jumped across to the leaders, including François Parisien, Eric and David Boily (all SpiderTech), Trevor Connor (Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles), Michael Joannisse (Equipe Quebec), Ryan Aitcheson (Team Ontario), Arnaud Papillon (Equipe Quebec), Cody Campbell (Trek-Livestrong), Aaron Schooler (H&R Block), Jesse Reams (Cycling BC) and Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes).

The front group was now a peloton in its own right, and as the race entered its final three laps, it began to disintegrate under attacks. A front group of eight formed, containing Routley, Randell, Langlois, Veilleux, Britton, Jean Sebastien Perron (Garneau Chaussures-Ogilvy Renault) and Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo-PG-Devinci).

Randell took adavantage of a momentary lull in the action shortly after the race began the final two laps to make his own solo attack, and caught the group off guard, taking a 30-second lead quickly over the first climb. Routley was the only one to respond, and managed to make his way up to his rival as they started the last climb of lap 13.

"He [Randell] had a good gap, he was riding well; he was riding well all day," commented Routley. "Guys were looking at each other, and I just saw a good opportunity and went across on the second climb. The two of us rolled pretty good and held onto that 30 seconds."

Into the final lap the pair was holding a 35-second lead on the six remaining riders in the chase, while the rest of the group was over a minute back, and the Tuft/Rollin peloton had completely given up (eventually rolling in nine minutes down).

Over the first two climbs the duo worked together, taking turns setting the tempo on the climbs. However, on the final climb Routley jumped, gaining a few metres before Randell managed to rejoin him on the descent.

"I figured on that final climb it might be the time to have a try and I attacked, but he was really strong and didn't have much trouble catching up to me," said Routley.

Behind, the chase had gotten more organised, and was starting to reel them in, bringing Randell's team mate Bruno Langlois potentially back into the picture. Routley was forced to lead down the final descent and across the bridge over the North Saskatchewan River towards the finish in Hawerlak Park, while Randell sat on, waiting for the arrival of his team mate.

Fortunately for Routley, this put him in the lead at the narrow entrance to the Park, and he led out the final 200 metres to take the title ahead of Randell, with Langlois winning the sprint for third. Arnaud Paillon, the only U23 rider in the group, took the Under 23 title.

Andrew Randell, after being out in the break all day, to lose the national title by half a bike length, summed up his feelings in one succinct four letter word, and then elaborated: "Will rode a great race, and when it came down to the sprint I messed up, I really should have gone earlier. I should have jumped, I hesitated, and that's how it goes."

Steve Bauer commented: "We made three big mistakes out there today, we let Will Routley go across [to the break] without one of our guys, we let David Veilleux go across on his own and we let Rob Britton do it without a SpiderTech rider. We can't be doing that sort of thing with dangerous guys like that."

Will Routley couldn't keep the smile off his face, as he contemplated his victory. "Andrew was just sitting on, on the [final] descent and across the bridge, so I had to keep going. I tried to go hard enough to maintain the gap and go for the win, but as easy as possible to save something for the sprint. I felt pretty confident coming into [the sprint] that I had some sprinting legs in me.

