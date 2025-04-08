2025 gravel national champions index

By published

A guide to who is wearing the jersey of a gravel national champion and when the title battles take place

UCI Gravel World Series Wörthersee 2025
UCI Gravel World Series Wörthersee 2025, where the Austrian Championships were also decided (Image credit: Wörthersee Gravel)
As gravel continues to grow as a discipline so too does the formal recognition of top riders from among its ranks and it's not just the rainbow striped jersey that comes with a world title in the discipline that is up for grabs – the list of national champions too is growing.

From South Africa to Spain and the United States, the battles for the national titles are unfolding throughout the year. For some winning is a matter of pride, for others an essential stepping stone either to the World Championships or opportunities across the spectrum of gravel events, whether it be among the new wave of UCI races or those within the more established yet informal setting of the United States.

2025 National Championships
DateNation2025 Women's winner2025 Men's winner2024 Women's winner2024 Men's winner
April 6South AfricaHayley PreenMarco JoubertDanielle StrydromMarc Pritzen
April 6AustriaJana GigeleLukas PöstlbergerTheresa Rindler-BachlSebastian Schönberger
April 26AustraliaRow 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Courtney SherwellBrendan Johnston
May 10SpainRow 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Sofia RodriguezJosé Manuel Díaz
June 15CanadaRow 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Katja VerkerkAdam Roberge
July 27ItalyRow 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Giada BorghesiSamuele Zoccarato
August 2FinlandRow 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5
August 16NordicRow 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Tiia TulokasAntti-Jussi Juntunen
September 14BritainRow 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Annabel FisherConnor Swift
September 20United StatesRow 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Lauren StephensBrennan Wertz
September 28NetherlandsRow 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Lorena WiebesTijmen Eising
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

