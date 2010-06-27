Trending

Marycz takes national title

Bodnar secures silver with second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol)0:56:08
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol)0:00:43
3Marcin Sapa (Pol)0:01:22
4Tomasz Kiendys (Pol)0:01:49
5Lukasz Bodnar (Pol)0:01:55

