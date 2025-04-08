2025 gravel national champions index
A guide to who is wearing the jersey of a gravel national champion and when the title battles take place
As gravel continues to grow as a discipline so too does the formal recognition of top riders from among its ranks and it's not just the rainbow striped jersey that comes with a world title in the discipline that is up for grabs – the list of national champions too is growing.
From South Africa to Spain and the United States, the battles for the national titles are unfolding throughout the year. For some winning is a matter of pride, for others an essential stepping stone either to the World Championships or opportunities across the spectrum of gravel events, whether it be among the new wave of UCI races or those within the more established yet informal setting of the United States.
Cyclingnews has once again been keeping track of these championships as they are announced and new champions when they are crowned so read on for a full list of all the riders who will be venturing out on the gravel in their national colours.
For a full list of last year's Gravel National Championships winners and news see our index from 2024 and you can also check out our index from 2023. There is also plenty more gravel news available on our gravel home page and the UCI Gravel World Series and Unbound Gravel hubs.
Gravel national championships news
Gravel national champions index
|Date
|Nation
|2025 Women's winner
|2025 Men's winner
|2024 Women's winner
|2024 Men's winner
|April 6
|South Africa
|Hayley Preen
|Marco Joubert
|Danielle Strydrom
|Marc Pritzen
|April 6
|Austria
|Jana Gigele
|Lukas Pöstlberger
|Theresa Rindler-Bachl
|Sebastian Schönberger
|April 26
|Australia
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Courtney Sherwell
|Brendan Johnston
|May 10
|Spain
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Sofia Rodriguez
|José Manuel Díaz
|June 15
|Canada
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Katja Verkerk
|Adam Roberge
|July 27
|Italy
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Giada Borghesi
|Samuele Zoccarato
|August 2
|Finland
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Row 6 - Cell 4
|Row 6 - Cell 5
|August 16
|Nordic
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|Tiia Tulokas
|Antti-Jussi Juntunen
|September 14
|Britain
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Annabel Fisher
|Connor Swift
|September 20
|United States
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Lauren Stephens
|Brennan Wertz
|September 28
|Netherlands
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Lorena Wiebes
|Tijmen Eising
* Not all national championships dates have been confirmed so more will be added as they become available
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Her progress will be closely monitored' - Doctors release Elisa Longo Borghini from hospital following Tour of Flanders crash
USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne and Samantha Clark take series leads with pro wins at Sunny King Criterium