"This means a lot, it's probably the best result I've ever had. Ever since junior mountain bike days I've thought I had a shot at nationals. I've been on the podium before, but never managed to do it... junior mountain bike, espoir mountain bike, then I switched to the road as an espoir... I've been trying for a long time, it's been 10 years of trying."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly cycling team p/b Kenda4:20:16
2Andrew Randell (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
3Bruno Langlois (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy0:00:11
4David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Rob Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling
6Jean Sebastien Perron (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy Renault
7Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Nativo-PG-Devinci
8Arnaud Papillon (Can) Team Quebec
9Jesse Reams (Can) Cycling BC0:01:22
10David Boily (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
11Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
12Derrick St. John (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy Renault
13Michael Joannisse (Can) Team Quebec
14Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP
15Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Team Ontario
16Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
17William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
18Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
19Charles Bryer (Can) Mazur Coaching/Wheels of Bloor
20Andre Tremblay (Can) Nativo-PG-Devinci
21Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
22Trevor Connor (Can) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:01:28
23Éric Boily (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy0:01:45
24François Parisien (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy0:01:49
25Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:02:22
26Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:06:11
27Vincent Quirion (Can) Team Quebec
28Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
29Jordan Cheyne (Can) Mazur Coaching/Wheels of Bloor
30Scott Manktelow (Can) Rundle Mountain Cycling Club0:08:19
31Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:08:45
32Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution0:08:56
33Maxime Joly-Smith (Can) Rocky Mountain/CIBC Wood Gundy0:09:03
34Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
35Shawn Goulet (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
36Jamie Riggs (Can) Team Ontario
37Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
38Lachlan Holmes (Can) Speed Theory
39Marvin Isaza Guzman (Can) Independent
40Evan Mundy (Can) Team Ontario
41Trevor Gunderson (Can) Pedalhead Road Works
42John Stewart (Can) Mazur Coaching/Wheels of Bloor
43Pierrick Naud (Can) Team Quebec
44Josh Gillingham (Can) Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc/ISCorp Cycling
45Cuylar Conly (Can) Team Saskatchewan
46Devon Novakowski (Can) Team Ontario
47Kyle Fry (Can) Peterborough Cycling Club
48Bradley Clifford (Can) Team Saskatchewan
49Kevin Massicotte (Can) Team Ontario
50Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
51Warren MacDonald (Can) Nine2FivePro.com
52Andrew Pinfold (Can) United Health Care p/b Maxxis
53Colin Reinholt (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team
54Martin Gilbert (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
55Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
56Charles Dionne (Can) FLY V Australia
57Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
58Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
58Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions
60Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
61Keir Plaice (Can) Team Ontario
62Nathan MacDonald (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
63Owen Harrison (Can) Cycling BC
64Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Team Ontario
64Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
66Hugo Houle (Can) Team Quebec
67Guillaume Boivin (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
68Keith Jones (Can) Cycling BC
69Jean Francois Racine (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy Renault
70Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
71Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
72Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
73Christopher Hillier (Can) Colavita Racing Inc
74Charly Vives (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
75Chris McGarity (Can) Team Saskatchewan
76Nicholas Jendzjowsky (Can) Pedalhead Road Works
77Dylan Sebel (Can) Team Coastal
78Jeff Barnes (Can) Mercy/Specialized
79Ryan Roth (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy0:09:12
80Keven Lacombe (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy0:09:16
81Robin Baillie (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:10:00
82Justin Steeds (Can) Mazur Coaching/Wheels of Bloor0:11:31
83Shaun Adamson (Can) Scott Racing p/b The Cyclery0:11:53
DNFMarsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFEd Veal (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team
DNFMatthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFDave Vukets (Can) Hennebont Cyclisme
DNFShane Savage (Can) Mighty Cycling
DNFClayton Meisner (Can) Olympia
DNFRoddi Lega (Can) Pedalhead
DNFMichael Stickland (Can) Pedalhead Road Works
DNFSean Barr (Can) Pedalhead Road Works
DNFRobert Simpson (Can) Pedalhead Road Works
DNFTrev Williams (Can) Speed Theory
DNFPaul Berry (Can) Spoke
DNFMark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFChris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFChristiaan deVries (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
DNFDan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFAdam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFGordon Jewett (Can) Rundle Mountain Cycling Club
DNFZane Westerbeek (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
DNFRyan Correy (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
DNFBrian Robinson (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
DNFGraham Rudge (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFDan Wood (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFCameron McKnight (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFKyle Anderson (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFJonathan Wood (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFAndrew Cullingham (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFMark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFBailey McKnight (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFJacob Schwingboth (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFBrody Pasciullo (Can) Thunder Bay Cycling Club
DNFBoris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFCody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
DNFSam Loud (Can) Westwood Cycle Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFDavid Gonda (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
DNFNicolas Andrichuk (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
DNFMike Rothengatter (Can) Cycling BC
DNFColter Young (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFJustin Middleton (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFCody Canning (Can) ERTC/Revolution Cycle
DNFSebastian Jozwiak (Can) Lifesport
DNFTimothy Burton (Can) mbrc.org-gears
DNFSimon Gagnon-Brassard (Can) Nativo-PG-Devinci
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Rio Tinto-Martin Swiss
DNSJamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
DNSShawn Taylor (Can) Cafe Racers
DNSStephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle p/b Top Gear

 

Latest on Cyclingnews