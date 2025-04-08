2025 gravel national champions index

As gravel continues to grow as a discipline so too does the formal recognition of top riders from among its ranks and it's not just the rainbow striped jersey that comes with a world title in the discipline that is up for grabs – the list of national champions too is growing.

From South Africa to Spain and the United States, the battles for the national titles are unfolding throughout the year. For some winning is a matter of pride, for others an essential stepping stone either to the World Championships or opportunities across the spectrum of gravel events, whether it be among the new wave of UCI races or those within the more established yet informal setting of the United States.

Cyclingnews has once again been keeping track of these championships as they are announced and new champions when they are crowned so read on for a full list of all the riders who will be venturing out on the gravel in their national colours.



Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 National Championships Date Nation 2025 Women's winner 2025 Men's winner 2024 Women's winner 2024 Men's winner April 6 South Africa Hayley Preen Marco Joubert Danielle Strydrom Marc Pritzen April 6 Austria Jana Gigele Lukas Pöstlberger Theresa Rindler-Bachl Sebastian Schönberger April 26 Australia Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Courtney Sherwell Brendan Johnston May 10 Spain Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Sofia Rodriguez José Manuel Díaz June 15 Canada Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Katja Verkerk Adam Roberge July 27 Italy Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Giada Borghesi Samuele Zoccarato August 2 Finland Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 August 16 Nordic Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Tiia Tulokas Antti-Jussi Juntunen September 14 Britain Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Annabel Fisher Connor Swift September 20 United States Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Lauren Stephens Brennan Wertz September 28 Netherlands Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Lorena Wiebes Tijmen Eising

* Not all national championships dates have been confirmed so more will be added as they become available